Hidden In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Family-Friendly Town With Vibrant Festivals And Outdoor Thrills
The Blue Ridge Mountains are a landscaping marvel. Extending more than 600 miles from Pennsylvania to Georgia, they also run through parts of Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina (where you'll find "America's Prettiest Small Town"), and South Carolina. So it's never really a question of what to do when visiting this vast area, as you can do it all — from hiking to exploring underrated wine regions to cruising down "America's Favorite Drive," the Blue Ridge Parkway. One town in Virginia that gives visitors a taste of everything is Vinton.
Vinton, Virginia is bordered by Roanoke and has a population of just over 8,000. Measuring just 3.2 square miles, it offers the small-town counterpart to other nearby mountain getaways. Vinton also distinguishes itself with accessible festivals and family events that can feel way more intimate, with activities that everyone can participate in. The Vinton History Museum has many artifacts on display and exhibits on the town's origins, when the area was initially settled in the 1700s and known as Gish's Mill. Another crowd-pleasing and family-friendly museum worth visiting in nearby Roanoke is the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The space has interactive exhibits that highlight the evolution of transportation, from early locomotives (more than 50 are on display!) to the vehicles we see on the road today. The museum's Aviation Gallery is sure to be a hit among kids, as it showcases the educational aspect of flight and visitors can even step in a fuselage.
Family-friendly excursions and outdoor activities in Vinton
For a more energetic outing, Firehouse Skate N' Play is a great option. It's not just a place to roller skate, but also an arcade, laser tag arena, and indoor playground for kids ages 10 and under. Firehouse is open Tuesday through Sunday, you can choose just one of the activities and pay accordingly. Or, opt for the family fun pack that gives everyone all-day access to the play zones and a large pizza.
Getting outdoors should also be on the itinerary anytime you're in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Tinker Creek Canoe Launch is right in town and a convenient location to get on the water with your rented canoe or kayak. You'll even find a picnic area here. If you feel like going for a ride with incredible views instead, Vinton isn't far from the Blue Ridge Parkway. The scenic route is 469 miles long and is known for its unique biodiversity.
These activities can be experienced anytime, but one annual event that really highlights the essence of the town is the Vinton Fall Festival. Held in October in the downtown area, the event features live entertainment, a petting zoo and pony rides, and more than 100 local vendors selling crafts and food. The free event is a great way to learn more about the people who keep the town moving and thriving. Another major event, this one in the spring, is the Dogwood Festival. Now in its 70th year, it's said to be the oldest festival in the Blue Ridge region of Virginia. Each stage has different bands, activities, and vendors.
How to get to Vinton and the best times to visit
There's really no wrong time to head to Vinton, Virginia, and explore the charming city. The spring and fall months can be ideal for a long weekend getaway if you want to take advantage of the changing colors and blooms along the Blue Ridge Mountains or enjoy a drive on the wow-worthy landscape of the Parkway. However, you'll also have to take into account that these busier travel seasons can mean higher price tags. You'll find a range of hotel options in nearby Roanoke and depending on the season, rooms can run for less than $100. Roanoke's airport is also just 15 minutes away and offers flights from major travel hubs like Atlanta, Chicago, and New York.
Whether you're chasing fall colors, attending one of Vinton's community festivals, or setting out to explore on the water, Vinton provides a wonderful blend of community charm and Blue Ridge access. It invites travelers to experience mountain magic with both comfort and authenticity. After enjoying your leisurely moments in Vinton, it's worth spending at least a day or two in Roanoke, Virginia's "Star City of the South," with a range of mountain trails, breweries, and art.