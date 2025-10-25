Maryland's Chesapeake Bay Town Near Baltimore Brims With Maritime Charm, Fishing, And Artsy Vibes

The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the country, but on the banks of this enormous waterway, you'll find some seriously quaint seaside towns. One such town, Rock Hall, is an important stop on the "all-American" Chesapeake Bay Country Scenic Byway, which travels through many picturesque Maryland hotspots. Known as the "Pearl of the Chesapeake," it's easy to see why Rock Hall earns its place on VisitMaryland's list of Quintessential Chesapeake Bay Towns. With beautiful bayside living, plenty of green spaces, and colonial architecture, this is exactly the kind of town you see on postcards.

On a clear day, you can spot the bright lights of Baltimore across the water, but the city is actually 89 miles away by road and requires a nearly two-hour drive. If you begin your trip at the closest international airport, Baltimore/Washington International Airport, it's an 80-mile drive south on Interstate 97, over the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bay Bridge via U.S. Route 50, and back up towards Chestertown. From there, head southwest toward the salty air of Rock Hall, where seagull squawks announce your arrival.

A fishing community since the 1600s, Rock Hall has persevered through everything from fishing industry changes to coastal storms over the years. Today, its focus is recreational activities like yacht charters and fishing trips to let visitors bring back their own catch-of-the-day. Although nautical vibes are everywhere, Rock Hall isn't just maritime culture — you'll also find a buzzing artsy community ready to be discovered.