Arizona's Most Historic State Park Showcases Frontier Life With Immersive Exhibits And Lively Reenactments

More than 3 million people visit Arizona's state park system annually, which has 33 state parks totaling more than 61,000 acres of land, including eight historical parks. One of the shining jewels of this park system is Fort Verde State Historic Park, located in Camp Verde, about an hour's drive from Prescott, Arizona, a mountain town with a historic whiskey row and the spirit of the gold rush era. The fort was active from 1871 to 1891, when it consisted of 22 structures, and it's often considered one of Arizona's best examples of military buildings from the Indian War Era.

Built to support and protect the settlers, families continued to live in the fort following the conclusion of the Indian Wars, with most eventually departing in the 1970s. Today, Fort Verde has several of the original buildings and is open to visitors to experience what life was like in a frontier town. For even more historical immersion of frontier life, about 30 minutes north of the park is the Verde Canyon Railroad, an affordable train ride that passes stunning desert scenery and natural wonders, which makes a great combination trip with a visit to Fort Verde State Park.