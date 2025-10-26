Between Memphis And Nashville Is Tennessee's State Park With A Swim Beach, Scenic Trails, And Cabins
Tourists have been flocking to Tennessee in record numbers, drawn by the state's famous music scene and stunning natural beauty. Tennessee has 56 state parks for visitors to explore, including Natchez Trace State Park, an underrated gem between Memphis and Nashville named after a historic trail that was used for more than 10,000 years. Sprawling over 9,000 acres, the state park is located within the greater 36,000-acre Natchez Trace State Forest and Wildlife Management Area, so visitors can spend weeks exploring this expansive, protected region.
Natchez Trace State Park is a hiker and birder's paradise, with more than 135 species of birds and over 20 miles of hiking trails for short or multi-day hikes, plus even more trails in the Natchez State Forest and Wildlife Management Area. It's also home to several small lakes for boating, kayaking, and swimming, and multiple campgrounds with more than 200 sites, including an RV park perched right on the water. Tent sites along the lake area are also available, or, for campers who prefer more modern comforts, there are several cabins for rent.
Things to do a Natchez Trace State Park
Many of the activities at Natchez Trace happen at one of the park's four beautiful lakes. At 690 acres, Pin Oak Lake is the largest in the park and has two boat ramps, making it a popular spot for fishing out on the water. Anglers can catch catfish, bluegill, sunfish, crappie, and bass (lake use permits can be obtained from the park's main lodge). If you're going out on the smaller, 52-acre Cub Creek Lake, canoes, jon boats, and pedal boats are available for rent. A cozy swim beach can be found at Cub Lake, though note that no lifeguards are on duty.
On land, the park has numerous picnic areas, an archery range, a firing range (permit required), and plenty of trails for horseback riding, mountain biking, and hiking, including the Red Leaves Trail, a 40-mile trail in the park for overnight hiking. If you want to stay a while, there are multiple campgrounds to choose from, which are open year-round, plus two-bedroom camping cabins with fully-equipped kitchens and shared boat docks.
Planning a trip to Natchez Trace State Park
Jackson Regional Airport has regularly scheduled commercial flights to Atlanta and Chicago, and is about a 40-minute drive from Natchez Trace State Park. For more expanded flight options, Nashville International is about an hour and a half drive. Memphis International Airport is a little farther out (just under two hours), and was ranked the most family-friendly airport in America thanks to its children's play area and family-friendly security lines.
Memphis is also a stop on the Amtrak train, and if you decide to stay for a while to take in the sights, it's a beautiful, overlooked alternative to Nashville with fewer crowds. If you want to stay closer to the park, there are several chain hotels in the town of Parkers Crossroads, about a 13-minute drive from the park. Or, if you're flying out of Jackson, there are plenty of lodging options for every budget, plus restaurants, shops, and breweries if you need to unwind and recharge after spending time at the park. If you're driving, you may want to check out the nearby Natchez Trace Parkway, a scenic route that winds by several roadside attractions and is another way to discover 10,000 years of history.