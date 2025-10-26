Between Key Largo And Islamorada Lies A Hidden Florida Key With Stunning Sunsets And True Island Living

Wherever you turn, the hallmarks of island life fill Tavernier. Nature's ever-presence manifests itself in the Wild Bird Center, on the isle's west-facing coast. Over 100 bird species use the Keys as a pitstop during migration, with the center helping stragglers every year. You can also join locals and competitive anglers who flock to the keys to fish, casting a line for tarpon, snook, and bonefish in the mangroves (Islamorada, the "Sportfishing Capital of the World", lies next door).

Tavernier also offers one of those rare destinations where the day's end is as engrossing as its beginning, thanks to picturesque sunsets in a gorgeous setting. Head over to the Tavernier Creek Bridge for a clear look at the sun as it dips into the ocean. You can double the spectacle by watching the sunset and planes landing at the same time. Tavernaero Airport Park, just down the road at Plantation Key, offers a private airstrip stretching down a row of houses for local flying enthusiasts. Active throughout the day, there's a chance a plane's landing will accompany the fiery sun's descent.

Once you've worked up an apetite, it's time to chown down like a local. Calypso's Sur, located in the middle of Tavernier, offers the sort of creative seafood fare one imagines when visiting the Keys. Its She Crab Soup, which you'd usually expect in South Carolina, is a cult favorite among regulars and guests that parachute in. After the soup or a fish sandwich, take a quick stroll to the Blond Giraffe Key Lime Pie Factory. The sweets shop has been a highly-regarded favorite among locals and travelers alike, collecting "Best of" awards the way Michael Phelps collected gold medals. Any visit to Tavernier must include a stop there.