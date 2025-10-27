Hidden In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Family-Friendly Town With Vibrant Festivals And Outdoor Thrills

For a more energetic outing, Firehouse Skate N' Play is a great option. It's not just a place to roller skate, but also an arcade, laser tag arena, and indoor playground for kids ages 10 and under. Firehouse is open Tuesday through Sunday, you can choose just one of the activities and pay accordingly. Or, opt for the family fun pack that gives everyone all-day access to the play zones and a large pizza.

Getting outdoors should also be on the itinerary anytime you're in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Tinker Creek Canoe Launch is right in town and a convenient location to get on the water with your rented canoe or kayak. You'll even find a picnic area here. If you feel like going for a ride with incredible views instead, Vinton isn't far from the Blue Ridge Parkway. The scenic route is 469 miles long and is known for its unique biodiversity.

These activities can be experienced anytime, but one annual event that really highlights the essence of the town is the Vinton Fall Festival. Held in October in the downtown area, the event features live entertainment, a petting zoo and pony rides, and more than 100 local vendors selling crafts and food. The free event is a great way to learn more about the people who keep the town moving and thriving. Another major event, this one in the spring, is the Dogwood Festival. Now in its 70th year, it's said to be the oldest festival in the Blue Ridge region of Virginia. Each stage has different bands, activities, and vendors.