Between Baltimore And Philadelphia Is Maryland's Friendly Waterfront Town With Restaurants, Shops, And Trails

From indulging in delicious seafood to relaxing on the waterfront, there's nothing quite like a Maryland vacation. Tucked on a commercial canal on the Maryland and Delaware border — less than an hour-and-a-half from Baltimore, and just over an hour drive from Philadelphia — is Chesapeake City. This tiny town has less than 1,000 residents (778, to be exact, as of 2023) but no shortage of charm, with its 19th-century architecture, friendly atmosphere, lively eateries and boutiques, and idyllic nature.

Chesapeake City is home to a few cozy bed and breakfasts, but for a stay full of historic charm and waterfront beauty, opt for Inn at the Canal. Located in a 1800s Victorian Gothic building, the inn has its very own cocktail lounge, and seven different rooms, and offers breakfast vouchers for Cafe on the Bay, a coffee shop across the street.

Philadelphia International Airport is Chesapeake City's closest international airport, and is around an hour away by car. The town is a natural starting point for a scenic road trip through charming Eastern Shore towns like Chestertown or St. Michaels, a Chesapeake Bay town that brims with seafood and nautical influences.