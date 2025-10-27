Tucked Between Houston And San Antonio Is Texas' Affordable Artsy City With Paddling And Shops
From the cinematic and cultural treasure of Archer City to the vintage finds and Southern flair of Warrenton, Texas is full to the brim with delightful towns and cities boasting artsy vibes and plenty of activities to offer. And nestled between the major hubs of San Antonio and Houston is the charming and affordable city of Columbus: The perfect destination next time you're traversing the Lone Star State. Known as the "City of Live Oaks and Live Folks," this southeast Texas gem was first established in 1821 and has a rich history that's still visible in the historic downtown's well-preserved architecture.
Today, Columbus remains a lively and vibrant town well worth a visit the next time you're itching for a dose of nature — or a dose of retail therapy. Located just an hour by car along Interstate 10 from Houston and less than two hours from San Antonio, Columbus is a great weekend getaway spot. From further afield, you'll want to fly to Houston and then drive or catch a shuttle from the airport.
Take to the water with the Columbus Paddling Trail
Much like Hancock, Vermont's idyllic Green Mountains town, Columbus is a prime place to go paddling. Situated along the Colorado River, the town is home to the 6.5-mile Columbus Paddling Trail: A horseshoe-shaped route that will take you anywhere between two to five hours to traverse, depending on the water conditions. You'll want to put your canoe or kayak in the water at the North River Bridge, and you'll end at Beason's Park, which conveniently contains picnic tables, restrooms, and other amenities — and is only one block from downtown. Along the way, you'll pass a number of small islands – perfect to shore up for a picnic or snack break.
With its mix of mild rapids and serene water, this mellow but invigorating paddling trail makes for a fun, active excursion — and is a stellar way to catch a glimpse of flora and fauna, including wildflowers, turtles, a variety of birds, and more wildlife. (While the trail is gorgeous year-round, plan your visit for the spring if you're particularly eager to see the wildflowers in peak bloom.) If you're an avid birdwatcher, definitely bring your binoculars. And, of course, don't forget to pack sunblock and a swimsuit.
Take a gander at Columbus' shopping options
Looking to refresh your wardrobe? Head over to Lola & Co for a selection of stylish, on-trend womenswear and accessories, helpfully categorized into collections for all occasions, including game day, date night, and more. Or, if you want to lean into the Texas look, Potter's Western Store is the shop for you. At this family-owned emporium, founded in 1965 and officially named a Texas Treasure Historic Business, you'll find all the western-wear your heart desires, including apparel from iconic brands like Wrangler, Red Wing, Stetson, and others.
For a wide variety of shops all clustered in one accessible place, Southern Flair on the Square is — as its name suggests — the place to go for clothes, crafts, and gifts to take home. (Not sure where to go? You'll find this shop in the historic building that reads "Lawyer" out front.) If something vintage is more your cup of tea, make your way instead to Grand Oaks Antiques and Gifts, where 20+ dealers sell everything from guitars to housewares to crocheted items. Wherever you end up shopping in Columbus, make sure you've saved plenty of room in your suitcase to bring your haul home.