Oregon's Exclusive Winery Offers Tastings At A Stunning 200 Foot-Long 'Table In The Trees'

Although Maggie Harrison is considered one of Oregon's foremost winemakers of Willamette Valley chardonnay and pinot noir, it has taken her the better part of two decades to create a warm and welcoming place to call her own. Her Antica Terra winemaking journey began 2005 — and her humble beginnings include making wines in Dundee, Oregon, in what she once described as "a garbage can of a warehouse of a winery." However, even there, she offered tastings by candlelight, beginning with fine wines from Champagne and Burgundy — her unique way of setting the stage for her own wines — and perhaps a hint of what was to come.

Her wines are highly allocated to restaurants and consumers, so it's befitting that after nearly 20 years, she acquired the Amity area property to create one-of-a-kind tasting experiences. In addition to Table in the Trees, Harrison offers visitors three other options: the Collective Tasting (eight of her wines as well as some from other notable regions), A Very Nice Lunch (six wines paired with a multi-course lunch), and a Rarities Flight (where she delves into her wine cellar to open older vintages). Table in the Trees is offered seasonally and includes six of her wines combined with locally sourced small bites. The dishes for the Collective Tasting and A Very Nice Lunch are curated and prepared under the helm of Chef Timothy Wastell.

Antica Terra also takes hospitality a step further. The staff will assist Willamette Valley visitors in planning the rest of their stay and securing winery visits. There's also a wine membership, Yes Society, where one can enroll to purchase allocated, world-class wines from around the world.