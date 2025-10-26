Between Memphis And Nashville Is Tennessee's State Park With A Swim Beach, Scenic Trails, And Cabins

Tourists have been flocking to Tennessee in record numbers, drawn by the state's famous music scene and stunning natural beauty. Tennessee has 56 state parks for visitors to explore, including Natchez Trace State Park, an underrated gem between Memphis and Nashville named after a historic trail that was used for more than 10,000 years. Sprawling over 9,000 acres, the state park is located within the greater 36,000-acre Natchez Trace State Forest and Wildlife Management Area, so visitors can spend weeks exploring this expansive, protected region.

Natchez Trace State Park is a hiker and birder's paradise, with more than 135 species of birds and over 20 miles of hiking trails for short or multi-day hikes, plus even more trails in the Natchez State Forest and Wildlife Management Area. It's also home to several small lakes for boating, kayaking, and swimming, and multiple campgrounds with more than 200 sites, including an RV park perched right on the water. Tent sites along the lake area are also available, or, for campers who prefer more modern comforts, there are several cabins for rent.