This Popular Retirement Mecca Beat California And New York For The Title Of America's Most Expensive State In 2025

When naming the most exorbitantly priced living arrangements in the United States, the preposterously priced housing in Los Angeles or the costly island living in Hawaii tend to top the list. The third most expensive has surprisingly been named as Arizona. It would seem that Arizona has now taken the dubious honor of being the most expensive state to reside in in the country. But without featuring a majorly expensive vacation destination like Duck Key in Florida, why does the state still top the list?

Most of the blame for the state's exceedingly high price tag comes from simply trying to stay cool under the Southwestern sun. In Surprise, Arizona, a town of 143,000 people, the total energy bill for each household is nearly three times that of Monroe, Louisiana. And because a lot of former California residents have now been priced out of that state, they have fled to all the available homes in Arizona, causing the housing market to skyrocket. The result is that one-third of Arizonians pay 30% of their entire household income to simply keep a roof over their head and beat the heat.