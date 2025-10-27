Florida's Most Beautiful College Towns Have Beachy Vibes And Are Full Of Charm, According To Research

Florida is a state that leans into its natural topography. As a state with over 1,300 miles of coastline, pristine sandy beaches, and some of the most unique wildlife in the world, it can't help but be a tourist haven. Florida also prides itself on world class universities from the northern part of the panhandle to the southern tip of South Beach. Between the northern and southern edges of the state, you'll find college towns dotted throughout, home to small private institutions and large state universities.

Not only are these small college towns a home to higher learning, but they are also excellent opportunities to give visitors a perfect weekend getaway or weeklong vacation. The beauty of these charming college towns is experiencing the uniqueness of Mediterranean-inspired architecture, historical museums, and in some place, water activities like cave diving in a secluded spring that bigger tourist spots just can't offer.

We decided to focus only on towns that were home to less than 50,000 people, were home to a university, and offered some beachy vibes and unique, small town charm (even if they aren't near the beach). If you're looking to get away from the major tourist hubs for some laid lack living and a bit of the great outdoors, these college towns might be an excellent addition to your travel bucket list.