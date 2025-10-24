Rick Steves Warns Tourists To Avoid One Dangerous Assumption About Pickpockets In Europe
If you've been planning a trip to Europe, perhaps you've been warned about the serious pickpocketing epidemic. According to a 2024 study by U.K. travel insurance comparison platform Quotezone, Europe's top tourist attractions — such as Rome's Colosseum and Paris' Eiffel Tower — are the spots most affected by pickpockets. It's no doubt that petty thieves prey on the distracted and the easily fooled, making jet-lagged and aimlessly wandering tourists snapping endless selfies an easy target.
Travel expert Rick Steves has plenty of tips to avoid getting pickpocketed on your trip to Europe, including being aware of your surroundings at all times, leaving your valuables at the hotel while you're out sightseeing, and securing whatever items you do carry with a money belt. Among his most important tips is, essentially, don't believe everything you see, and don't assume all pickpockets look a certain way. Thieves will use all sorts of scams to lower your defenses in order to pick your pockets, and oftentimes, these criminals blend right in without looking like typical thieves at all. Remember, looks can be deceiving — unless you know what red flags to look for.
The sneakiest pickpockets are hiding in plain sight
If you try to pick a pickpocket out of a crowd, it may be harder than you think. The stereotypical image of a masked bandit tearing through the streets and snatching purses may be something you see in the movies, but reality paints a different picture. On his travel blog, Rick Steves writes, "The sneakiest pickpockets look like well-dressed businesspeople, generally with something official-looking in their hand. Some pose as tourists, with day packs, cameras, and even guidebooks."
Steves warns not to trust anyone, even if they appear to be official. Some thieves will pose as a "tourist police," flashing a fake badge and demanding to inspect your wallet for counterfeit money. Don't fall for it, and "never give your wallet to anyone," says Steves. The upsetting petition scam is another one that the travel guru says travelers should beware of. In this scam, someone will approach you asking you to sign a charity petition. They may even pretend to be deaf in order to appear harmless. However, as Steves warns, the petition is often a ruse to distract you while you're being pickpocketed.
According to the guidebook author, another common scam that makes you an easy target for pickpockets is the friendship bracelet scam, where a vendor approaches you on the street, grabs your arm, and begins tying a bracelet around your wrist before you can protest. Then, they will ask for money, which many tourists feel obligated to give since the bracelet is already wrapped around their wrist. TikTok is flooded with warnings against this common scam, including a video posted by @americanfille where she shares her experience falling for the scam outside the Sacré-Cœur in Paris. She tells viewers to "keep walking, walk with a purpose," to avoid being a victim.
How to blend in and avoid pickpockets
While you're trying to spot pickpockets, it's also important that they don't spot you looking like a tourist. One of travel expert Samantha Brown's clever vacation tricks to protect yourself is to dial down your wardrobe. On her website, she writes, "Thieves and pickpockets will scan a crowd for whoever grabs their attention and it's usually the clothes they're wearing. So even if it's impossible to look like a local, I always (try to) dress like one."
Flashy fashion tends to draw more attention from pickpockets. Rick Steves' best fashion advice for blending in all over Europe is to dress down, while still avoiding wearing shorts and tank tops. Many churches and European places of worship have strict dress codes banning attire that bares shoulders and legs – so, not only will you be unable to enter certain attractions if you're too underdressed, but you'll also stick out like a sore thumb to pickpockets. Even if you take all the proper precautions and still become a victim of theft, Steves recommends the first thing you do after getting pickpocketed abroad is not to panic. It can happen to anyone, but by knowing what to look for and what to avoid, hopefully it won't happen to you.