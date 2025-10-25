Texas' Walkable Dallas Suburb Is A Desirable Destination With A Quaint Downtown, Parks, And Diverse Fun

While the DFW Metroplex is not known for being overtly pedestrian-friendly, there are several quaint neighborhoods, historic suburbs, and entertainment districts — including McKinney and Deep Ellum — that are surprisingly walkable and decenter the dependency many Dallas residents have on single-family vehicles. As one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States, Dallas builders have begun prioritizing the development of community living in pocket neighborhoods centered around communal spaces, beautiful parks, and walkable commercial areas with unique dining and entertainment experiences.

One such neighborhood is the centrally located and quintessentially Americana Dallas suburb of University Park. One of four neighborhoods that make up Dallas's Park Cities, University Park — along with its upscale sister neighborhood, Highland Park — is a walkable, family-friendly neighborhood with more than its fair share of open parks, boutique shopping, and fun attractions all located just outside the heart of Dallas' bustling downtown corridor.

One of the most highly educated cities in the country, and part of a local school district that consistently ranks among the highest in the state, University Park is attractive not only for out-of-state tourists and local visitors, but also those seeking a permanent suburban escape with all the creature comforts and benefits of downtown living. Fly into Dallas Love Field (as opposed to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, ranked as the worst in America), and drive just 10–20 minutes west — depending on the notoriously heavy Dallas traffic — to start your adventure in University Park.