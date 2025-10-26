Hidden In The Appalachians Is Tennessee's Highest Lake To Swim, Kayak, And Fish Surrounded By Majestic Mountains
When thinking of Appalachia, an image of alpine wilderness in the Southeast comes to mind, but at 2,000 miles long, the Appalachian Mountains are an incredibly vast mountain range that rises in Canada and winds all the way down to central Alabama. The beautiful hiking trails crisscrossing mountain forests along the Appalachian Trail aren't the only attractions in the region, either. A bastion of glistening lakes dots the region, and of the lakes that sit in the Appalachian region of Tennessee, such as this dazzling lake in Big Ridge State Park, Watauga Lake, at 1,959 feet above sea level, is the highest.
Dammed in 1948 over an old pioneer town named Butler, the lofty lake is technically a reservoir. It's perfectly secluded, amidst the Cherokee National Forest and between the tiny mountain towns of Haven and Neva. Curvy mountain passes on the way to the lake make for an utterly rural route that few frequent, keeping the locale lightly touristed. The lake's pristine, mirror-clear surface spans 10.05 square miles, and its 105 miles of shoreline beckon visitors for a dip, a paddle, or a tranquil day of fishing.
Watauga Lake offers deep relaxation and water adventures
While visitors warn of busy summer weekends when boat traffic can get heavy, the shores of Watauga Lake are ideal for lulling pastimes like catching up on summer reading, enjoying a picnic, or swaying in a hammock as you gaze out on the water. In some places, well-manicured lawns lead right up to the water's edge, where folks can relax in lawn chairs and put out blankets to lie in the shade of towering trees. The lake's cool depths are perfect for a swim, and you can leap from waterside decks straight into the water.
People also visit Watauga Lake to race on jet skis, glide on sailboats, and paddle on kayaks, and luckily, watercraft are available to rent from various seasonal marinas. Cove Ridge Marina rents kayaks starting at $20 an hour, while Fish Springs Marina offers pontoon rentals starting at $75 an hour. Watauga Lakeshore Resort and Marina offers comfort boats like 24-foot premier luxury tri-toons, while Sail Watauga offers sailing lessons and excursions with certified captains.
Watauga Lake is also wonderful for anglers who enjoy a tranquil sit with a baited hook. The lake is equipped with brush piles, stake beds, and both black willow and bald cypress trees, attracting game fish like walleye, crappie, and trout. If you're downrigging for trout, experienced fishers recommend a slow, continuous retrieve once you've hooked one. In terms of lures, silver ones work fine, but on cloudy days, copper-colored lures may work better. There are access points on the east and west edges of Watauga Lake, and a few in the south.
Extend your visit and stay on Watauga Lake
Like this cozy little Tennessee town with cabins and wild views, Watauga Lake offers rustic stays at several campgrounds, including Cardens Bluff Campground, which offers 43 sites overlooking the lake. Although the sites have bathhouses with showers and flush toilets, there are no electric outlets, offering a rare chance to unplug (so to speak) and really enjoy nature's gifts.
You can enjoy the best of both worlds at Lake Haven Family Campground, which offers full RV hookups for only $55 a night and complimentary Wi-Fi, plus a three-bedroom, three-bathroom farmhouse, all just minutes from the lake. There are also countless waterfront cabins on Watauga Lake, such as wooden chalets and modern mansions. Wraparound porches and lakeside decks offer idyllic countryside views, and amenities like fire pits and hot tubs are great additions in winter.
No matter how long you stay on Watauga Lake, its beauty won't be lost on you. Scenic trails also traverse the area, some of which include the Appalachian Trail and lead to the Watauga Dam, an impressive 331-foot-high earthen structure. Gazing at the pretty overlook, one can imagine what life was like for the old Butler residents before they moved to their new location on the lake's edge, and marvel at the pristine reservoir, which took two years to fill.