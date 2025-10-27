Florida's Most Beautiful College Towns Have Beachy Vibes And Are Full Of Charm, According To Research
Florida is a state that leans into its natural topography. As a state with over 1,300 miles of coastline, pristine sandy beaches, and some of the most unique wildlife in the world, it can't help but be a tourist haven. Florida also prides itself on world class universities from the northern part of the panhandle to the southern tip of South Beach. Between the northern and southern edges of the state, you'll find college towns dotted throughout, home to small private institutions and large state universities.
Not only are these small college towns a home to higher learning, but they are also excellent opportunities to give visitors a perfect weekend getaway or weeklong vacation. The beauty of these charming college towns is experiencing the uniqueness of Mediterranean-inspired architecture, historical museums, and in some place, water activities like cave diving in a secluded spring that bigger tourist spots just can't offer.
We decided to focus only on towns that were home to less than 50,000 people, were home to a university, and offered some beachy vibes and unique, small town charm (even if they aren't near the beach). If you're looking to get away from the major tourist hubs for some laid lack living and a bit of the great outdoors, these college towns might be an excellent addition to your travel bucket list.
Miami Shores
Explore one of the most scenic towns in Florida with a visit to Miami Shores. Located in the Miami metro area, Miami Shores is home to Barry University, a private institution founded in 1940. Being so close to one of the most recognizable cities in the world is part of this town's appeal. Make your first stop the dramatic Miami Shores Village Bayfront Park to feel the sand in your toes and the sun in your face.
If you're looking for a healthy and delicious meal, stop by the Pura Vida Restaurant for high end sandwiches, shakes, and salads. And while healthy is great, it's tough to beat a great Brazilian restaurant — which is what you'll find at Boteco, as it offers authentic Brazilian cuisine and drinks. Take advantage of the beauty of the area by hitting the links at the Miami Shores Country Club, an 18-hole course with multiple tennis courts as well. Art is a pillar of the area, as you can look for art installations in several public places, such as the Optimist Park Sculpture Garden and works by Alberto Cavalieri.
DeLand
DeLand is a town of approximately 43,000 people, located between Orlando and Daytona Beach. Home to Stetson University, a private college founded in 1883, there is no shortage of things to do in the area. One thing you'll notice when visiting DeLand is the pride and care of its historic and award-winning downtown, including winning the 1997 "Great American Main Street Award" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation Main Street Center. DeLand and the surrounding area is known for the River of Lakes Heritage Corridor, which connects DeLand to other towns and has bike trails or even the ability to use kayaks to explore the scenery and tune into the beachy part of Central Florida.
You can explore this historic and charming town by taking part in the DeLand House Museum Tours, which view 19th-century architectural marvels. Another way to learn about the area is by walking tour since DeLand is one of Florida's most underrated, walkable cities. Start in the Historic District on Minnesota, Rich, and Michigan Avenues and then stop by the Holler Fountain. Perhaps the local beauty inspires you to be more artistic during your trip. How about trying a new artistic skill like painting, shaping clay, or making jewelry at ArtWorks DeLand on Indiana Avenue. Finally, take in a local play at the Athens Theatre Company, where you'll get lost in captivating stories played by local actors.
Lake City
The next college town on our list is Lake City, a Northern Florida town with a population of around 12,000 people. Lake City is where you'll find Florida Gateway College, a small state college founded in 1947. This beautiful small college town is known for freshwater, springs, and plenty of nature to explore. Due to the vicinity of Lake City on the southwestern edge of the Osceola National Forest, you can be on an ATV trail within minutes, splashing through puddles and careening around every dirt trail, taking in the wild nature of this waterlogged forest.
Feel free to head just southwest of town to the Ichetucknee Springs State Park so you can snorkel, dive, relax on a boat, or even explore a cave on this immaculate 6-mile spring-fed river. Just keep an eye out for otters, wild turkeys, beavers, and most importantly, gators. After all the water activities, you may be looking for some great seafood, so stop by Captain Crab for delicious lobster, shrimp, or blue crab. If you decide to stay in Lake City, an absolute must is a stay at The Blanche. This 1902 historic hotel has been renovated, but still keeps its unique and memorable architecture. In fact, the hotel was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.
Ave Maria
Tucked into the southwestern portion of the state, Ave Maria is a small but fast-growing town of just over 6,000 residents. Centered around one of the last-built Catholic universities in the country, Ave Maria University, you can take a stroll and admire the unique architecture of Ave Maria Catholic Parish Church. This town has a passion for fishing, amazing food, and eye-catching architecture. If you're traveling to Ave Maria January through April, you can see this charming town via a trolley tour every Tuesday, leaving from the Welcome Center.
