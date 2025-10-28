Target's Unique 'Goth' Location Is A Striking Chicago Landmark
Target, one of America's largest and most recognizable retailers, has something for just about everyone. While the store's aisles and shelves are stocked with every imaginable thing from daily necessities to seasonal splurges, one Chicago-based location is prized for more than just its diverse and reasonably priced inventory. Located in the heart of downtown Chicago, in an area known as The Loop — a lively waterfront neighborhood with diverse dining, iconic attractions, and artsy charm — a particular Target store set in a striking landmark building has a nickname among locals that has been shared widely on TikTok: "Goth Target." While it may not be as chic as the world's oldest department store, it is a unique draw for visitors to Chicago nonetheless.
Many Target stores across the country have been retrofitted into buildings that formerly had another purpose. In fact, certain Target stores have formerly served as everything from bowling alleys to movie theatres in places such as Portland and Brooklyn, respectively. Meanwhile, other Target stores have been built to evoke a sense of place — as is the case with Colorado's "Mountain Lodge Target."
While not actually gothic in its architecture, Chicago's "Goth Target" came to be known as such for its filigreed, black metalwork overlayed on a light, terra cotta façade. Contrasted with the crimson, bullseye Target logo — which one observer described as "Sauron-like" — "Goth Target" definitely beckons with a kind of macabre allure. And where better to pick up your Halloween costume, decorations, or candy if you're in Chicago for the season?
The history behind Goth Target's landmark building
The building which now houses "Goth Target" is currently known as the Sullivan Center, named after its architect, Louis Sullivan, who designed the building in 1899. Interestingly, it was originally designed as the headquarters for another department store, Carson Pirie Scott — which is less of a leap for a Target store than converting a space that was formerly a bowling alley.
Famous for promoting the architectural ideal "form follows function," Sullivan designed the building not specifically with European Gothic architecture in mind — a concept that was first introduced in the 12th century — but with the American prairie in mind, taking inspiration from naturalistic, organic elements closer to home. Since 1975, the building has been registered as a Chicago landmark, and Target has been a tenant since 2012.
Goth Target — as it will likely be forever known thanks to social media — is located at 1 South State Street, at the corner of State and Madison. Several of Chicago's major attractions are also located nearby, so you needn't go too far out of your way to experience its eerie splendor if you're visiting the city. The Art Institute of Chicago, for example, is less than a 10-minute walk away, and Chicago's Magnificent Mile begins just a 15-minute walk away on the north side of the Chicago River. Better yet, it's also perfectly located for grabbing snacks before heading over to Millennium Park, one of the best free things to do in Chicago for a budget-friendly vacation.