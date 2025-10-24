Between Cleveland And Toledo On Ohio's Lake Shores Is An Under-The-Radar Village With Cute Shops And Cozy Dining
Who needs city lights when Ohio is full of charming small towns that make for the ultimate Midwestern getaway? Lake Erie's shores are particularly coveted, with gorgeous villages dotting the waterfront. We're not talking about Vermillion, though the harbor town does deliver New England vibes and year-round festivals. Instead, it's Oak Harbor we're spotlighting — life is even slower in this under-the-radar Ottawa County village, with the Portage River flowing along its southern border. You can treat yourself to a shopping spree at the stores, savor a sweet delicacy, and get together with the whole family at one of the local eateries. Oak Harbor is down to earth, and you can feel that spirit all over.
Land speculator Joseph Wardlow first set his eyes on the area in the 1830s and platted it as Hartford. Back then, German immigrants came to the village in search of work, and one Adolphus Kraemer saw the potential that this place held. He established a store, sawmill, printing press, schools, and churches — and eventually, the residents decided to change the village name, with Kraemer suggesting Oak Harbor. Since then, the village has flourished into a strong community. Nowadays, you'll see people hanging out at a cafe, taking a swing at the Oak Harbor Golf Club, enjoying a picnic at Veterans Memorial Park, attending the annual Apple Festival, or exploring the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge.
Oak Harbor is a 30-minute drive from Toledo, while Cleveland is slightly farther in the opposite direction at 1.5 hours. Columbus, on the other hand, is two hours and 15 minutes away. You can also make the trip from Fort Wayne, Indiana, which will take you two hours to reach the village. Regarding lodging, Oak Harbor doesn't have familiar hotel chains — however, you can stay in nearby towns like Fremont and Port Clinton or look for listings on Airbnb.
Where to go shopping in Oak Harbor
Leave some space in your bag for new purchases in Oak Harbor. Start your retail therapy at Designs By Marie, where you'll find everything from clothing and accessories to mugs and water bottles. It specializes in laser cutting and engraving for personalized gifts, whether you want a custom hat, shirt, or home decor; you'll also find a variety of local sportswear there. Then, make your way to Perfect Imperfections Boutique & Design for all sorts of goodies, such as jewelry, crochet coasters, bags, and so much more. Browse for home decor like centerpieces, wreaths, scented candles, and snug throws, or stock up on self-care products like lip balms, all-natural soaps, body butters, and salves. The shop prepares bespoke gift boxes, too, if you have a special someone in mind.
Jewelry and DIY enthusiasts can head straight to By Laurie for all things accessories. Check out the statement earrings, unique pendants, seed beads, and vintage-style handmade jewelry. Why not boost your mood and buy yourself some flowers? Head to Wistinghausen Florist & Greenhouse to get yourself a bouquet. This is also the ideal place to purchase new houseplants for your home (both real and ornamental) as well as garden decor.
Don't stop there — delight yourself with a cookie from The Curious Cookie Shop, made without dairy and gluten. The snickerdoodle cookie is to die for, with cinnamon spices reminding you of the cool autumn breeze. Try the shop's small portion of raspberry wedding cakes if you prefer the spongy texture over gooey. As for ice cream lovers, Village Creamery has your soft serve needs covered. Its orange sherbet is best enjoyed on a sunny day, the key lime pie sundae perfectly balances sweet and sour, and the Buckeye Sundae celebrates Ohio's state tree.
Top coffee and dinner spots in Oak Harbor
There are a couple of places in Oak Harbor where you can get a nice cup of joe in the morning. The Riverside Roost features delicious concoctions like its Blueberry Sweet Cream Latte, Cinnamon Roll Mocha, and Blended Chai Tea. Stop by for breakfast to have avocado toast, Crustless Tuscan Quiche, Egg Bacon Gouda sandwich, or biscuits and gravy. Wild Brew is another place to get your daily dose of caffeine, with seasonal drinks like the Halloween-themed Wicked Apple Frappuccino, Be Mine Mocha for Valentine's Day, Shamrock Matcha for St. Patrick's Day, and Pecan Petal Shaken Espresso for the springtime.
Those craving hearty meals can head to Oak and Anchor Grill for chili cheese fries, cocktail shrimp, fried pickles, and pretzel sticks. You can't go without its smashburgers, be it the Smokehouse Smash, Nutty Jalapeno, or Black & Bleu. Better yet, order the baby back ribs, beef Manhattan, and sirloin steak for a satisfying dinner. If you're in the mood for Italian, Pisanello's Pizza has crowd-pleasers like Philly steak, vegetarian, and Mexican pizzas. Get the chicken parmesan sub, bone-in roasted wings, and nachos while you're at it.
For double cheeseburgers, hot dogs, burritos, beef patty melts, and grilled chicken breast sandwiches, you'll definitely like the family-friendly Kozy Corners. Try its yellow perch, grilled pork chops, and homemade chili, too. Since we're on the topic of dinner, you can venture out to the under-the-radar Kelleys Island to have award-winning food in a scenic destination – it's under an hour away by car and ferry.