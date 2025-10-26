Tourists In Dallas Looking For Savory Dinners Should Visit These Iconic Steakhouses, Per Residents

Chili may be the official dish of the Lone Star State, but Texans certainly know their way around a good steak — so much so that most Texans lean toward steak over chili as their state-defining dish by a margin of 14 to 1, according to a survey of over 1,000 Texans by Beef Loving Texans and the Texas Department of Agriculture. "Not surprisingly, more than half of Texans eat beef two to three times a week, and steaks rule when it comes to our favorite cut to grill," Rachel Chou, Beef Loving Texans' senior manager of consumer communications, told Newswire.

While a sushi restaurant put Dallas on the map as one of the Texan cities to earn its first-ever Michelin star and a downtown Dallas restaurant invented Tex-Mex with its world-famous enchiladas, steak remains a well-loved staple across the state, especially in Dallas. Residents of the city overwhelmingly prefer steak to brisket, making local recommendations a valuable asset for tourists navigating the Dallas steakhouse scene. So who better to guide visitors toward the top steakhouses than the residents themselves?

For this article, we relied on the advice of locals discussing their favorite Dallas steak spots in spirited Reddit discussions, as well as TripAdvisor and Google reviews. With recommendations on ambience, sides, service, and — of course — the steaks, here's where Dallas residents head for a hearty steak dinner. Ready to dig in?