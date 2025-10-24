Virginia's Underrated Outdoor Playground Is A Lively Little Town Nestled In The Stunning Shenandoah Valley

The Shenandoah valley is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, and what better way to really soak in that beauty than spending time in the great outdoors? Mount Jackson and the surrounding areas have tons of opportunities for outdoor fun. For the cave enthusiasts out there, Shenandoah Caverns is definitely worth a look. This local attraction is just four miles outside Mount Jackson and the caverns are open for tours every day of the year except Christmas. The tours are an hour long and include a mile walk through various rooms and passageways 200 feet below ground level that are filled with stunning rock formations, such as stalagmites, stalactites, and unique flowstone formations that resemble strips of bacon. The caverns are pretty accessible too — they're the only caverns in Virginia with a public elevator.

There's plenty to do aboveground as well. Virginia summers create the perfect backdrop for fishing or paddling on the Shenandoah River. There are a couple places to access the river near Mount Jackson, most notably the hand-launch site under the Meems Bottom covered bridge. In town, families can spend a fun day at Lions Park riding the zipline, shooting hoops at the basketball courts, or just taking in the scenery along the walking loop. But the biggest draw in the area is Shenandoah National Park. With more than 500 miles of hiking trails, the park has plenty of options to choose from. If you're up for a challenge that really pays off, try the Hawksbill Loop trail. Hawksbill Mountain is the highest peak in Shenandoah, and reaching the top means you'll get to see 360-degree views of the Blue Ridge mountains. These stunning panoramic views are well worth the trek to the top.