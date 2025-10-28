This Lively Chicago Suburb Is A Family-Friendly Haven With Scenic Lakes, Shopping, And Peaceful Parks
Chicago is an incredible travel destination in and of itself with famous sights like Lake Shore Drive and "The Bean." However, there are also plenty of areas to explore outside of the city if you are looking to enjoy the beautiful scenery and nature of the Midwest. One such place is Starved Rock State Park, which is a gorgeous waterfall wonderland filled with canyons and wildflowers. Interestingly, on the way to Starved Rock from downtown Chicago, you'll run into another fun stop, the lively Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook.
Located only a 45-minute drive from the Loop in downtown Chicago and a 35-minute drive from Midway (the small international airport with a unique family night), Bolingbrook is pretty easy to reach. Plus, once you get to Bolingbrook, you'll find a family-friendly and diverse community with plenty of parks and nature to explore alongside fun activities like shopping and community farmers markets. If you are looking for something to do with the kids, you can even stop by Pelican Harbor Aquatic Park which has both indoor and outdoor sections, making it a great place for year-round fun.
Enjoy a day of shopping in Bolingbrook
While there are a few different shopping areas in Bolingbrook, the main one is the Promenade, which is located in the northeast corner of the city right off of Interstate 355. The Promenade is a one-stop shopping and entertainment mecca featuring over 50 stores including Bass Pro Shops, Sunglass Hut, and Barnes and Noble, to name just a few. This retail hub is also home to Star Cinema Grill which allows you to watch films with full food and bar service, a comedy club, dance studio, and escape rooms. No matter what you're into, there's something for everyone at the Promenade. As one user on Google said, "Great place to shop when the weather is nice out. Many stores to [visit], or a movie theater to catch a show, and lots of [restaurants] to choose a great meal from."
The Promenade also features 10 different restaurants, including Tanaka Ramen, Bon Chon, Starbucks, and the Barnes and Noble Cafe. It also anticipates the arrival of popular restaurants including Pho Lane Vietnamese Kitchen, Kung Fu Dumplings, and Bullvino's Brazilian Steakhouse soon. Bon Chon is a crowd favorite in the food department. One reviewer on Google said of the chain, "I only got one picture of the wings because we ate it so fast. The sliders, tacos, and stir [were] excellent. I had the popcorn shrimp, of which they give you a lot."
Get out and explore Bolingbrook's lakes and parks
Even though the Promenade is an open-air shopping center, it's important to get out and spend some time in nature. Whalon Lake — located a mere 10 minutes away from downtown Bolingbrook — is a lovely loop trail. It's an easy 4.5-mile hike that takes anywhere between an hour and an hour and a half, depending on your walking pace, and offers tranquil views of the namesake reservoir. The trail is largely paved, meaning it's accessible for everyone, even children and those in wheelchairs. As one visitor to Whalon Lake explained on AllTrails, "Loved this trail. Hidden gem. Going back. Parked at Hidden Oaks. Very clean and maintained."
Located within an even closer drive from downtown Bolingbrook is the Hidden Lakes Historic Trout Farm. This pond is popular among anglers and the area around it is frequented by families looking to hike, bike, picnic, or simply be out in nature. The pond itself offers the chance to catch bluegill, trout, catfish, and both largemouth and smallmouth bass, with bait and tackle available at the nearby Tackle Box bait shop. If you're with your family, be sure to stop by the nature center. They have a gift shop and educational literature about the area.
There are some other parks with trails in the area like Fountain Pond and Meyer Park. These spots both come with short loop trails that don't take more than an hour to complete and circumvent the parks' waterbodies. They both feature paved paths and are easy to traverse, even with kids. For those seeking longer hikes, however, heading over to Waterfall Glen in Darien is another great option. In fact, Darien is a peaceful suburb near Chicago that has charming trails, waterfalls, and craft beer.