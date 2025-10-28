Michigan's Affordable Escape Is Known For Walkable Downtown Shopping, Dining, Iconic Pie, And Lake Days

Beulah's downtown area is small and cozy, which makes walking from one attraction to the next hassle-free. Lined with excellent eateries and plenty of shopping opportunities, spending the day perusing this small town will leave you well fed and entertained. One of the best places to dine in Beulah, currently backed by an impressive 4.7-star rating on Google, is The Cherry Hut. A classic of the town that has been operating since 1922, The Cherry Hut is a summer-only restaurant serving up dishes like cherry chicken salad, chicken pie, and the iconic cherry pie for dessert.

If there's one thing you must do when visiting Beulah, it's grab a slice of pie from The Cherry Hut. What began as a roadside pie stand more than 100 years ago has continued to be a staple of the community for the last 10 decades. Visitors to the area flock to The Cherry Hut to sample these iconic pies that were once branded with the smiling face of "Cherry Jerry." You can still see this iconic face on the company logo and the merchandise you can buy within the shop and online today. This is an affordable stop in Beulah, where a slice of pie only costs $4.75.

After a wholesome, homely feed at The Cherry Hut, you can continue your tour of Beulah by checking out the many shops, bars, and attractions the downtown area has to offer. Beulah is full of quirky, aesthetic shops where you can buy clothes, gifts, and some super unique trinkets. A popular funky boutique and gift shop to visit is Northern Décor, which sells everything from jewelry to toys, gifts, and much more.