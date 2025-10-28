Michigan's Affordable Escape Is Known For Walkable Downtown Shopping, Dining, Iconic Pie, And Lake Days
The Great Lakes state is home to many affordable avenues of recreation, including the underrated mountain escape of Copper Harbor and the affordable, laidback beach town of Cheboygan. Plus, Flint, Michigan, was recently named the most affordable place in America to buy a home. If you are seeking to travel Michigan on a budget, consider a stop in Beulah in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
Located 150 miles from Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, around a two-hour and 20-minute drive away, Beulah sits prettily on the beautiful shores of Crystal Lake in Benzie County. When you see the lake, you'll know where it gets its name from, as the water glitters and sparkles with crystal-like reflections in the sun.
Depending on when you visit, Beulah invites visitors to enjoy everything from lake swimming and hiking trails in the summer to skiing and snowshoeing in the winter. The beauty of the area transforms with the seasons from a colorful utopia in the summer to a frozen wonderland in the winter. From famous pie to its dazzling lake, Beulah has much to offer anyone passing through.
Top eateries and shopping in Beulah
Beulah's downtown area is small and cozy, which makes walking from one attraction to the next hassle-free. Lined with excellent eateries and plenty of shopping opportunities, spending the day perusing this small town will leave you well fed and entertained. One of the best places to dine in Beulah, currently backed by an impressive 4.7-star rating on Google, is The Cherry Hut. A classic of the town that has been operating since 1922, The Cherry Hut is a summer-only restaurant serving up dishes like cherry chicken salad, chicken pie, and the iconic cherry pie for dessert.
If there's one thing you must do when visiting Beulah, it's grab a slice of pie from The Cherry Hut. What began as a roadside pie stand more than 100 years ago has continued to be a staple of the community for the last 10 decades. Visitors to the area flock to The Cherry Hut to sample these iconic pies that were once branded with the smiling face of "Cherry Jerry." You can still see this iconic face on the company logo and the merchandise you can buy within the shop and online today. This is an affordable stop in Beulah, where a slice of pie only costs $4.75.
After a wholesome, homely feed at The Cherry Hut, you can continue your tour of Beulah by checking out the many shops, bars, and attractions the downtown area has to offer. Beulah is full of quirky, aesthetic shops where you can buy clothes, gifts, and some super unique trinkets. A popular funky boutique and gift shop to visit is Northern Décor, which sells everything from jewelry to toys, gifts, and much more.
Soak in the beauty of Crystal Lake in Beulah
Once you have eaten and shopped until you drop, the Beulah Public Beach continues your walking tour so you can embrace the fun and beauty of Beulah's Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake is an underrated Michigan gem where you can swim in Caribbean colored waters. The water is so clear and calm here that you can even see the bottom in deeper areas.
Thanks to the calm nature of the water, this is the perfect spot to take out your paddleboard, kayak, or canoe. A trip to Beulah Beach is one of the best free things to do in the area, and you could really spend all day here relaxing along the water. Aside from swimming and water activities, the area also has tennis courts and a playground to enjoy.
Located on the same sandy shores as Beulah Beach, you'll find Beulah Village Park. Another great spot to enjoy the lake, this largely shaded area is a great spot for family picnics and barbecues. There's also a pickleball court to enjoy. One of the best events to catch here, Music in the Park, happens in the summer as part of the Music in the Street festival in Beulah. This event usually starts in July and runs weekly well into August, with musicians and performers taking to the streets to entertain folks in Downtown Beulah. This is a great, free event to really experience the community spirit of Beulah.