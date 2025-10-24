Texas' Charming Tucked-Away City Is An Artsy Hub With Galleries, Shops, And A Famous Movie Connection

The heartwarming 1998 romantic drama "Hope Floats" stars Sandra Bullock and Harry Connick Jr. as former high school classmates who reconnect in their Texas hometown, Smithville. But far from being a fictional locale created for the movie, Smithville is indeed a charming hamlet tucked along the banks of the Colorado River in Central Texas. Fans of "Hope Floats" have often paraded through the quaint streets to snap photos of iconic locations from the film, but you don't have to know anything about the plot to have a great time here.

Smithville is less than an hour's drive from Austin, making it a great spot for a day trip away from the busy city. Boasting a historic Main Street fronted by charming architecture and a thriving arts scene, there are thrills galore in Smithville. And being so close to the Colorado River means you're only a few steps away from breathtaking natural scenery. If you're scouting for "Hope Floats" locations, Huebel's Bier Garden featured as a backdrop and still serves a fresh pint, while the long stretch of Main Street offers an array of quaint boutiques, gift shops, and art galleries to explore. Don't miss a visit to the Smithville General Store, tucked inside a historic red-brick building dating to the early 1900s, for a dose of small-town charm, a cup of coffee, and local souvenirs.

Public parks shaded by trees offer tranquil green spaces for a breath of fresh air, while delightful local watering holes and a community calendar of annual festivals make Smithville an enchanting town to stick around in. Find a cozy bed-and-breakfast to spend the night for magical memories. And if you're still in search of more adventures in the area, just 20 minutes away by car is La Grange, an alluring city with tasty European-style food.