This Lesser-Known Midwest Mountain City Is A Nature Lover's Dream With Tranquil Streams And Miles Of Trails

If your idea of a good vacation is filled with mountain hikes and river trails, then there's a Midwest gem you'll fall in love with immediately. Nestled within the Daniel Boone National Forest, you'll come across Morehead. It's a Kentucky town surrounded by rolling mountains, quiet streams, and endless forest. If you're looking for a mountain getaway, add this to the top of your bucket list.

The town is officially recognized as a Kentucky Trail Town, meaning it has been formally recognized for making outdoor recreation a core part of the community. For a town to earn this designation, it must provide easy access to trails and waterways, offer visitors support, such as maps and signage, and maintain a welcoming downtown. All these things make it the perfect vacation spot for outdoor lovers, no matter your fitness level.

You can find a walkable downtown filled with murals, cafés, and local shops, all within reach of trailheads and forest roads that lead into the hills. The best part? Morehead is completely accessible. The closest commercial airport is Lexington's Blue Grass Airport, about a 70-mile drive west. From there, a car journey east brings you directly into town in around an hour. Those arriving internationally could fly into Louisville or Cincinnati before making the drive. However you arrive, the road in winds through gentle hills and forest.