Just Outside Atlanta Is Georgia's Historic Small-Town College Hub And Foodie Favorite With Mountain Trails
Only 36 miles northwest of the world's busiest airport (Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport), is Kennesaw, a small college town with a population of around 34,000 people. While the heart of Atlanta has a network of trails, eateries, and parks, Kennesaw has its own share of history, fun, and food — without the urban crowds.
The city is home to the main campus of Kennesaw State University, the state's third largest, enrolling approximately 48,000 students annually at its two campuses (the other is about 15 minutes away in the walkable Atlanta suburb of Marietta). The university offers a variety of events, like art exhibits, athletics, films, guest speakers, performances, and workshops. It also has a Community and Professional Education division that offers professional development and adult education programs.
Kennesaw's downtown — whose tagline is 'Main Street on the Move' — boasts a bakery, a brewery, a distillery, and a number of restaurants. And there's almost always an event going on at Main Street Plaza. The city is also known for Kennesaw Mountain, a U.S. National Park and former Civil War battlefield. Located about six miles southeast of downtown, it has 2,965 acres of things to do, such as hiking trails, museum tours, horseback riding, live demonstrations, and picnicking.
Things to do in Kennesaw
In addition to spending time at Kennesaw Mountain, you'll want to take a stroll around the city's gorgeous Smith-Gilbert Gardens, a botanical garden which reopened on September 1, 2025. The space surrounds the 1880-era Hiram Butler Home, and includes 20,500 daffodils, 15 gardens, and 32 sculptures for your viewing pleasure. The garden shows off its beauty year round with a variety of exhibits, such as the art blooms and sculpture collections, the Bonsai exhibit, and "A Garden with Wings" Butterfly House. There are also wellness activities like yoga and walking.
The century-old Historic Train Depot in downtown Kennesaw is another stop you'll want to add to your visit. The depot was an active train station until 1968, serving the settlement that used to be known as Big Shanty (renamed Kennesaw in 1887). The city bought and restored the depot during the 1990s. Inside is the Southern Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian, which showcases Kennesaw's Civil War and railroad history through its events, exhibits (there are 1,250 items on display), educational programs, and tours.
The depot is part of the greater Depot Park. There you'll find a walking trail, Kennesaw's historic Community House (built in 1890), and the Tunnel Outdoor Classroom, which is used as a special event venue. The park is also home to the United Bankshares Amphitheater. Perfect for larger events of up to 3,000 people, it is now the location for many of Kennesaw's annual events as well as the Kennesaw Concert Series.
Dining and sipping around Kennesaw
Start your day in Kennesaw at Honeysuckle Biscuits & Bakery, where you can enjoy a full menu that includes local Bellwood coffee and espresso drinks, warm biscuits, hearty breakfast plates, and house-made baked goodies. A great place for lunch is the award-winning Main Street Eats — which serves 'the best burger in Kennesaw' and 'amazing custards' — along with other comfort foods like grilled cheese sandwiches, hot dogs, salads, onion rings, tater tots, and more. If you're craving Thai, look no further than Kennesaw Thai Cuisine, which offers soups, salads, wontons, noodles, fried rice, rolls, and curry dishes.
Kennesaw also has great places for happy hour, like Horned Owl Brewing, serving a long list of its own beers alongside pub food, music, bar games, and special events. Lazy Guy Distillery is open Thursdays through Sundays for cocktails. Proprietary cocktails include the aptly named Dixie Land Martini, Snowball, Chocolate Laced Cherry, and Three's Company, but they also have a Classic Gin & Tonic and their take on an Old Fashioned. The distillery also offers occasional and private group tours with advance reservations.
You'll want to finish your day at 1885 Grill. A restaurant originally founded in Tennessee's 'Scenic City', Chattanooga, by Miguel Morales, the menu features a fusion of Morales's Southern and Puerto Rican roots. Appetizer and dinner favorites like fried green tomatoes and shrimp and grits are on the menu, as well as weekly specials like Monday Burgers and Brews and Pasta Tuesdays. All can be complemented by an extensive drink menu of craft cocktails, including a 'Build Your Own Old Fashioned', freshly made Sangria, and wines and beers from around the world.