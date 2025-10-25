Set Between Roanoke And Raleigh Is A Riverside Virginia Beauty With Vintage Charm And Prime Antiquing

Just over an hour away from Roanoke, Virginia's "Star City of the South," lies one of Virginia's most underrated pockets. Altavista, a tiny town with a population of less than 3,500, is packed with charm, especially when it comes to its antique shopping and tranquil beauty, which is largely thanks to the nearby Roanoke River. Altavista's closest airport is Lynchburg Regional Airport, just 20 miles away in the town of Lynchburg, a college city in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Altavista is also easily accessible from Raleigh, North Carolina — a city with urban charm and a thriving art scene — which is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive away.

As a small town, accommodation options are limited in Altavista proper. But Quality Suites Altavista-Lynchburg South is one well-rated choice. The 2-star hotel is just a couple of minutes away from the Roanoke River. With other sightseeing like the history-filled Avoca Museum easily accessible as well — plus amenities like free breakfast, free parking, and a pool — this hotel is an ideal choice for enjoying the area.