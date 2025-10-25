Oregon's Exclusive Winery Offers Tastings At A Stunning 200 Foot-Long 'Table In The Trees'
Oregon, whose Columbia River Gorge is a top 2025 fall foliage spot, is well known nationally and internationally for its wines. This is especially true in the postcard-worthy Willamette Valley, which begins in Portland and continues around 109 miles south to Eugene. Its ideal location between and among Oregon's largest cities — Portland, Salem, and Eugene — makes it easy to get to, whether you arrive from Portland International Airport, Eugene Airport or somewhere in between.
Regarded as Oregon's premier wine region, it is just as scenic as Napa Valley, but without the crowds. Willamette Valley boasts 736 wineries and 931 vineyards. Many of the wineries offer traditional indoor and outdoor tasting spaces. But there's one that stands out from the crowd. Hidden in the heart of Oregon wine country is a warm, welcoming little town, whose name Means 'Friendship', Amity, which is located about 20 miles from Salem, a 63 miles from Portland, and 74 miles from Eugene. And, less than two miles outside of Amity is Antica Terra, where winemaker Maggie Harrison finally has a place of her own: 148 acres of land, which now has a candlelit tasting space, a kitchen, and a spectacular 200-foot "Table in the Trees" — made of concrete that winds around the forest like a river and is surrounded by 88 acres of oak trees — all created by an architecture firm named West of West.
From a city warehouse to an Oregon wonderland
Although Maggie Harrison is considered one of Oregon's foremost winemakers of Willamette Valley chardonnay and pinot noir, it has taken her the better part of two decades to create a warm and welcoming place to call her own. Her Antica Terra winemaking journey began 2005 — and her humble beginnings include making wines in Dundee, Oregon, in what she once described as "a garbage can of a warehouse of a winery." However, even there, she offered tastings by candlelight, beginning with fine wines from Champagne and Burgundy — her unique way of setting the stage for her own wines — and perhaps a hint of what was to come.
Her wines are highly allocated to restaurants and consumers, so it's befitting that after nearly 20 years, she acquired the Amity area property to create one-of-a-kind tasting experiences. In addition to Table in the Trees, Harrison offers visitors three other options: the Collective Tasting (eight of her wines as well as some from other notable regions), A Very Nice Lunch (six wines paired with a multi-course lunch), and a Rarities Flight (where she delves into her wine cellar to open older vintages). Table in the Trees is offered seasonally and includes six of her wines combined with locally sourced small bites. The dishes for the Collective Tasting and A Very Nice Lunch are curated and prepared under the helm of Chef Timothy Wastell.
Antica Terra also takes hospitality a step further. The staff will assist Willamette Valley visitors in planning the rest of their stay and securing winery visits. There's also a wine membership, Yes Society, where one can enroll to purchase allocated, world-class wines from around the world.