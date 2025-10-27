This Secret Trail In An Overlooked Rhode Island Forest Features One Of New England's Most Scenic Waterfalls
At the end of a trail, you're always rewarded with one thing: satisfaction. You've hit your step goal, moved your body, and enjoyed some fresh air. If it's an elevated trail, you'll also be rewarded with a beautiful view. But when a trail rewards you with all of the above, plus a stunning waterfall, it feels like nature is thanking you personally. And that's exactly what you'll get on this lesser-known hike that's a must-visit in Rhode Island.
The Ben Utter Trail in the Arcadia Management Area (AMA) isn't just a way to get outdoors and exercise; it's the gateway to one of New England's most breathtaking waterfalls. Around 2.7 miles out and back, this trail is accessible to all fitness levels. Elevation is only 43 meters, so it's a gentle climb that will still reward you with gorgeous scenery. The path can be rocky in places as it winds through shaded forest, but Alltrails rates it as an easy, 1.5-hour route. Easy routes are described by Alltrails as "short, with clearly marked paths and fairly level terrain."
Dogs are welcome, too, so it's a great spot to bring the whole family, and your four-legged friend will love the quiet environment. While the trail itself is reason enough to visit, the real reward comes at the end. As you near the end of this unspoiled Rhode Island trail, the sound of rushing water grows louder with every step until you round a corner and discover the breathtaking Stepstone Falls.
How to get to Stepstone Falls from the Ben Utter Trail
The Ben Utter Trail begins at Falls River Road, where you will be able to access Stepstone Falls along the Wood River. From there, the path is well-marked and easy to follow, winding through Arcadia Management Area. About a mile in, you'll cross a small wooden bridge, and not long after, you'll start to hear the faint sound of rushing water. The trail continues along the river, gradually leading you closer to the main attraction. Stepstone Falls comes into view just as the trees begin to thin, opening up to reveal a stunning cascade.
Stepstone Falls isn't the tallest waterfall in Rhode Island, but it doesn't need to be; the surrounding scenery is part of its charm. The water flows over a series of rocky steps, creating gentle pools and streams. If you've got a sunny day, you'll see that the water sparkles in the sunlight. On misty days, the falls have a more dramatic feel, with white water foaming between moss-covered stones.
Whether it's the sound, the sight, or just the feeling of being there, Stepstone Falls is truly the best end-of-trail reward. To head back out, follow the same route you came, and enjoy the quietness of this lesser-known hike. The Ben Utter Trail is a simple, accessible trail that will have you questioning, why don't more people know about this?