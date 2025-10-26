This Mountainous New Jersey Route Is One Of The Best Beginner Trails In America, According To New Research

It might be hailed as the Garden State, but New Jersey actually has the third-lowest rural population of any territory in the USA. Yep, a mere 6.3% of people here live in the countryside, and the line-up of attractions is more about popular party beaches on the Jersey Shore and artisanal eats in Newark than it is the great outdoors. But there are places to breathe fresh air and hit the trails. In fact, recent findings put one particular hiking path in NJ in the top three beginner trails in the whole dang country.

The hike in question? Mount Tammany via the Red Dot and Blue Dot loops. According to the folks over at InsureMyTrip, the 3.6-miler ranked among the most accessible and suitable trails for beginner hikers in the stars and stripes. It comes from a dataset that used metrics from a number of sources, ranging from good old Google reviews to the AllTrails app — a database of nearly half a million hiking paths all around the world.

One of the things considered was how easy the route was to reach from a nearby town. That's why you'll only need to drive a mere five minutes north from Columbia along the Delaware River to reach the trailhead. Or, it's a quick one-hour cruise westwards from Newark, the largest city in the state and the home of the main airport serving New Jersey, the Newark Liberty International Airport.