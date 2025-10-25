Tucked Between The Colorado River And Dripping Springs Is Texas' Park Known For Rock Climbing And Mountain Biking
Natural attractions abound in Texas, making it a prime destination for outdoor lovers. Sometimes you need to work harder to find them, such as the Blanco River, a scenic oasis and local secret at the end of a tough hike. Other times, these natural wonders are only a short drive from a major city, like the Big Creek Scenic Area, a nature preserve near Houston with lush trails and wildlife. Milton Reimers Ranch Park, a 2,427-acre preserve with exceptional rock climbing and mountain biking trails, is of the latter variety. It's only a 20-minute drive from Dripping Springs or 40 minutes from Austin, yet it feels like you're worlds away from civilization.
When it comes to mountain biking, you have more than 18 miles of trails to explore. The trail network circumnavigates the center of the preserve and includes different colored routes for beginner, intermediate, and advanced bikers. The beginner (green) trails are designed to be easy and accessible, good for casual exercise or enjoying a fun ride through trees and grass. The intermediate (blue) and advanced (black) trails offer more challenges, from ledge drops and narrow, undulating tracks to steep downhill sections and tight squeezes between trees. Bikers who enjoy pulling tricks can ride the Flow Trail, which includes beams and jumps.
Milton Reimers Ranch Park's rock climbing is considered world-class and attracts climbers of all levels. You have around 300 climbing routes to choose from, many of which register at 5.9 on the Yosemite Decimal System (advanced climbing). There are some spots where the difficulty drops below 5.4, which are more appropriate for beginners. Climbers love the variety of technical routes here, including the 92-foot-high Reimers Ranch climb that overlooks the Pedernales River. The limestone cliffs have pre-placed bolts and anchors, or you can book a guided course for local insights on where to go.
Experience outdoor recreation at Milton Reimers Ranch Park, Texas
It's no surprise to find various hiking trails within a place like this, with Milton Reimers Ranch Park seemingly made for travelers who love the outdoors. Some of the most popular hiking routes include views of the Pedernales River, lead you through forests, or involve some minor scrambling along rocks. The Reimers Ranch Lower and Upper River Trail is one of the most popular, with a 4.7-star rating on AllTrails. This 3.9-mile loop takes around 1.5 hours and basically leads you along the Pedernales River, where it turns and starts heading up towards the Colorado River. Hikers rave about the beautiful river vistas and frequent wildlife spotting. Just be prepared for some steep sections and rock scrambling.
On those hot, sunny days, the park is a great spot for cooling off by swimming in the river. You need only walk about a quarter mile from the parking lot before you reach the riverbank. Guided bird walks are sometimes offered depending on the season and weather. These tend to traverse 2 to 3 miles of easy trails and give you an opportunity to spot woodpeckers, canyon wrens, sparrows, bluebirds, and other rare species.
Milton Reimers Ranch Park was officially designated an International Dark Sky Park in 2021. This means its light pollution levels are capped to protect its starry night sky. You can learn more about the park, its night sky, and light pollution at Reimers Observatory. It hosts nighttime observation programs with two large telescopes and laser pointers showing off various constellations and planets above.
What to know before visiting Milton Reimers Ranch Park, Texas
Not every part of the park is open every day throughout the year. Mountain biking and horse riding trails are sometimes closed after rain, and the beach access to the river is often not available on busy weekends for public safety. It's always best to check the Travis County Parks website for regular park updates before visiting. Most of the time, the park is open from 7 a.m. until twilight, so it closes a lot earlier in winter than in summer.
At the time of writing, it costs $5 per person to enter the park, with a $2 discount for anyone 62 years or older. You'll need cash to pay at the entrance, as they don't take card. If you're local or plan on visiting a lot, you can buy an annual pass for $80. Camping, fires, and fireworks are all banned, and pets need to be kept on a leash.
While you can't stay overnight at Milton Reimers Ranch Park, it's easy enough to find a hotel in Austin and make it a day trip. Likewise, Dripping Springs has a few motels and hotels to choose from. If you're staying in Austin, you may also want to check out Clarksville's artsy community full of cool boutiques, venues, and bars.