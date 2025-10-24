Just Outside Of Memphis Is A Tennessee Suburb With One Of The Best Main Streets In America And Small Town Charm

The best way to experience Collierville's small-town charm is to immerse yourself in its local scene, and there's no better place to do that than the streets around the Town Square. This area is filled with boutiques, specialty shops, and eateries, each with its own unique character. Browse through shops such as the decades-old Patricia's on the Square for jewelry and home decor, or explore the gifts and accessories at The Brooks Collection. You can find a mix of pubs, cafes, and specialty shops, including a western wear store that's been outfitting locals with cowboy hats, boots, and jeans for more than 60 years.

When hunger hits, you have plenty of options. A true Collierville classic is The Silver Caboose Restaurant & Soda Fountain. This charming spot, built in an 1890s structure, offers classic diner fare, complete with old fashioned milkshakes, malts and floats. For a true taste of local flavor, make sure to visit Square Beans Coffee for a seasonal latte or gelato, all made from locally sourced ingredients.

For most out-of-town visitors, all roads lead through Memphis, home to the closest major airport and train station. Memphis International Airport (MEM), named the most family-friendly airport in America, sits 21 miles west of Collierville, while Memphis Central Station is the city-center train hub 30 miles away. If you're arriving or departing through Memphis, consider a quick stop in the city to explore some of its unique offerings, such as an artsy "vertical urban village" or its scenic river island park with skyline views.