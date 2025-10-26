Oregon's Tiny Beachside Town Is A Hidden Retirement Gem With Iconic Coastlines And Quiet Forest Trails
The Oregon Coast is filled with hidden gem destinations ripe for exploration by visitors and those considering making the Oregon Coast their future home. One such charming beachside community has caught the attention of retirees seeking a more peaceful environment filled with outdoor fun in their later years. Arch Cape, Oregon, with a population of just 250 residents, is known for its location along the iconic coastline and abundance of tree-lined trails.
The unincorporated community of Arch Cape was named for the arch shape formed by erosion of the basalt rock, which you'll see at low tide. A marker sits where three cannons came ashore after the shipwreck of the USS Shark, an 19th-century warship, and the remote area was formerly only accessible by water or wagon until the completion of the 1,227-foot-long Arch Cape Tunnel on Highway 101 in the 1930s. One of Arch Cape Beach's most prominent feature is the turret-looking Castle Rock, formed from lava flow from the Columbia River flood basalts, dating back 15 million years.
With an average resident age of 57 and just 20% of its population being under age 18, Arch Cape has proven itself a preferred retirement destination. While housing costs are understandably substantial, the cost of living is 3% lower than the national average, according to Visit Oregon. Plus, Oregon has no state sales tax, saving significant money for buyers of high-cost items like cars and appliances. With its beachside surroundings comes an abundance of outdoor recreation and lush landscape to enjoy away from city life, especially with its proximity to spaces like Oswald West State Park and Ecola State Park, Oregon's best state park in a breathtaking coastline spot.
Discover a forest trail and coastline views in Arch Cape
Outdoor lovers coming to Arch Cape will find ample opportunities to hit some trails and breathe fresh coastal air, including an absolute must-stop at Hug Point State Recreation Site, an unsung Oregon coast site with beach access, scenic sea caves, and tidal pools. Plan your visit for low tide when it's passable for the short, easy beach walk to better experience the site, which includes a small waterfall. Generally open from dawn to dusk daily, you'll find a free parking lot for access 5 miles south of Cannon Beach.
The Arch Cape Loop trail begins at the Tide Road Trailhead near Cove Beach and meanders 5 ½ miles roundtrip with a 520-foot elevation gain before, ending at the arch of Arch Cape. The Cape Falcon Trail is a moderately challenging route which begins at the Cape Falcon Trailhead inside Oswald West State Park, with hiking sites debating its length between 4 ½ miles to 5 ¼ miles roundtrip. Since it traverses through forest topography with potential for small creek crossings and plentiful annual rainfall, you'll want the appropriate footwear for the muddy terrain. The trail is open to leashed dogs and cyclists and is a haven for bird watchers, particularly from May to October, the ideal time to hike it. Neahkanie Mountain, Oregon's most breathtaking mountain with awe-inspiring views, is visible from many trails in the region, but if reaching its summit is your goal, there are two trails leading to it that are also accessible from inside the state park. Those up for a challenge can take a 9 ½-mile portion of the 382-mile-long Oregon Coast Trail from Ecola State Park, passing by Cannon Beach and Silver Point Overlook, before descending into Arch Cape.
How to visit the beachside gem of Arch Cape, Oregon
Whether you're visiting the Oregon Coast on a bucket list road trip or hunting for a future home to enjoy in retirement, Arch Cape will provide a peaceful escape filled with postcard-worthy destinations. After all, Arch Cape Beach offers 2 ½ miles of isolated sandy shores, away from the crowds of neighboring beaches. There is just one small store off the Highway, and for restaurants and shops, you'll need to head to Manzanita or Cannon Beach. To reach Arch Cape by flying into Oregon, the closest airport is Portland International Airport, an approximate two-hour drive away, along U.S. Highway 26 West followed by U.S. Highway 101 South from Cannon Beach. The Northwest Point bus does provide service from Portland to Cannon Beach twice daily, but you would need a taxi or rideshare for the 4-mile trip south to reach secluded Arch Cape.
If budget is no object, book one of the 10 rooms at the Arch Cape Inn and Retreat, a stunning castle-like bed and breakfast nestled on a 1 ½-acre property surrounded by trees and the ocean. The adult-only resort, ideal for a romantic getaway, includes a daily gourmet breakfast, in-room fireplaces, a Common Room, and beautiful on-site gardens. Arch Cape Loft is a seven-unit studio vacation rental property with fireplaces, kitchenettes, and oceanfront balconies, while the Inn at Arch Cape is a former hotel property featuring six dog-friendly cottages that can house up to 20 guests. For those looking to rough it, though, camping options are also available at nearby spots like Cannon Beach and Nehalem Bay State Park.