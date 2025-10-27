An Hour Outside Of Peoria Is Illinois' Friendly Community With Hatcheries, Gardens, And Fun Activities

When most people think of traveling to Illinois, they think of visiting Chicago. However, when you get outside of the Windy City, you'll discover that there is much more to the Prairie State than just this booming metropolis. In fact, the central Illinois city of Peoria ranks as one of the best places to live in America and makes for a lively and memorable trip worth taking. If you're keen on visiting a friendly community even smaller than Peoria itself, you ought to head to nearby Topeka for what is sure to be a memorable time in this quiet, green abode.

Located a little under an hour outside of Peoria and a little over an hour away from Springfield (the state capital and a bustling route 66 stop with historic sites), Topeka is the perfect place to visit to experience the quaint, welcoming small-town culture of the Midwest. With a tiny population of less than a hundred people as of 2023, Topeka really offers travelers the chance to feel like they're visiting a farming settlement of yesteryear. Whether you're in the mood to play a few rounds of golf at the Sunset Hills Golf Course in nearby Pekin or have a couple of pints of hearty ale at Hand of Fate Brewing Company in Petersburg, Topeka is conveniently located near both. In fact, nearby Petersburg — located just a forty-minute drive from Topeka — is also home to Past Charm Antiques, a store specializing in housing Victorian works.