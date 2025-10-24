Between Cleveland And Toledo On Ohio's Lake Shores Is An Under-The-Radar Village With Cute Shops And Cozy Dining

Who needs city lights when Ohio is full of charming small towns that make for the ultimate Midwestern getaway? Lake Erie's shores are particularly coveted, with gorgeous villages dotting the waterfront. We're not talking about Vermillion, though the harbor town does deliver New England vibes and year-round festivals. Instead, it's Oak Harbor we're spotlighting — life is even slower in this under-the-radar Ottawa County village, with the Portage River flowing along its southern border. You can treat yourself to a shopping spree at the stores, savor a sweet delicacy, and get together with the whole family at one of the local eateries. Oak Harbor is down to earth, and you can feel that spirit all over.

Land speculator Joseph Wardlow first set his eyes on the area in the 1830s and platted it as Hartford. Back then, German immigrants came to the village in search of work, and one Adolphus Kraemer saw the potential that this place held. He established a store, sawmill, printing press, schools, and churches — and eventually, the residents decided to change the village name, with Kraemer suggesting Oak Harbor. Since then, the village has flourished into a strong community. Nowadays, you'll see people hanging out at a cafe, taking a swing at the Oak Harbor Golf Club, enjoying a picnic at Veterans Memorial Park, attending the annual Apple Festival, or exploring the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge.

Oak Harbor is a 30-minute drive from Toledo, while Cleveland is slightly farther in the opposite direction at 1.5 hours. Columbus, on the other hand, is two hours and 15 minutes away. You can also make the trip from Fort Wayne, Indiana, which will take you two hours to reach the village. Regarding lodging, Oak Harbor doesn't have familiar hotel chains — however, you can stay in nearby towns like Fremont and Port Clinton or look for listings on Airbnb.