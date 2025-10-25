The Best Spa Destination In America For 2025 Is A Texas Wellness Resort On A Dazzling Lake
With shifting health and wellness trends pushing spa vacations to surge in popularity, the industry has seen remarkable growth over the past few years. In 2024 alone, the U.S. spa industry generated roughly $22.5 billion in revenue — a 5.8% jump from the year before, according to the International Spa Association. Leading the pack, Texas' Lake Austin Spa Resort has been named among the best destination spas in the U.S. and around the world by Conde Nast's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards for the second year running. Tucked along the banks of a dazzling lake at the edge of Austin (one of America's best destinations for solo female travelers), this retreat blends Southern hospitality and five-star indulgence. Lake Austin Spa Resort has become the ultimate relaxing resort in the South for anyone looking to unwind, recharge, and reflect.
An all-inclusive establishment, Lake Austin Spa Resort offers guests a holistic mix of activities to rejuvenate physical, mental, and even spiritual health. It's the kind of place where mornings begin with sunrise yoga, followed by a freshly pressed juice and a day dedicated entirely to recharging your batteries. Guests can flow through Pilates sessions, paddle across the lake on a kayak, and even unwind under the stars during astronomer-led stargazing.
A recent guest summed up the experience perfectly on TripAdvisor: "All the members of the staff are so genuinely kind and helpful. They anticipate every need. The food is exceptional, delicious, and healthy, without being pretentious or fussy. The location is superbly peaceful on the lake. The classes and instructors are passionate about their subjects and very knowledgeable." If that isn't enough to pique your interest, we're not sure what will.
Lake Austin Spa Resort's wellness offerings
True to its reputation, Lake Austin Spa Resort's 25,000-square-foot spa is a sanctuary complete with saunas, steam rooms, whirlpool hot tubs, and an impressive selection of pools, including an indoor pool housed in a barn. The property's signature LakeHouse Spa offers more than 100 unique treatments. Guests can choose from massages, foot reflexology, meditation sessions, and even advanced options like the first-in-the-U.S. facial "The Regal" by Swiss luxury skincare brand Valmont — a treatment designed to renew skin on a cellular level. Other offerings include CBD-infused therapies and sound-based healing sessions. Many of the natural ingredients used in the treatment products and oils are sourced directly from the property's gardens.
To complement the high-end spa offerings, Lake Austin Spa Resort brings wellness to the table with fine dining led by culinary director Stéphane Beaucamp and chef James Limon. Together, the two curate seasonal meals centered on nourishment, proving that healthy food can be both elegant and indulgent. Just like at the spa, many of the fresh ingredients are harvested straight from the resort's organic gardens. Overnight guests can enjoy three meals per day, as well as snacks and nonalcoholic drinks. Even room service comes without the usual surcharge.
For those without the time or budget for an overnight stay, the spa offers a selection of day passes. The Tranquility Day Pass grants access to the spa amenities — saunas, steam rooms, and pools — plus a gourmet lunch. Passes run $150 on weekdays and $225 from Friday to Sunday. The Resort Day Pass includes full lake access (think kayaks, paddleboards, and daily boat cruises), as well as gym access and wellness programs. This pass costs $525 and includes a $175 credit to use toward treatments and water sports.
Spending a night at the Lake Austin Spa Resort
While the day spa is a fantastic option for visitors looking for a few hours of indulgence, the true heart of the experience lies in staying at the resort itself. This all-inclusive retreat features top-tier accommodations with serene lake views, chef-prepared meals crafted with care, and interiors designed to soothe. Each of the resort's 40 cottages and bungalows is thoughtfully designed, featuring hand-picked linens, artwork, and subtle antique touches — a perfect balance of sophistication and comfort without ever feeling excessive.
Rates vary by season, typically starting around $1,200 per night for double occupancy. Guests can choose from Garden Bungalows — dog-friendly king suites with soaking tubs — to Lake View Bungalows with private patios and Hot Tub Cottages featuring fireplaces and secluded outdoor hot tubs. The most exclusive stay is the Lady Bird Johnson Cottage Suite, a 700-square-foot retreat with its own private garden. The nightly rate covers all meals, snacks, and nonalcoholic drinks, as well as full access to the LakeHouse Spa's amenities, the fitness center, and daily programs and activities. All rooms come stocked with the resort's signature lavender-scented toiletries for an extra dose of calm.
Lake Austin Spa Resort is tucked away in one of Texas' underrated resort communities, just outside Austin. Fittingly, it's located along a peaceful stretch of the Colorado River known as Lake Austin. It might feel worlds away from the city, but the spa is only about 30 minutes from downtown Austin and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.