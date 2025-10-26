Just Outside Atlanta Is Georgia's Historic Small-Town College Hub And Foodie Favorite With Mountain Trails

Only 36 miles northwest of the world's busiest airport (Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport), is Kennesaw, a small college town with a population of around 34,000 people. While the heart of Atlanta has a network of trails, eateries, and parks, Kennesaw has its own share of history, fun, and food — without the urban crowds.

The city is home to the main campus of Kennesaw State University, the state's third largest, enrolling approximately 48,000 students annually at its two campuses (the other is about 15 minutes away in the walkable Atlanta suburb of Marietta). The university offers a variety of events, like art exhibits, athletics, films, guest speakers, performances, and workshops. It also has a Community and Professional Education division that offers professional development and adult education programs.

Kennesaw's downtown — whose tagline is 'Main Street on the Move' — boasts a bakery, a brewery, a distillery, and a number of restaurants. And there's almost always an event going on at Main Street Plaza. The city is also known for Kennesaw Mountain, a U.S. National Park and former Civil War battlefield. Located about six miles southeast of downtown, it has 2,965 acres of things to do, such as hiking trails, museum tours, horseback riding, live demonstrations, and picnicking.