Between Key Largo And Islamorada Lies A Hidden Florida Key With Stunning Sunsets And True Island Living
Florida offers plenty for travelers seeking an eclectic mix of sand, sun, and oceanfront. Yet its crown jewel, the Florida Keys, offers the state's best characteristics while sacrificing very little. Even within the archipelago, you can find treasures like the Mud Keys, a secluded group of islands in the Keys that boasts Carribbean-like waters and white sandbars. Tavernier offers another unassuming treasure, serving as the filling in a "Florida Keys" sandwich, nestled between Islamorada and Key Largo, which has the most stunning coral reef snorkeling in the state. Tavernier may not be the first key that comes to mind, but its stunning sunsets and true island living make it a worthy destination.
The small key, which only takes a few minutes to traverse by car, has retained its identity as a small coastal enclave. The island's historic district contains remnants of the boom brought after the Overseas Highway was built in 1938. It's a far cry from its early days as a meeting point for wreckers, who'd loot the capsized ships that ran aground in the area. While the pilfering habits have died down, the mangroves and deceptively clear waters that tricked captains of yore are still there. Lucky you. Tavernier, now, lies waiting for a longer weekend away, or even a whole week spent "shipwrecked" in the crystalline waters and white sands.
Enjoy island life in Tavernier, FL
Wherever you turn, the hallmarks of island life fill Tavernier. Nature's ever-presence manifests itself in the Wild Bird Center, on the isle's west-facing coast. Over 100 bird species use the Keys as a pitstop during migration, with the center helping stragglers every year. You can also join locals and competitive anglers who flock to the keys to fish, casting a line for tarpon, snook, and bonefish in the mangroves (Islamorada, the "Sportfishing Capital of the World", lies next door).
Tavernier also offers one of those rare destinations where the day's end is as engrossing as its beginning, thanks to picturesque sunsets in a gorgeous setting. Head over to the Tavernier Creek Bridge for a clear look at the sun as it dips into the ocean. You can double the spectacle by watching the sunset and planes landing at the same time. Tavernaero Airport Park, just down the road at Plantation Key, offers a private airstrip stretching down a row of houses for local flying enthusiasts. Active throughout the day, there's a chance a plane's landing will accompany the fiery sun's descent.
Once you've worked up an apetite, it's time to chown down like a local. Calypso's Sur, located in the middle of Tavernier, offers the sort of creative seafood fare one imagines when visiting the Keys. Its She Crab Soup, which you'd usually expect in South Carolina, is a cult favorite among regulars and guests that parachute in. After the soup or a fish sandwich, take a quick stroll to the Blond Giraffe Key Lime Pie Factory. The sweets shop has been a highly-regarded favorite among locals and travelers alike, collecting "Best of" awards the way Michael Phelps collected gold medals. Any visit to Tavernier must include a stop there.
The logistics of visiting Tavernier
Those already in the Sunshine State can reach Tavernier by car, as they would any other Florida Key. The rest will have to fly in first, landing at Miami International Airport, which as been seeing a huge decline in travel. You can make the 70-mile trip from the airport to the keys in a rental car or hop aboard a shuttle. Once there, you'll have no trouble finding a place to stay.
To get a full dose of Keys living, book a stay at either the Coconut Palm Inn or Mangrove Marina. The former includes private beachfront property facing west, affording guests an unobstructed view of gorgeous sunsets for $400 a night. The latter's houseboats, dubbed "Aqua Villas", let guests abandon land altogether and sleep literally on the water for about $240 per night. Florida's climate favors snowbirds who head down to avoid the winter. Join them, aiming to visit between mid-November and mid-April, when the weather is dry and warm, but not swampy. Be sure to bring your flip-flops and sunscreen.