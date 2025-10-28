Chicago's 'Heart Of Lake County' Is An Affordable Suburb With Walkable Trails, Restaurants, And A Pristine Lake
When vacationing in Chicago, it's easy to be pulled into the big hitters in the city, like its most vibrant neighborhoods, the Art Institute, and of course, Cloud Gate (more commonly known as The Bean). All these things are worth ticking off your bucket list, but when you feel like slowing down and taking in affordable restaurants and scenic nature trails, there's a spot you'll love
Mundelein might not ring as many bells as some of the more popular Chicago suburbs (like Naperville or Arlington Heights), but when you step into this bustling neighborhood, it'll quickly become one of your favorites. Located in the heart of Lake County, Mundelein is about 40 miles northwest of downtown Chicago and gives you the perfect mix of small-town charm and suburban convenience. It's close enough for a quick weekend getaway, yet far enough to give you peace when you want to escape the city noise.
Getting here is easy, too. The suburb is served by O'Hare International Airport, which is around a 40-minute drive away, as well as the General Mitchell International in Milwaukee, just under an hour north. While driving is the easiest way to reach Mundelein, city-living travelers need not worry; it's also connected to Chicago by Metra's North Central Service line, so you can hop on a train straight from downtown and be in the suburb in no time.
Trails and a pristine lake in Mundelein
Despite its proximity to the city, with all its green spaces, Mundelein feels miles away from urban living (like this Chicago riverfront suburb with endless trails). And this access to outdoor space is definitely one of its biggest draws. The suburb is laced with walking and biking trails, perfect for really taking in the beauty of Lake County. The highlight is, of course, Diamond Lake, a 153-acre body of water that offers everything from kayaking and paddleboarding in the summer to quiet lakeside walks year-round. Families often gather at Diamond Lake Beach, where you'll find swimming, shaded picnic areas, and playgrounds for kids.
The surrounding parkland makes Mundelein feel more like a nature retreat than a suburb an hour outside of a metropolis, and the Lake County Forest Preserves are part of this feeling. Here you'll find more than 30,000 acres of protected land, much of it accessible from the town. Popular routes like the Millennium Trail, made up of paved and gravel surfaces, make it walkable in most weather. In fall, the trails come alive with color, and in winter, locals use them for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Affordable dining in Mundelein, the heart of Lake County
Mundelein may be quieter than Chicago's hippest suburbs, but after some time in the city, that may be exactly what you're looking for. And if you're still not sure, the area makes up for it with affordability and an impressive food scene. The town has a wide range of locally owned restaurants, from cozy Mexican taquerias to mouth-watering Italian spots, and even trendy cafes that wouldn't feel out of place downtown. Diners rave about spots like Area Coffee for specialty brews or Dover Straits for fresh seafood, showing how the dining scene covers both casual bites and sit-down meals. Prices tend to be lower than what you'd find in the city, making it easy to enjoy a night out without overspending.
After some time exploring the local area and all it has to offer, you'll quickly see why the town has been dubbed the "Heart of Lake County". The town recently rebranded to highlight the impressive quality of life it offers to residents. Locationally, the phrase couldn't be more true, with the suburb sitting at the center of the county. The town also serves as a hub for community events, culture, and recreation. Events like the Craft Beer Festival and the Mundelein Arts Festival only add to the wholesome feel of the area. It's a suburb that has it all: walkable trails, great eats, and a beautiful lake, and just over an hour from Chicago.