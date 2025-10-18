What Colorado's Unprecedented Floods Mean For Your Vacation Plans

Located along the picturesque San Juan River about 300 miles southwest of Denver, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, is home to one of the best natural hot springs resorts in America: The Springs Resort & Spa. It holds the Guinness World Record for the deepest geothermal hot spring aquifer in the world and boasts around 50 soaking pools, along with waterfalls, cold plunges, and a steam grotto, all accessible 24/7. That makes it a popular vacation stop for travelers seeking relaxation on their out-west getaways, or a worthy detour along a scenic San Juan Scenic Byway mountain road trip.

But all that beautiful water has its risks: Beginning October 11, 2025, Pagosa Springs was hit hard by back-to-back tropical storm remnants — Priscilla and Raymond — which dumped torrential rain over the American Southwest, and southwestern Colorado's La Plata and Archuleta counties – where The Springs is located — were especially hard hit. On October 12, an emergency declaration was issued after the San Juan River surged past its banks. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in parts of the area, and by October 13, The Springs' staff were sandbagging pools and infrastructure in hopes of mitigating flooding.

The flooding reached historically high levels, with the San Juan River rising from just over 4 feet to over 12 feet in about 30 hours — the highest in more than 50 years. As it rose, the flood dislodged a tree that struck a sewer pipe attached to the First Street Bridge, causing untreated sewage to spill into the river as waters overtopped their banks. As a result, authorities closed Highway 160 between Highway 84 and Hot Springs Boulevard for several days. Although it has reopened to vehicles, pedestrian walkways and local parks remain closed as cleanup and repair efforts continue.