Between Fort Worth And Abilene Is A Hidden Texas Gem With Offbeat Museums, Bluff Hikes, And Lake Views

Featuring a historic downtown district reminiscent of the Old West, complete with buildings dating back to when the frontiersmen rode wild, it's no wonder the tiny Texas town of Palo Pinto feels like a step back in time. This unsung Southern gem, which lies just off the Brazos River between Abilene and Fort Worth, an overlooked Texas city "where the West begins," is quite an Americana treasure.

Like much of the Lone Star State, the area boasts a long-standing history rooted in agriculture, having been settled by ranchers in the mid-1800s. Originally called Golconda, the town received its new moniker when it was named the county seat of the surrounding Palo Pinto County. Fewer than 200 people live there today — a fraction of the some 400 residents who called the settlement home around the late 1800s. But the small-town atmosphere only adds to Palo Pinto's larger-than-life Texas country charm, which is accented by the breathtaking views of nearby lakes and mountain ridges.

Straddling U.S. Highway 180, Palo Pinto is only about a half-hour drive from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Although you won't find any big-name hotel chains in town, there are plenty of accommodations in the nearby "Wellness Capital of Texas," aka Mineral Wells — a destination that rivals any of the best cities in America for health- and wellness-centered lifestyles. Top-rated stays include The Crazy Water Hotel and Magpie Inn, which both have an "Exceptional" rating on Hotels.com. From touring offbeat museums to tackling bluff hikes, you'll have a pretty stocked itinerary when you visit, so pull on your comfiest pair of cowboy boots and get ready to roam.