This Secret Trail In An Overlooked Rhode Island Forest Features One Of New England's Most Scenic Waterfalls

At the end of a trail, you're always rewarded with one thing: satisfaction. You've hit your step goal, moved your body, and enjoyed some fresh air. If it's an elevated trail, you'll also be rewarded with a beautiful view. But when a trail rewards you with all of the above, plus a stunning waterfall, it feels like nature is thanking you personally. And that's exactly what you'll get on this lesser-known hike that's a must-visit in Rhode Island.

The Ben Utter Trail in the Arcadia Management Area (AMA) isn't just a way to get outdoors and exercise; it's the gateway to one of New England's most breathtaking waterfalls. Around 2.7 miles out and back, this trail is accessible to all fitness levels. Elevation is only 43 meters, so it's a gentle climb that will still reward you with gorgeous scenery. The path can be rocky in places as it winds through shaded forest, but Alltrails rates it as an easy, 1.5-hour route. Easy routes are described by Alltrails as "short, with clearly marked paths and fairly level terrain."

Dogs are welcome, too, so it's a great spot to bring the whole family, and your four-legged friend will love the quiet environment. While the trail itself is reason enough to visit, the real reward comes at the end. As you near the end of this unspoiled Rhode Island trail, the sound of rushing water grows louder with every step until you round a corner and discover the breathtaking Stepstone Falls.