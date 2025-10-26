This Gorgeous, Forest-Filled Getaway Has More Waterfalls Than Any Other Wisconsin State Park
While most non-residents only know it for cheese and Packers football, Wisconsin actually hides some of the most beautiful natural attractions in the Upper Midwest. Being tucked between two Great Lakes and Michigan's acclaimed Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin sits on much richer outdoor real estate than many would guess. Even big city Milwaukee features stunning urban woodlands like Havenwoods State Forest. Still, if you want the best outdoor wonders the Badger State has to offer, it's time to head up to Northern Wisconsin and its abundance of sublime natural beauty. One particular Northern Wisconsin destination no outdoor fan should miss is the magical Copper Falls State Park. Though it has plenty of competition in the state (and the region as a whole), this destination may be the best state park anywhere along the Great Lakes.
Going by location alone, Copper Falls State Park is a can't-miss destination. Perched in Wisconsin's Ashland County, about a two-hour drive from Duluth International Airport and just south of the state's Lake Superior shoreline, Copper Falls is about as deep as you can get into the state's most pristine landscapes. Yet the park's biggest draw is not its proximity to Lake Superior, but its own natural treasures. With the word "falls" right in its name, you can correctly assume that Copper Falls State Park has at least a few photo-worthy waterfall views. However, the park's name alone does not quite convey the waterfall wonderland you'll find within. With spectacular waterfalls and equally picturesque gorges — not to mention lush forests and even the visible remnants of volcanoes — Copper Falls State Park may be the Midwest's brightest hidden gem.
Discover a waterfall wonderland in Copper Falls State Park, Wisconsin
Ironically, Copper Falls State Park's exceptional qualities arise from the deceptively named Bad River. Despite its ignominious title, the Bad River is actually a gorgeous waterway flowing between Lake Caroline and Lake Superior. During its brief but scenic journey, the Bad River plunges down a natural gorge, creating the eye-catching waterfalls that define the park today. While these waterfalls are beautiful to look at, they also hide a much more complex geological story. The gorges within the park reveal a tapestry of diverse geological layers, showcasing rock formations from various epochs. Even if you're not a geologist, this unique combination of rock types creates a colorful portrait against the already breathtaking falls. Many of the rocks in the park are actually the preserved remains of ancient lava flows!
Of course, the star of the show is Copper Falls itself. While it's not the tallest waterfall in Wisconsin (that honor goes to the waterfalls in Pattison State Park), Copper Falls' 40-foot drop through a vast, forested gorge does create one of the state's most memorable profiles. As if its namesake cascade wasn't enough, Copper Falls State Park also features two other waterfalls that are equally photogenic: the 30-foot Brownstone Falls and the 20-foot Red Granite Falls. Even when the waterfalls have diminished to trickles due to low water levels, the surrounding gorges still boast epic rock walls that reach heights of 100 feet in places. Plus, the park's botanical treasures are nearly as eye-catching as its geological ones. Copper Falls sits at the intersection of Wisconsin's Central Forest and Superior Coastal Plain ecosystems, giving it a rich and diverse garden of maples, birch, hemlock, and other gorgeous broadleaf and evergreen trees.
Experience outdoor adventures in Copper Falls State Park, Wisconsin
While Northern Wisconsin has some of the Midwest's best destinations for nature lovers and adventurers alike, Copper Falls State Park still earns a spot on the region's top spots for unforgettable activities in the great outdoors. With so much impeccable scenery, Copper Falls State Park is a premier destination for scenic hikes. The park has 17 total miles of designated trails, many taking visitors to the park's superb observation decks overlooking the falls and gorge below. The Doughboys Nature Trail, for example, is a relatively easy 1.7-mile loop that offers unparalleled views of Copper Falls, Brownstone Falls, and the Tyler Forks cascades (not to mention numerous vistas of the park's pristine forests). This hike also intersects with the much longer North Country National Scenic Trail, which stretches around 4,600 miles from North Dakota to Vermont.
Copper Falls State Park also has two one-way mountain biking trails: the 2.5-mile Takesson Trail and the 1.7-mile Vahtera Trail. And while the Bad River is more of a "look but don't touch" feature, Copper Falls State Park offers easy access to the nearby Loon Lake, which has both a swimming beach and excellent fishing opportunities. In the winter, visitors can take advantage of Wisconsin's often-formidable snowfall by enjoying Copper Falls' groomed cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails, not to mention ice fishing at Loon Lake. The park's day-use facilities include lovely picnic areas, a concession store, and boat or snowshoe rentals (depending on the season). If you want to stay overnight, Copper Falls has two campgrounds with 32 and 23 campsites, respectively, including electric hookups, vault toilets, and accessible cabins. Nearby cities like Mellen and "Lake Superior's Hometown" of Ashland have plenty more outdoor adventures and excellent lodging options.