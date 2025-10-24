Just Outside Of Memphis Is A Tennessee Suburb With One Of The Best Main Streets In America And Small Town Charm
A 30-minute drive southeast of Memphis lies a tranquil escape that feels worlds away. Collierville, Tennessee, a charming suburb, offers a blend of small-town charm and a rich sense of history, all centered on one of the best main streets in the country. In fact, Parade Magazine named it "America's Best Main Street" in 2014, chosen by the editors from more than 2,000 nominees. A leisurely stroll through downtown confirms why.
The entire downtown area is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a testament to its commitment to preservation. Vintage storefronts with 1920s brick masonry make the area feel like a snapshot from a bygone era. A picturesque walk down South Main Street leads to landmarks such as the Morton Museum of Collierville History, located in a restored Gothic Revival church. South Main Street cuts through the town center for half a mile; half a block over, it continues as North Main Street through a residential area.
Stroll through history on the Town Square
The heart and soul of Collierville is its Town Square, a lively park surrounded by unique shops, local restaurants, and historic landmarks. The square features a mix of architectural styles that tell the story of the town's past. Standing out in the landscape are an impressive Frisco 1351 steam locomotive and vintage train cars that pay tribute to Collierville's vital role in the railroad's expansion. Another piece of history is the log cabin located on the southwest corner of the park, which served as a stagecoach stop dating back to 1851. The entire square transforms into a colorful spectacle during the winter holidays.
More than just a collection of old buildings, the square is also a hub of activity. The Town Square Gazebo is the centerpiece of the park and a focal point for many of the town's events, including its summer concert series. You can also hear the sounds of a weekly bluegrass jam on Friday evenings when local musicians gather to play on the square. For those looking for a great photo op, the town has commissioned two large-scale murals that celebrate its heritage. The first, a 100-foot-long mural painted on the side of the Masonic Lodge, depicts scenes from the town's history. The second, a giant American flag mural, is located on the west side of the square.
Soak in the small-town charm
The best way to experience Collierville's small-town charm is to immerse yourself in its local scene, and there's no better place to do that than the streets around the Town Square. This area is filled with boutiques, specialty shops, and eateries, each with its own unique character. Browse through shops such as the decades-old Patricia's on the Square for jewelry and home decor, or explore the gifts and accessories at The Brooks Collection. You can find a mix of pubs, cafes, and specialty shops, including a western wear store that's been outfitting locals with cowboy hats, boots, and jeans for more than 60 years.
When hunger hits, you have plenty of options. A true Collierville classic is The Silver Caboose Restaurant & Soda Fountain. This charming spot, built in an 1890s structure, offers classic diner fare, complete with old fashioned milkshakes, malts and floats. For a true taste of local flavor, make sure to visit Square Beans Coffee for a seasonal latte or gelato, all made from locally sourced ingredients.
For most out-of-town visitors, all roads lead through Memphis, home to the closest major airport and train station. Memphis International Airport (MEM), named the most family-friendly airport in America, sits 21 miles west of Collierville, while Memphis Central Station is the city-center train hub 30 miles away. If you're arriving or departing through Memphis, consider a quick stop in the city to explore some of its unique offerings, such as an artsy "vertical urban village" or its scenic river island park with skyline views.