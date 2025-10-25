Set Between Roanoke And Raleigh Is A Riverside Virginia Beauty With Vintage Charm And Prime Antiquing
Just over an hour away from Roanoke, Virginia's "Star City of the South," lies one of Virginia's most underrated pockets. Altavista, a tiny town with a population of less than 3,500, is packed with charm, especially when it comes to its antique shopping and tranquil beauty, which is largely thanks to the nearby Roanoke River. Altavista's closest airport is Lynchburg Regional Airport, just 20 miles away in the town of Lynchburg, a college city in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Altavista is also easily accessible from Raleigh, North Carolina — a city with urban charm and a thriving art scene — which is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive away.
As a small town, accommodation options are limited in Altavista proper. But Quality Suites Altavista-Lynchburg South is one well-rated choice. The 2-star hotel is just a couple of minutes away from the Roanoke River. With other sightseeing like the history-filled Avoca Museum easily accessible as well — plus amenities like free breakfast, free parking, and a pool — this hotel is an ideal choice for enjoying the area.
An antiquer's paradise in Altavista, VA
This under-the-radar Virginia town is a prime spot for hunting for antique and vintage goods. It's no surprise, considering one of the region's most beloved events is the 100 Mile Yard Sale, which actually originated in Altavista back in 2015. Running from Thursday to Sunday (exact dates vary by year) along Highway 29 from Amherst to Danville, the event is a treasure trove for bargain hunters. If your visit to Altavista doesn't coincide with the festivities, you're still in luck, as you'll find a number of charming shops in the area.
The Vintage Rose, for example, is one of Altavista's best local gems. Tucked away in an 18th-century tavern, here you'll find everything from jewelry to home décor. Don't skip some time in Virginia Found Goods, either. Focused on antique furniture and decor, Virginia Found Goods is located right across the river in the neighboring town of Hurt. One weekend a month, White Barn Vintage also sets up shop in Hurt — and it's a must-visit for some of the area's top vintage and handmade goods.
Altavista is steeped in historic and riverfront charm
This riverside town was incorporated back in 1912, so you can be sure that it's full of historic charm and beauty. To explore some of Altavista and the surrounding region's history, pay a visit to the Avoca Museum. Located in an elegant Victorian-era home, the museum houses one of the country's most impressive collections of Native American artifacts, as well as many items dating back to the Civil War. Throughout the property, visitors can also find a 19th-century cabin, as well as a scenic arboretum and gardens. The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and admission is free, although a $10 donation is suggested.
With 61 acres of public park land, Altavista is also a great spot for enjoying the outdoors. The Roanoke River — also known locally as the Staunton River — runs along a portion of the town's border, and is a prime spot for bird watching, fishing, or just relaxing. If you're looking to go canoeing, kayaking, or tubing, heading to Dalton's Landing Canoe Launch, an access point just a few miles outside of Altavista that's the ideal spot to get out on the water. Alternatively, you can head up to James River Adventures. Located about 40 minutes north, it offers guided river experiences for all skill levels and makes it easy to enjoy the region's gorgeous waterways.