Tennessee's Quiet Appalachian Town Near Johnson City Is Home To Misty Lake Mornings And A Historic Inn

For those who travel often, there are certain moments that come about, unplanned and unscheduled, that make you fall in love with a place. For me, that happened when I somehow stumbled onto the creaky floorboards of the Ralph Blizard Museum — surrounded by the sounds of fiddles, banjos, harmonicas, and guitars weaving together in perfect harmony. A group of old men sat in a circle, instruments in hand, so enthralled in their music that they didn't notice me walk in. A typical Friday afternoon jam session that has been happening every week for three decades, it was authentic and wholesome, and a perfect representation of Blountville, Tennessee.

Blountville is located in Sullivan County, about 20 miles north of Johnson City. It is Tennessee's only unincorporated county seat, as well as one of the oldest towns in the state. Though not as old as Trade — Tennessee's oldest and easternmost community. Blountville was established in 1795 and named after William Blount, the territorial governor who played a critical role in Tennessee's path to statehood. It is known for its historical buildings like the Old Deery Inn, constructed in the late 1700s, and the Anderson Townhouse, built in 1792, which is now home to the Ralph Blizard Museum.

Ralph Blizard, also called "the da Vinci of the fiddle," was a Hall of Fame long-bow fiddler and recipient of the 2002 National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts. On Friday nights, Appalachian mountain music still drifts from those jam sessions, across the old streets of Blountville, and over nearby Boone Lake, creating a Smoky Mountain ambiance that feels timeless.