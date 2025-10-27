A Coastal Escape On Maryland's Chesapeake Bay Fuses Beach Days, Boardwalk Strolls, And Quaint Shops

Tucked within the Chesapeake Bay's Western Shores is a quiet — and highly underrated — beachy gem. North Beach is an easily-accessible waterfront getaway, especially if you're already in the Mid-Atlantic. This town is just under an hour-and-a-half drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C., or Annapolis, and less than three hours from Philadelphia. Whether popping into its numerous fun shops or just basking in the sunshine at the beach, North Beach has earned a reputation similar to a town on the exact opposite side of the Chesapeake, Oxford. Namely, North Beach also deserves the attention Oxford has received as one of Maryland's most inviting waterfront getaways.

The Inn at Herrington Harbour is a well-rated 3-star hotel, and the perfect laid-back, yet luxurious, stay for your North Beach trip. The beachfront resort offers gorgeous views, a fitness center, a seasonal pool, free parking, and two dining options just a quick walk away. You even have your own little private beach at the Inn. Plus, you'll have free access to kayaks, paddleboards, and other beach equipment, according to one past visitor on Tripadvisor. There's no better way to enjoy your watery trip to North Beach.