One great way to take in the sunshine and slow paced charm of this smaller community is an afternoon of fishing. Take advantage of The Canal fishing pond on the west side of town by casting your line, but beware that alligators may be present so swimming is prohibited in this area. Once you're done fishing, enjoy the beauty and architecture of the Ave Maria Town Center, where there are plenty of unique shops and restaurants to enjoy a tropical smoothie, some authentic Mexican food at Lozano's, or a delicious cold craft beer during those stunning Florida sunsets.
Winter Park
If you are looking for entertainment in Central Florida, where you can escape the crowds in Orlando, take a trip to the small, scenic college town of Winter Park. Home of Rollins College, a 135-year-old liberal arts institution, Winter Park provides arts, entertainment, and nature all at your fingertips while being only less than 20 minutes north of Orlando. This memorable college town has an amazing view on nearly every block. Known for its abundance of lakes, you can experience the Florida sun and water activities around Winter Park's chain of lakes with clear kayaking, a unique and fun adventure through unforgettable nature, cozy canals, and lush landscapes interconnected by stellar lakefront homes.
Leisurely walks are a popular activity because of the town's variety of parks, including Central Park, which sports 11 acres, stylish fountains, and a rose garden. Speaking of gardens, Winter Park has the Mead Botanical Garden which showcases 47 acres of wildlife habitats, pavilions, and flowering gardens. Don't forget to absorb unforgettable art at the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, where you can see an extensive Tiffany collection and unique exhibits. Finally, rustic Spanish architecture is prevalent in the area, and nowhere is this better represented than the Casa Feliz Spanish Farmhouse that's been restored into a historic home museum and venue.
St. Augustine
If you're looking for history and unforgettable architecture, St. Augustine is the perfect college town for you. Entertainment and expanding your mind aren't reserved for just Flagler College, St. Augustine's four-year private university, but are rather an entire experience of the town. When you combine history with breathtaking natural beauty, St. Augustine may be the perfect representation of that ideal. St. Augustine is considered the "oldest city in the America" and is a beautiful coastal gem overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. When it comes to history, be sure to check out the Fort Matanzas National Monument which offers ferry rides, nature trails, and history dating back to 1565.
Boasting 42 miles of beachfront, you can spend your trip bathing in the sunshine, building sand castles, or going for a swim. There are plenty of unique experiences, like St. Augustine Sailing, where the only correct direction is which way the wind blows. Don't forget to play with the dolphins at Marineland Dolphin Adventure, where you can get hands-on experience with these amazing animals while learning about their behavior, too. Finally, catch an amazing view overlooking the town at the St. Augustine Lighthouse when you climb up 219 steps to view the surrounding neighborhoods and port.
Leesburg
Nicknamed "The Lakefront City," Leesburg is known for world class fishing, upscale restaurants on the water, and a growing shopping scene to keep you entertained for days. This Central Florida town has not been a college town for long, as Beacon College was founded in 1989 — making it the youngest college on this list. Even though the college is relatively new, Leesburg has always been a great spot for visitors.
Like many Florida towns, Leesburg's identity revolves around the water. With so many freshwater lakes in and around the area, world class fishing has become the norm. In fact, Leesburg is known as one of the best bass fishing areas in the country, so rent a boat and try your luck on Lake Harris, Lake Denham, or many others. Fishing isn't the only thing Leesburg is known for as the worlds largest three-day motorcycle rally, Bikefest, is held annually in the spring. If fishing and motorcycles aren't your passion, you can head downtown to Artisans Gallery to support local artists and breast cancer care or stop at The Coffee Snob to give your morning a boost.
Cocoa
Cocoa, Florida is home to Eastern Florida State College and is located on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of Orlando. This beautiful beach town combines stellar views and weather with higher learning from Eastern Florida State. You'll also find world-class ingenuity from nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. That's right, you can immerse yourself in space history by visiting the Kennedy Space Center and explore some of the most powerful exhibits known to man.
When you're done exploring this unique stretch of Florida filled with museums (and maybe rocket launches), spend the next day strolling around Cocoa Village and experience all of the first class dining and shopping options. Take in classes and workshops at the Jen Gallo ART Studio or stop by the Village Cycle Shoppe to rent a bike for a stroll down the boardwalk. After you've had your fix of art and biking, head over to Cafe de Havana restaurant if you're craving some authentic Cuban food, like Cuban sandwiches along with other Cuban delicacies. You can also grab some good ole fashion Florida seafood at the Oyster Shooters Raw Bar & Grill.
