Chicago's 'Heart Of Lake County' Is An Affordable Suburb With Walkable Trails, Restaurants, And A Pristine Lake

When vacationing in Chicago, it's easy to be pulled into the big hitters in the city, like its most vibrant neighborhoods, the Art Institute, and of course, Cloud Gate (more commonly known as The Bean). All these things are worth ticking off your bucket list, but when you feel like slowing down and taking in affordable restaurants and scenic nature trails, there's a spot you'll love

Mundelein might not ring as many bells as some of the more popular Chicago suburbs (like Naperville or Arlington Heights), but when you step into this bustling neighborhood, it'll quickly become one of your favorites. Located in the heart of Lake County, Mundelein is about 40 miles northwest of downtown Chicago and gives you the perfect mix of small-town charm and suburban convenience. It's close enough for a quick weekend getaway, yet far enough to give you peace when you want to escape the city noise.

Getting here is easy, too. The suburb is served by O'Hare International Airport, which is around a 40-minute drive away, as well as the General Mitchell International in Milwaukee, just under an hour north. While driving is the easiest way to reach Mundelein, city-living travelers need not worry; it's also connected to Chicago by Metra's North Central Service line, so you can hop on a train straight from downtown and be in the suburb in no time.