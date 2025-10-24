Texas' Charming Tucked-Away City Is An Artsy Hub With Galleries, Shops, And A Famous Movie Connection
The heartwarming 1998 romantic drama "Hope Floats" stars Sandra Bullock and Harry Connick Jr. as former high school classmates who reconnect in their Texas hometown, Smithville. But far from being a fictional locale created for the movie, Smithville is indeed a charming hamlet tucked along the banks of the Colorado River in Central Texas. Fans of "Hope Floats" have often paraded through the quaint streets to snap photos of iconic locations from the film, but you don't have to know anything about the plot to have a great time here.
Smithville is less than an hour's drive from Austin, making it a great spot for a day trip away from the busy city. Boasting a historic Main Street fronted by charming architecture and a thriving arts scene, there are thrills galore in Smithville. And being so close to the Colorado River means you're only a few steps away from breathtaking natural scenery. If you're scouting for "Hope Floats" locations, Huebel's Bier Garden featured as a backdrop and still serves a fresh pint, while the long stretch of Main Street offers an array of quaint boutiques, gift shops, and art galleries to explore. Don't miss a visit to the Smithville General Store, tucked inside a historic red-brick building dating to the early 1900s, for a dose of small-town charm, a cup of coffee, and local souvenirs.
Public parks shaded by trees offer tranquil green spaces for a breath of fresh air, while delightful local watering holes and a community calendar of annual festivals make Smithville an enchanting town to stick around in. Find a cozy bed-and-breakfast to spend the night for magical memories. And if you're still in search of more adventures in the area, just 20 minutes away by car is La Grange, an alluring city with tasty European-style food.
Shopping, sightseeing, and fun festivals in Smithville, Texas
Since so many of Smithville's local boutiques are housed within the historic buildings along Main Street, you could kill two birds with one stone to make the most of your time. Head out to admire the nostalgic, 19th-century architecture of the Old West while window shopping for travel keepsakes and fun gifts. Mosaic Art & Home is an eclectic gallery and boutique filled with jewelry, fiber crafts, and pottery all made by local artists, while Texas Trails Antiques & Marketplace across the street is a must-stop for collectors of vintage memorabilia and unique knickknacks.
Head to the Railroad Park south of Main Street for more thrills. There's a farmers market here on Sundays, where you can pick up fresh goodies while live music provides entertainment. While roaming the park, make sure to get a photo with Smitty, who has been dubbed "the largest gingerbread man in the USA." Meanwhile, the Smithville Heritage House & Museum is a great place to spend the day learning about the town history. And just a 15-minute drive up the highway will take you to Bastrop, known as Texas' "most historic small town."
If you're in Smithville at the start of April, you'll be there just in time to take part in the Annual Spring Jamboree, a folksy festival dating back 50 years. Celebrations are fun for all the family, ranging from a livestock and pet show to carnival games and tournaments, not to mention a parade through downtown with live music and an opportunity to meet the Jamboree Queen. Meanwhile, stop by Smithville in November to catch Main Street awash with color as part of the Airing of the Quilts festival. Take a stroll around to admire the vibrant outdoor quilt displays while enjoying refreshments from local vendors.
Explore the outdoors around Smithville and find a place to eat
If you've maxed out your shopping budget, it's time to head into the great outdoors. Just north of town is Buescher State Park, a scenic stretch of woodlands surrounding Buescher Lake. Eager explorers can venture across nearly 6 miles of trails meandering between thickets of cedars and loblolly pines, while off-roaders can bring mountain bikes to catch some air on the hilly roads. The lake stretches for 30 acres, leaving plenty of room for paddling the water; fishing for bass, perch, and catfish; and picnicking by the shore. Enjoy the tranquil forest landscape, and keep an eye out for the white-tailed deer, bobcats, and armadillos that make their home in the underbrush.
Just across the Colorado River from town is the Vernon L Richards Nature Preserve, where you'll find footpaths for scenic riverfront walks. Bring your rods to fish in the river, jump in for a swim to cool off, or find a spot to picnic beneath the trees. And if that's not enough adventure, about 50 minutes away by car is Lake Somerville State Park, perfect for a family-friendly foray into nature.
All that sightseeing and exploring the outdoors will surely leave you with a rumbling stomach, so make your way back to downtown Smithville for something to eat. Right next to the Smithville General Store is Quinto Patio, a Mexican restaurant loved by locals for its tasty margaritas, friendly atmosphere, and mouthwatering chicken chipotle enchiladas. The carne guisada is also a popular option, and the portions are generous. Meanwhile, the Front Room Wine Bar across the street serves excellent pizza and delicious cocktails amid a cozy ambience. With so many distractions to keep you busy, Smithville should be your next Texas getaway.