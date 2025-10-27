A Coastal Escape On Maryland's Chesapeake Bay Fuses Beach Days, Boardwalk Strolls, And Quaint Shops
Tucked within the Chesapeake Bay's Western Shores is a quiet — and highly underrated — beachy gem. North Beach is an easily-accessible waterfront getaway, especially if you're already in the Mid-Atlantic. This town is just under an hour-and-a-half drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C., or Annapolis, and less than three hours from Philadelphia. Whether popping into its numerous fun shops or just basking in the sunshine at the beach, North Beach has earned a reputation similar to a town on the exact opposite side of the Chesapeake, Oxford. Namely, North Beach also deserves the attention Oxford has received as one of Maryland's most inviting waterfront getaways.
The Inn at Herrington Harbour is a well-rated 3-star hotel, and the perfect laid-back, yet luxurious, stay for your North Beach trip. The beachfront resort offers gorgeous views, a fitness center, a seasonal pool, free parking, and two dining options just a quick walk away. You even have your own little private beach at the Inn. Plus, you'll have free access to kayaks, paddleboards, and other beach equipment, according to one past visitor on Tripadvisor. There's no better way to enjoy your watery trip to North Beach.
Play on the beach at this Chesapeake Bay beach destination
The cornerstone of North Beach is its boardwalk, stretching half a mile and lined with restaurants, shops, and benches, perfect for enjoying the postcard-worthy views. If you're interested in fishing, head to the lower-level fishing deck — just note that you'll need to grab a fishing pass from the welcome center. Visitors just need to keep in mind that the beach is relatively small, and there's also a cost. For out-of-county visitors, a beach pass is $25.00 for adults, $10.00 for children ages three to 11, and $9 for adults over the age of 55, at time of publication. Some accommodation options may offer beach passes, however.
During the summertime, the city hosts a number of free movies on the beach. North Beach's First Fridays, a monthly event that runs from May to October, is another community cornerstone, complete with live DJ sets, food trucks, beer and wine vendors, craft vendors, and free beach access. And if you're interested in a little slice of nature while here, head to the Wetlands Overlook Park, a relaxing spot for checking out wildlife. Of course if you're really into the idea of an outdoor adventure on the Chesapeake, Elk Neck State Park to the north is a must-visit, with Chesapeake Bay views, comfy camping, and scenic trails.
Enjoy quaint shops and delicious eats in North Beach
Apart from lounging on North Beach's shores, there's plenty to explore in the town of North Beach, just a short walk from the pier. Make sure to spend some time checking out North Beach's artsy downtown and its numerous galleries and shops. At certain times of year, you can enjoy lively town events like the farmers market, which runs on Saturdays from April through October.
For souvenirs, head to Sisters' Corner or Lighthouse Market and Signs, where you can find everything from apparel to toys. For some of the city's best local art, pop into Artworks@7th, a town staple since 2004, and stop by Nice & Fleazy Antiques for all things vintage and collectible. And despite being a small town, you'll still find a vibrant dining scene in North Beach. Grab a sandwich or baked good from The Bakist, and for fresh, Mid-Atlantic cuisine with a view, head to Ketch 22. As a Chesapeake Bay town, of course, seafood is a must while here. Neptune's Seafood Pub is a local favorite, serving up classics like crab melts with waffle fries and Chesapeake crab cakes for nearly 40 years. If you're looking for another destination on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay with seafood and nautical charm, consider tacking on a visit to St. Michaels, one of the state's gems.