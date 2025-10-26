Hidden In The Appalachians Is Tennessee's Highest Lake To Swim, Kayak, And Fish Surrounded By Majestic Mountains

While visitors warn of busy summer weekends when boat traffic can get heavy, the shores of Watauga Lake are ideal for lulling pastimes like catching up on summer reading, enjoying a picnic, or swaying in a hammock as you gaze out on the water. In some places, well-manicured lawns lead right up to the water's edge, where folks can relax in lawn chairs and put out blankets to lie in the shade of towering trees. The lake's cool depths are perfect for a swim, and you can leap from waterside decks straight into the water.

People also visit Watauga Lake to race on jet skis, glide on sailboats, and paddle on kayaks, and luckily, watercraft are available to rent from various seasonal marinas. Cove Ridge Marina rents kayaks starting at $20 an hour, while Fish Springs Marina offers pontoon rentals starting at $75 an hour. Watauga Lakeshore Resort and Marina offers comfort boats like 24-foot premier luxury tri-toons, while Sail Watauga offers sailing lessons and excursions with certified captains.

Watauga Lake is also wonderful for anglers who enjoy a tranquil sit with a baited hook. The lake is equipped with brush piles, stake beds, and both black willow and bald cypress trees, attracting game fish like walleye, crappie, and trout. If you're downrigging for trout, experienced fishers recommend a slow, continuous retrieve once you've hooked one. In terms of lures, silver ones work fine, but on cloudy days, copper-colored lures may work better. There are access points on the east and west edges of Watauga Lake, and a few in the south.