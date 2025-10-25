These Are The Most Humid Cities In America (And Life Here Feels Like A Sauna)

Have you ever seen a weather forecast that says the temperature is 86 degrees, but it feels like 104? That is all thanks to humidity, which indicates the amount of water vapor in the air. As nice as a hot climate can be, humidity can be super unpleasant and contribute to dehydration, high air conditioning bills, and moldy homes. To help people factor humidity into their home moving decisions, Today's Home Owner analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to find out which cities in the U.S. are the most humid, and which are the least. According to their research, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Jackson, Mississippi, Meridian, Mississippi, Brownsville, Texas, and Port Arthur, Texas are the most humid cities in the US, while Las Vegas, Nevada, Bishop, California, Phoenix, Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, and El Paso, Texas are the least humid. If you want to try and avoid putting your body through the ringer if you're planning on visiting one of these cities, check these secrets to avoiding getting sick while traveling between different climates.

How does humidity actually work? Water vapor evaporates into the air and makes up one of the gases that we breathe. If there is a lot of water around (i.e. in tropical regions that get a lot of rain and are near swamps, seas, or rivers), then the hot air will have more water which evaporates into it, leading to that thick, wet, humid heat. While warm air can hold more water, not all warm places have water around. The heat in a desert, for example, won't be humid, because there isn't a lot of water nearby.