Tucked Between Houston And San Antonio Is Texas' Affordable Artsy City With Paddling And Shops

From the cinematic and cultural treasure of Archer City to the vintage finds and Southern flair of Warrenton, Texas is full to the brim with delightful towns and cities boasting artsy vibes and plenty of activities to offer. And nestled between the major hubs of San Antonio and Houston is the charming and affordable city of Columbus: The perfect destination next time you're traversing the Lone Star State. Known as the "City of Live Oaks and Live Folks," this southeast Texas gem was first established in 1821 and has a rich history that's still visible in the historic downtown's well-preserved architecture.

Today, Columbus remains a lively and vibrant town well worth a visit the next time you're itching for a dose of nature — or a dose of retail therapy. Located just an hour by car along Interstate 10 from Houston and less than two hours from San Antonio, Columbus is a great weekend getaway spot. From further afield, you'll want to fly to Houston and then drive or catch a shuttle from the airport.