Situated Between Chicago And Milwaukee, This Prairie Village Charms With Trails, Markets, And Local Flavor
Suburban Buffalo Grove, Illinois, may be situated only 30 miles from downtown Chicago (and about an hour from Milwaukee), but the charming community is the polar opposite of the larger cities. A wonderful place to live and visit, this seemingly sleepy little prairie village has a relaxed, laid-back vibe, but still offers visitors plenty of activities, local flavor, miles and miles of trails, and a thriving farmer's market. Looking for another charming village near Chicago? Visit Oak Park and enjoy its art district and boutique shops.
There is no shortage of great places to dine while in Buffalo Grove; with a wide variety of cuisines available, it will be tough to decide which restaurant to try first. For one of the best Chicago-style deep dish pizzas, look no further than Lou Malnati's Pizzeria. It won't take you long to figure out why it has been a Chicago area favorite since the early 1970s. Be sure and ask for butter crust and save room for tiramisu. Other Italian/pizza options are Giordano's or Nino's Pizzeria and Catering.
In the mood for sushi or Japanese food? Choose from favorites such as Sushi Grove, Hakuya Sushi, or Taste of Tokyo. Indian food fans will enjoy a meal from Flambe India and Hyderabad House Biryani Place. For a sweet treat, stop by Long Grove Confectionery Co. to take a factory tour and shop for tasty chocolates, such as the Pecan Myrtle or Peanut Butter Melt.
The green side of Buffalo Grove
In sharp contrast to Chicago's densely packed population, Buffalo Grove has plenty of wide-open green spaces for residents and visitors to enjoy. Mike Rylko Park, spread over 76 acres, is the largest park in the community. The park has tons of activities, including softball fields, pickleball and basketball courts, a skate park, an inline skating rink, soccer fields, a fitness center, and a walking path. Mike Rlyko Park is also the site of the annual Buffalo Grove Days, the end-of-summer celebration that includes a carnival, live bands, food vendors, and lots of activities. Willow Stream Park has an outdoor pool, disc golf, sand volleyball, soccer fields, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground for small children.
While many of the parks have walking paths, there are two outstanding hiking trails to explore in Buffalo Grove: Willow Stream Park Loop and Buffalo Creek Trail. Willow Stream Park Loop is best visited between March and October; leashed dogs are allowed on the trail. There is only 19 feet of elevation gain on this 1.5-mile trek, and it is considered to be an easy hike. Buffalo Creek Trail, a loop of crushed gravel, is almost 4 miles in length and classified as a moderate hike. It is open every day for hiking and bicycle riding; in the winter, it is perfect for snowshoeing. There are a lot of communities and villages in the area, including another underrated suburb near Chicago with nature parks and family fun.
Farmers' markets and forest preserves
If you are visiting Buffalo Grove between June and October, you won't want to miss the weekly farmer's market. Held every Sunday at Mike Rylko Park from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., the market showcases the best local produce; chat with vendors about their fruits and vegetables, shop for pastries and gourmet coffees, or visit with a representative of local businesses and not-for-profits. Choose from quality local ingredients, such as nuts, salsa, cheese, eggs, and farm-raised meat, to help you fix the perfect meal. If all the food shopping makes you hungry, stop at one of the on-site food trucks for a quick bite to eat. Visit the nearby Hawthorn Mall for all your shopping needs; there are over 80 shops, specialty stores, restaurants, and even a movie theater. Shopping in Buffalo Grove has come a long way since the 1860s, when Weidner's General Store was the only shop in town. Check out this small town outside Chicago for vintage shopping and nostalgia.
Don't leave town without visiting the Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve. A farm until the end of the 1970s, the preserve has now returned to its natural state. The prairie has plenty of creeks and wetlands, plus a reservoir perfect for fishing. Birding is also popular at the reserve, with eastern meadowlarks, bobolinks, and grassland birds calling the area home. It's the perfect spot for a relaxing picnic and enjoying being in nature.