Fort Pierce
Resting on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean is Fort Pierce, Florida, a college town of around 49,000 and home to Indian River State College. This unique coastal town has no shortage of sites to see during your stay. If you have a military buff in the family, this town is perfect since you can visit the National Navy-UDT Seal Museum and walk around the grounds devoted to the Navy SEALS, while viewing exhibits and historical artifacts. Birdwatching is a favorite past time in this charming coastal town, so you can head to Savannas Preserve State Park and catch a glimpse of the photogenic sandhill cranes.
Fort Pierce isn't just known for its military history and natural beauty. The town has built a creative reputation in the arts, which can be appreciated at the A.E. Backus Museum and Gallery which houses paintings by the 20th century painter. You can also take a walk through the Heathcote Botanical Gardens and admire a large collection of tropical bonsai, among other plants. If you're looking for a beautiful night enjoying America's past time during the summer, take in a St. Lucie Mets game, a minor league team of the New York Mets.
Temple Terrace
Located just outside Tampa Bay, Temple Terrace is home to around 26,000 residents as well as both the University of South Florida (USF) and Florida College, making it a true college town. Because of the proximity to Tampa Bay, if you're looking for a thrill, you can drive over to Busch Gardens for all the excitement one amusement park can allow. Looking for something with a little slower pace? Visit the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI), where you can explore its exhibits and interactive learning experiences, including the new world of artificial intelligence.
When you think of activities that scream Florida, how can Alligators and reptiles not come to mind? Head to the eastern side of town to Croc Encounters, a reptile park and alligator farm that offers educational programs, hands-on exhibits, and guided tours. If you want to get closer to wildlife that's a little smaller, the Hillsborough River cuts through the heart of Temple Terrace and is a popular fishing spot for locals and visitors alike. Finally, take a day trip only 12 miles to the southwest of Temple Terrace to revel in the sights, sand, and Mediterranean architecture of Davis Island.
Marianna
Marianna, known as a "Florida Main Street Town" is one of the oldest towns in the state, making it ripe with history and charm, perfect for a visit to this quiet college town. Home to Chipola College, this tiny town of around 6,000 people is tucked in Florida's panhandle and has all the outdoor recreation a visitor could want.
One of the underrated gems of the state is Florida Caverns State Park, a geological beauty that has cave patterns ripe for exploration. The caves are a great spot to view stalactites, stalagmites, and other underground visuals. For additional natural hotspots, head south of town to the Hinson Conservation & Recreation Area to take advantage of the scenic beauty and hiking trails. A gem of the Marianna area is east of town, where you'll find clear blue waters of Jackson Blue Springs and Merritt's Mill Pond, allowing the unique experience of cave diving. Many spots in town are on the U.S. National Register for Historic Places, including the Russ House and several Victorian style homes around the area. If you are looking for a scenic drive, just north of town is the Florida-Georgia Parkway that winds through countryside views.
Lake Wales
Located in the center of the Florida, Lake Wales is a small town that will let you explore citrus groves and rolling hills, giving you a unique, but scenic view of the Sunshine State. Lake Wales is home to Warner University, a Christian college established in 1968. This smaller town has always been an underrated place for a family trip. Located just south of Legoland Florida Resort, Lake Wales is a short drive for the family to enjoy the tourist attraction. If historical landmarks with a creative twist are more of your interest, Spook Hill is a fun stop and optical illusion that appears to make cars roll uphill.
Another popular stop for visitors is Bok Tower Gardens, a national historic landmark that has a 205-foot Art Deco and Neo-Gothic "singing tower" as the centerpiece (it has a carillon of 60 bells). In addition to the music, the tower is also surrounded by hiking trails and 50-acres of gardens. If the kids still aren't satisfied, maybe a visit to the Hammock Hollow Children's Garden is in order, as it allows kids to play and discover art and real life interpretive experiences.
Methodology
The Sunshine State is one of the most attractive states for visitors in the country. While incredibly popular attractions like Disneyworld, South Beach, and the Everglades may be at the top of tourists lists, these smaller college towns show that there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the Sunshine State.
To create this list we followed a methodology that focused on smaller towns, less than 50,000 people for the population, because that's where we believe you'll see the most impact for each individual area. We focused on activities that showcased the natural beauty of each town, historic or educational sites that provide depth, unique activities, and delicious local restaurants. To provide the most accurate and entertaining information, we relied on local websites and reviews to get you the most up to date information. From Neo-Gothic architecture of the Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales, to the technology-focused Museum of Science and Industry in Temple Terrace, these beautiful Florida college towns are can't miss options for your next getaway.