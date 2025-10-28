The Unexpected Travel Style Married Women Say Is Actually Helping Their Relationship

If you picture your typical female solo traveler, you're likely seeing a twenty-something-year-old with windswept hair and a $10 daily budget, wandering the sun-soaked beaches of Goa, India's pocket-sized tropical paradise. Or perhaps she has her backpack tightly cinched around her waist as she traipses through Europe and sleeps in grungy youth hostels. While this demographic certainly still exists, trends have undergone a surprising shift in recent years. According to a 2023 study by Road Scholar, 60% of solo travelers surveyed were actually married women — and that number was around 40% for the tour operator Sisterhood Travels. Other studies found that, regardless of relationship status, women increasingly want to travel alone (via Travel + Leisure).

So, for those who've decided to forego the romantic vacay and replace it with a getaway for one, this begs the question: Are these marriages in such jeopardy that the couples can't even stand to vacation together anymore? The answer, in most cases, is no. While there are myriad reasons why anyone chooses to travel independently, many married women feel that it helps their relationships. Psychologists also confirm that spending time apart can be healthy, as it gives individuals the chance to focus on their own interests and needs.

But keep in mind that going solo doesn't necessarily mean you're alone. In fact, several niche tour operators have popped up recently to meet the needs of this growing demographic. For example, The Women's Travel Group, which has been operating since 1992, runs high-end, luxurious small-group tours. And the Solo Female Traveler Network creates experiences for adventurous women seeking deep connections and immersion in new cultures. So, whether you choose to book a curated trip or go it alone, traveling on your own may have long-lasting benefits for you and your marriage.