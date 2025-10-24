Situated Between Chicago And Milwaukee, This Prairie Village Charms With Trails, Markets, And Local Flavor

Suburban Buffalo Grove, Illinois, may be situated only 30 miles from downtown Chicago (and about an hour from Milwaukee), but the charming community is the polar opposite of the larger cities. A wonderful place to live and visit, this seemingly sleepy little prairie village has a relaxed, laid-back vibe, but still offers visitors plenty of activities, local flavor, miles and miles of trails, and a thriving farmer's market. Looking for another charming village near Chicago? Visit Oak Park and enjoy its art district and boutique shops.

There is no shortage of great places to dine while in Buffalo Grove; with a wide variety of cuisines available, it will be tough to decide which restaurant to try first. For one of the best Chicago-style deep dish pizzas, look no further than Lou Malnati's Pizzeria. It won't take you long to figure out why it has been a Chicago area favorite since the early 1970s. Be sure and ask for butter crust and save room for tiramisu. Other Italian/pizza options are Giordano's or Nino's Pizzeria and Catering.

In the mood for sushi or Japanese food? Choose from favorites such as Sushi Grove, Hakuya Sushi, or Taste of Tokyo. Indian food fans will enjoy a meal from Flambe India and Hyderabad House Biryani Place. For a sweet treat, stop by Long Grove Confectionery Co. to take a factory tour and shop for tasty chocolates, such as the Pecan Myrtle or Peanut Butter Melt.