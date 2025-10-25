Texas' Walkable Dallas Suburb Is A Desirable Destination With A Quaint Downtown, Parks, And Diverse Fun
While the DFW Metroplex is not known for being overtly pedestrian-friendly, there are several quaint neighborhoods, historic suburbs, and entertainment districts — including McKinney and Deep Ellum — that are surprisingly walkable and decenter the dependency many Dallas residents have on single-family vehicles. As one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States, Dallas builders have begun prioritizing the development of community living in pocket neighborhoods centered around communal spaces, beautiful parks, and walkable commercial areas with unique dining and entertainment experiences.
One such neighborhood is the centrally located and quintessentially Americana Dallas suburb of University Park. One of four neighborhoods that make up Dallas's Park Cities, University Park — along with its upscale sister neighborhood, Highland Park — is a walkable, family-friendly neighborhood with more than its fair share of open parks, boutique shopping, and fun attractions all located just outside the heart of Dallas' bustling downtown corridor.
One of the most highly educated cities in the country, and part of a local school district that consistently ranks among the highest in the state, University Park is attractive not only for out-of-state tourists and local visitors, but also those seeking a permanent suburban escape with all the creature comforts and benefits of downtown living. Fly into Dallas Love Field (as opposed to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, ranked as the worst in America), and drive just 10–20 minutes west — depending on the notoriously heavy Dallas traffic — to start your adventure in University Park.
Unique eats and boutique shops abound in University Park
Even though University Park is centrally located just outside downtown Dallas and sits conveniently at the junction of several major thoroughfares, there is no reason to leave the neighborhood if you're on the hunt for unique food options or fun shopping experiences. Centered around the Rufus "Buddy" Porter Fountain, Snider Plaza has become the de facto town square for many locals and visitors.
A retail addict's haven, boutique shops line the streets around the plaza, including distinct clothiers like The Impeccable Pig, Christy M. Boutique, Cotton Island, and Dear Hannah. The square is also home to several jewelers, including Craig Lawrence Jewelry and Arman Jewelry, while unique lifestyle and wellness experiences from Dr. CBD & Nutrition Centers, Serving Life Chiropractic, Plaza Health Foods, and Salon Doré round out your day about town.
After you've shopped to your heart's content, stop by Kuby's, an award-winning German restaurant and market, which specializes in homemade sausages and wild game processing. Family-owned and operated, local staple Bubba's has been serving its West Texas–influenced recipes to diners for over four decades. Just two miles from Snider Plaza in Northpark Center (which is renowned for its luxury retail stores and elevated dining experiences), highly rated JOEY Dallas offers a locally inspired high-end dining experience featuring fresh seafood, steakhouse fare, handcrafted drinks, and playful menu offerings, including its Adult Happy Meal.
Football, art, and American history round out your trip to University Park
Southern Methodist University, perhaps most well-known for its successful NCAA Division 1 football team, is located in the eastern portion of University Park and attracts over 32,000 football fans to its grounds every home game. Plan your visit during the college football regular season, from August to December, to catch a game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, or during Bowl Season, when the campus hosts the annual Servpro First Responder's Bowl.
Fewer than 15 minutes from Dallas' prestigious arts district, the largest contiguous urban arts district in America, SMU's Meadows Museum houses one of the largest and most complete Spanish art collections in the world. Featuring artworks, sculptures, installations, and exhibitions from renowned Spanish artists spanning over 1,000 years of art history, the permanent collection highlights works from classic to contemporary artists, including Goya, Velázquez, El Greco, and Picasso.
The George W. Bush Presidential Center, also located on SMU's campus, is a non-partisan institution and museum that curates unique exhibitions and hosts special events throughout the year. A 2024 Tripadvisors Travelers' Choice destination, and centered around the 43rd President's time in office, The George W. Bush Presidential Center houses the Presidential Library, offers unique dining and shopping experiences, and is also home to the Laura W. Bush Native Texas Park, a lush garden oasis for anyone seeking refuge from Dallas' sprawling urban jungle.