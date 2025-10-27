An Hour Outside Of Peoria Is Illinois' Friendly Community With Hatcheries, Gardens, And Fun Activities
When most people think of traveling to Illinois, they think of visiting Chicago. However, when you get outside of the Windy City, you'll discover that there is much more to the Prairie State than just this booming metropolis. In fact, the central Illinois city of Peoria ranks as one of the best places to live in America and makes for a lively and memorable trip worth taking. If you're keen on visiting a friendly community even smaller than Peoria itself, you ought to head to nearby Topeka for what is sure to be a memorable time in this quiet, green abode.
Located a little under an hour outside of Peoria and a little over an hour away from Springfield (the state capital and a bustling route 66 stop with historic sites), Topeka is the perfect place to visit to experience the quaint, welcoming small-town culture of the Midwest. With a tiny population of less than a hundred people as of 2023, Topeka really offers travelers the chance to feel like they're visiting a farming settlement of yesteryear. Whether you're in the mood to play a few rounds of golf at the Sunset Hills Golf Course in nearby Pekin or have a couple of pints of hearty ale at Hand of Fate Brewing Company in Petersburg, Topeka is conveniently located near both. In fact, nearby Petersburg — located just a forty-minute drive from Topeka — is also home to Past Charm Antiques, a store specializing in housing Victorian works.
Explore fish hatcheries and gardens in Topeka, Illinois
Located a mere 15-minute drive from downtown Topeka is the Jake Wolf Memorial Fish Hatchery. The hatchery is 160 acres in size and rears everything from cold water fish like brown trout and coho salmon to cool water fish like northern pike and walleye. It also has an extensive list of warm water species that include black crappie and largemouth bass. Visitors to the hatchery can go to the observation decks to learn more about the rearing process and solar-powered heating ponds in the facility.
You won't, however, need to leave Topeka to visit the Mason State Tree Nursery. Open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., this is the Illinois' one and only tree nursery fully operated by the state government. The nursery has trees, wildflowers, and pollinator seeds for sale on a first come, first served basis and as one reviewer on Google put it, "This is the place to go by far. Knowledgeable staff, great native trees, shrubs, and plants at a great price."
Planning your trip to Topeka, Illinois
Topeka is an extremely small town with no hotels. However, it is perfect to drive through and make a memorable day trip out of. If you'd like to stay longer and check out the surrounding area, look into the Evening Star Camping Resort. This campground is open from April 1 through October 31 and provides spaces for any and all types of camping styles, ranging from tents to motor homes. This is a great place to take in the beauty of Topeka as you wind down your day sitting with your loved ones by the fireside. Another option is to stay in nearby Havana which has a few larger hotels like Big Horse Inn and Suites and Canton Harvester Inn.
The closest airport to Topeka is in Springfield. You could plan your trip by landing and renting a car there. Alternatively, there's also a small airport in Peoria. The drive from Chicago will be much longer and take roughly three hours to complete. You can then continue your trip exploring Illinois by catching one of the state's most beautiful drives: the glistening Great Rivers Scenic Byway.