This Lively Chicago Suburb Is A Family-Friendly Haven With Scenic Lakes, Shopping, And Peaceful Parks

Even though the Promenade is an open-air shopping center, it's important to get out and spend some time in nature. Whalon Lake — located a mere 10 minutes away from downtown Bolingbrook — is a lovely loop trail. It's an easy 4.5-mile hike that takes anywhere between an hour and an hour and a half, depending on your walking pace, and offers tranquil views of the namesake reservoir. The trail is largely paved, meaning it's accessible for everyone, even children and those in wheelchairs. As one visitor to Whalon Lake explained on AllTrails, "Loved this trail. Hidden gem. Going back. Parked at Hidden Oaks. Very clean and maintained."

Located within an even closer drive from downtown Bolingbrook is the Hidden Lakes Historic Trout Farm. This pond is popular among anglers and the area around it is frequented by families looking to hike, bike, picnic, or simply be out in nature. The pond itself offers the chance to catch bluegill, trout, catfish, and both largemouth and smallmouth bass, with bait and tackle available at the nearby Tackle Box bait shop. If you're with your family, be sure to stop by the nature center. They have a gift shop and educational literature about the area.

There are some other parks with trails in the area like Fountain Pond and Meyer Park. These spots both come with short loop trails that don't take more than an hour to complete and circumvent the parks' waterbodies. They both feature paved paths and are easy to traverse, even with kids. For those seeking longer hikes, however, heading over to Waterfall Glen in Darien is another great option. In fact, Darien is a peaceful suburb near Chicago that has charming trails, waterfalls, and craft beer.