Between Fort Worth And Abilene Is A Hidden Texas Gem With Offbeat Museums, Bluff Hikes, And Lake Views
Featuring a historic downtown district reminiscent of the Old West, complete with buildings dating back to when the frontiersmen rode wild, it's no wonder the tiny Texas town of Palo Pinto feels like a step back in time. This unsung Southern gem, which lies just off the Brazos River between Abilene and Fort Worth, an overlooked Texas city "where the West begins," is quite an Americana treasure.
Like much of the Lone Star State, the area boasts a long-standing history rooted in agriculture, having been settled by ranchers in the mid-1800s. Originally called Golconda, the town received its new moniker when it was named the county seat of the surrounding Palo Pinto County. Fewer than 200 people live there today — a fraction of the some 400 residents who called the settlement home around the late 1800s. But the small-town atmosphere only adds to Palo Pinto's larger-than-life Texas country charm, which is accented by the breathtaking views of nearby lakes and mountain ridges.
Straddling U.S. Highway 180, Palo Pinto is only about a half-hour drive from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Although you won't find any big-name hotel chains in town, there are plenty of accommodations in the nearby "Wellness Capital of Texas," aka Mineral Wells — a destination that rivals any of the best cities in America for health- and wellness-centered lifestyles. Top-rated stays include The Crazy Water Hotel and Magpie Inn, which both have an "Exceptional" rating on Hotels.com. From touring offbeat museums to tackling bluff hikes, you'll have a pretty stocked itinerary when you visit, so pull on your comfiest pair of cowboy boots and get ready to roam.
Experience the days of yore in Palo Pinto
Palo Pinto harbors an eclectic assortment of relics from times past. Case in point: the Old Jail Museum Complex. There, you can see framed photos of old sheriffs and a daunting hangman's noose suspended above a trap door in the jail. Outside, holding cells and old ranching equipment dot the yard, where you can also meander among a handful of cabins to see how the early pioneers lived on the land. The historical complex can only be toured seasonally, usually from the first weekend of March to the second weekend of December. During this time, the grounds are open from Thursday to Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Pop by the visitor center to learn more about the town's fascinating history.
The Palo Pinto County Courthouse on Oak Street is steps away. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it's a must-see stop on your Palo Pinto excursion. The government building was completed in 1942 to replace the town's old courthouse. Featuring a formidable Art Deco-style architecture, fancy brass doorknobs, and encased in some of the sandstone from its late 1800s predecessor, the striking structure stands out against the North Texas skyline.
Head next door, where a vintage Sinclair Gas Station stands on display. Although it now serves as an office for the Justice of the Peace, it does offer a pretty cool trace of American roadside architecture. You can also step back in time with a walk among the tombstones of Palo Pinto residents of yore. The Palo Pinto Cemetery, a Texas State Historical Marker, dates back to 1857, serving as the final resting place for some of the town's pioneers, military veterans, and Texas Rangers.
Nature hikes and lake adventures
The Toledo Bend Reservoir, which straddles the border between Texas and Louisiana, may hold the distinction of being the American South's largest artificial body of water. But the Palo Pinto Creek Reservoir is pretty impressive, too. Located just south of town, the man-made lake has a surface area of about 2,400 acres with a maximum depth of 47 feet, so swim at your own risk. Constructed in the 1960s, the reservoir is perfect for a little fun under the Texas sun. Explore the waters in a kayak or boat, make a splash in the designated swimming area, or hike the surrounding lands.
The sprawling 20,000-acre Possum Kingdom Lake is about an hour away. It has more than 300 miles of shoreline and beautiful coves, with opportunities for scuba diving, snorkeling, swimming, and boating, among other water thrills. If you don't have any gear, there's a store on-site where you can rent boats, kayaks, and paddle boats. You'll also find Possum Kingdom State Park flanking the southern bank. Get outdoors and hike, bike, camp, nature watch, or tuck into a packed lunch along the bluffs.
More nature escapes lie beyond the city limits. Mineral Wells Fossil Park and Lake Mineral Wells State Park are both less than a 20-minute drive away. You can traipse among fossils of ancient sea creatures at the former, while the latter features a 20-mile trailway with access to several trailheads. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park — where beautiful plateaus and scenic vistas hug a 90-acre lake — is also poised to be the first new state park opened in North Texas in almost 25 years. An opening date hasn't been set, as of the time of writing, but park officials hope to have it ready for the public by 2026.