The 'World's Most Beautiful Drive' Is A Scenic, Underrated 2.5-Mile Road Just Outside Of Peoria, Illinois

This might come as news to people living on Grandview Drive in Peoria, Illinois, but their admittedly scenic and tree-lined 2.5-mile stretch of street was once dubbed the "World's Most Beautiful Drive" (or WMBD) by President Theodore Roosevelt, who declared the span from Prospect Road to Route 29 as one of the most beautiful he'd ever seen in 1910 (per Explore Peoria). Disregarding the polite hyperbole of the statement, Grandview Drive is pretty, especially the views from its lookouts that overlook Peoria Lake and carpets of green hills to the east. This is why the road's official title is the "Pleasure Driveway and Park District of Peoria."

In 1903, Swiss-born engineer Oscar F. Dubuis started his commission along the western banks of Peoria Lake. While the first road took no more than a year to make — without machinery and using only hand tools — Grandview Drive evolved bit by bit from there. Most notably, its road was paved in the 1930s, and the park's observation tower was stripped for war metals in 1942.

Nowadays, Grandview Drive provides the best kind of scenic, in-town drive you could ask for. With the adjacent Grand View, Terrace, and Prospect parks, the entire short swath of land has stop-offs for admiring the view, several connecting roads that lead to alternate paths, and plenty of time to appreciate what President Roosevelt saw and loved. It's even listed in the official U.S. National Register of Historic Places.