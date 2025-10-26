This Gorgeous, Forest-Filled Getaway Has More Waterfalls Than Any Other Wisconsin State Park

While most non-residents only know it for cheese and Packers football, Wisconsin actually hides some of the most beautiful natural attractions in the Upper Midwest. Being tucked between two Great Lakes and Michigan's acclaimed Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin sits on much richer outdoor real estate than many would guess. Even big city Milwaukee features stunning urban woodlands like Havenwoods State Forest. Still, if you want the best outdoor wonders the Badger State has to offer, it's time to head up to Northern Wisconsin and its abundance of sublime natural beauty. One particular Northern Wisconsin destination no outdoor fan should miss is the magical Copper Falls State Park. Though it has plenty of competition in the state (and the region as a whole), this destination may be the best state park anywhere along the Great Lakes.

Going by location alone, Copper Falls State Park is a can't-miss destination. Perched in Wisconsin's Ashland County, about a two-hour drive from Duluth International Airport and just south of the state's Lake Superior shoreline, Copper Falls is about as deep as you can get into the state's most pristine landscapes. Yet the park's biggest draw is not its proximity to Lake Superior, but its own natural treasures. With the word "falls" right in its name, you can correctly assume that Copper Falls State Park has at least a few photo-worthy waterfall views. However, the park's name alone does not quite convey the waterfall wonderland you'll find within. With spectacular waterfalls and equally picturesque gorges — not to mention lush forests and even the visible remnants of volcanoes — Copper Falls State Park may be the Midwest's brightest hidden gem.