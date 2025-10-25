Tucked Between The Colorado River And Dripping Springs Is Texas' Park Known For Rock Climbing And Mountain Biking

Natural attractions abound in Texas, making it a prime destination for outdoor lovers. Sometimes you need to work harder to find them, such as the Blanco River, a scenic oasis and local secret at the end of a tough hike. Other times, these natural wonders are only a short drive from a major city, like the Big Creek Scenic Area, a nature preserve near Houston with lush trails and wildlife. Milton Reimers Ranch Park, a 2,427-acre preserve with exceptional rock climbing and mountain biking trails, is of the latter variety. It's only a 20-minute drive from Dripping Springs or 40 minutes from Austin, yet it feels like you're worlds away from civilization.

When it comes to mountain biking, you have more than 18 miles of trails to explore. The trail network circumnavigates the center of the preserve and includes different colored routes for beginner, intermediate, and advanced bikers. The beginner (green) trails are designed to be easy and accessible, good for casual exercise or enjoying a fun ride through trees and grass. The intermediate (blue) and advanced (black) trails offer more challenges, from ledge drops and narrow, undulating tracks to steep downhill sections and tight squeezes between trees. Bikers who enjoy pulling tricks can ride the Flow Trail, which includes beams and jumps.

Milton Reimers Ranch Park's rock climbing is considered world-class and attracts climbers of all levels. You have around 300 climbing routes to choose from, many of which register at 5.9 on the Yosemite Decimal System (advanced climbing). There are some spots where the difficulty drops below 5.4, which are more appropriate for beginners. Climbers love the variety of technical routes here, including the 92-foot-high Reimers Ranch climb that overlooks the Pedernales River. The limestone cliffs have pre-placed bolts and anchors, or you can book a guided course for local insights on where to go.