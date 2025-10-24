Rick Steves Warns Tourists To Avoid One Dangerous Assumption About Pickpockets In Europe

If you try to pick a pickpocket out of a crowd, it may be harder than you think. The stereotypical image of a masked bandit tearing through the streets and snatching purses may be something you see in the movies, but reality paints a different picture. On his travel blog, Rick Steves writes, "The sneakiest pickpockets look like well-dressed businesspeople, generally with something official-looking in their hand. Some pose as tourists, with day packs, cameras, and even guidebooks."

Steves warns not to trust anyone, even if they appear to be official. Some thieves will pose as a "tourist police," flashing a fake badge and demanding to inspect your wallet for counterfeit money. Don't fall for it, and "never give your wallet to anyone," says Steves. The upsetting petition scam is another one that the travel guru says travelers should beware of. In this scam, someone will approach you asking you to sign a charity petition. They may even pretend to be deaf in order to appear harmless. However, as Steves warns, the petition is often a ruse to distract you while you're being pickpocketed.

According to the guidebook author, another common scam that makes you an easy target for pickpockets is the friendship bracelet scam, where a vendor approaches you on the street, grabs your arm, and begins tying a bracelet around your wrist before you can protest. Then, they will ask for money, which many tourists feel obligated to give since the bracelet is already wrapped around their wrist. TikTok is flooded with warnings against this common scam, including a video posted by @americanfille where she shares her experience falling for the scam outside the Sacré-Cœur in Paris. She tells viewers to "keep walking, walk with a purpose," to avoid being a victim.