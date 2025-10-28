Target's Unique 'Goth' Location Is A Striking Chicago Landmark

Target, one of America's largest and most recognizable retailers, has something for just about everyone. While the store's aisles and shelves are stocked with every imaginable thing from daily necessities to seasonal splurges, one Chicago-based location is prized for more than just its diverse and reasonably priced inventory. Located in the heart of downtown Chicago, in an area known as The Loop — a lively waterfront neighborhood with diverse dining, iconic attractions, and artsy charm — a particular Target store set in a striking landmark building has a nickname among locals that has been shared widely on TikTok: "Goth Target." While it may not be as chic as the world's oldest department store, it is a unique draw for visitors to Chicago nonetheless.

Many Target stores across the country have been retrofitted into buildings that formerly had another purpose. In fact, certain Target stores have formerly served as everything from bowling alleys to movie theatres in places such as Portland and Brooklyn, respectively. Meanwhile, other Target stores have been built to evoke a sense of place — as is the case with Colorado's "Mountain Lodge Target."

While not actually gothic in its architecture, Chicago's "Goth Target" came to be known as such for its filigreed, black metalwork overlayed on a light, terra cotta façade. Contrasted with the crimson, bullseye Target logo — which one observer described as "Sauron-like" — "Goth Target" definitely beckons with a kind of macabre allure. And where better to pick up your Halloween costume, decorations, or candy if you're in Chicago for the season?