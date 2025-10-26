Oregon's Tiny Beachside Town Is A Hidden Retirement Gem With Iconic Coastlines And Quiet Forest Trails

The Oregon Coast is filled with hidden gem destinations ripe for exploration by visitors and those considering making the Oregon Coast their future home. One such charming beachside community has caught the attention of retirees seeking a more peaceful environment filled with outdoor fun in their later years. Arch Cape, Oregon, with a population of just 250 residents, is known for its location along the iconic coastline and abundance of tree-lined trails.

The unincorporated community of Arch Cape was named for the arch shape formed by erosion of the basalt rock, which you'll see at low tide. A marker sits where three cannons came ashore after the shipwreck of the USS Shark, an 19th-century warship, and the remote area was formerly only accessible by water or wagon until the completion of the 1,227-foot-long Arch Cape Tunnel on Highway 101 in the 1930s. One of Arch Cape Beach's most prominent feature is the turret-looking Castle Rock, formed from lava flow from the Columbia River flood basalts, dating back 15 million years.

With an average resident age of 57 and just 20% of its population being under age 18, Arch Cape has proven itself a preferred retirement destination. While housing costs are understandably substantial, the cost of living is 3% lower than the national average, according to Visit Oregon. Plus, Oregon has no state sales tax, saving significant money for buyers of high-cost items like cars and appliances. With its beachside surroundings comes an abundance of outdoor recreation and lush landscape to enjoy away from city life, especially with its proximity to spaces like Oswald West State Park and Ecola State Park, Oregon's best state park in a breathtaking coastline spot.