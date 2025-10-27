Just Outside Of California's Victorian Ferndale Village Is A Tucked-Away Park With Miles Of Pristine Beach

You're never too far from a beautiful beach in California, which gets a surprising amount of money from its coastal enclaves. You can visit the hotspots, such as this beach town sandwiched between Santa Monica and Long Beach. Or you can find more secluded beaches that let you truly appreciate the California coastline's vast and rugged nature. Centerville Beach County Park, tucked away in Northern California, only a 10-minute drive from Ferndale, is one such beach. With 9 miles of soft sand meeting the white-froth waves of the Pacific Ocean on one side and tree-topped sandstone cliffs on the other, it epitomizes Cali's untamable side.

Centerville Beach is part of the Lost Coast, which has managed to avoid development, unlike the more built-up beaches of Southern California. Instead of fairgrounds, piers, shops, and restaurants, here you'll find windswept hillsides, rocky peninsulas, crashing waves, rugged headlands, and secluded bay beaches like Centerville. Instead of the sound of cars on the highway, you hear the waves breaking along the shore intermingling with the mooing of dairy cows grazing on nearby farms. It's incredibly pretty to look at, but it may not be the best place for a dip, considering the powerful waves and currents that can quickly turn dangerous.

Depending on the tide, you can enjoy a lovely stroll or picnic along the sand. It's not uncommon to see people fishing from the shore or playing fetch with their dogs. It's also a great spot for seeing wildlife, with various species frequenting the area throughout the year, including harbor seals. Birdwatchers can spot pelicans, sandpipers, and cormorants most days, while tundra swans can be seen around the nearby Eel River between November and March. Between January and May, you'll want to keep your eyes on the ocean in search of migrating grey whales.