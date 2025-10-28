Washington's Wind-Whipped Beach Is A Storm Watcher's Paradise With Crashing Surf And Wildlife
While the United States is full of mind-blowing natural wonders to satisfy your wanderlust, Washington might be one of the country's sneakiest states when it comes to hidden gems. The Evergreen State boasts several under-hyped destinations that make it a haven for hikers and nature-lovers of all kinds, from hidden trails leading to abandoned towns to secret state parks with abundant wildlife and forested campsites. If you prefer to spend your nature time by a shore, Washington's coast is known for being perfectly rugged and unimaginably scenic. It is also a hotspot for surfers, stormwatchers, and anyone else who enjoys the sound and sights of impressive crashing waves. One of the best places along the coast for these dramatic waves is Ocean Shores' North Jetty.
North Jetty is located at the entrance of Grays Harbor. The jetty is made of rocks and overlooks the waves meeting the sandy beach. Originally created as a way to keep the journey to Grays Harbor easy-access for boats, North Jetty took around nine years to construct and was officially finished in 1916. Over time, it gathered a significant amount of sand, resulting in the peninsula expanding out. Despite being a marvel in the region, it is also showing signs of wearing away from erosion.
North Jetty is one of the state's most peaceful hidden gems, and it's worth adding to your itinerary for a laid-back day trip. While you can reach the area without driving with a combination of train, bus, and/or taxi, the easiest way to get to Ocean Shores and North Jetty is by car. It is a 135-mile journey from Seattle, which is linked to many destinations by the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Activities to enjoy at North Jetty, and the best time to visit
North Jetty is a great spot to visit year-round, but the best time to plan a trip for the most spectacular storm views is from November to early March. January is typically the month to expect the highest tides, known as king tides, on Washington's coast. When you're not enjoying the eye-catching storms, bring along some kites to make the most of the wind.
Besides storm watching, many enjoy beachcombing at North Jetty, as there's plenty of opportunity to collect impressive rocks to add to your collection while admiring the sight of the majestic Olympic Mountains. Surfing at North Jetty is also popular, as waves can get as huge as 10 feet. With consistent waves year-round, this is a favorite spot for experienced surfers. When exploring North Jetty, it's important to exercise caution, especially if climbing the rocks. When the waves are rough, the rocks can become slip hazards.
Looking to extend the adventure to nearby locations? Try hiking to Damon Point, which offers spectacular views, slightly easier surfing opportunities, and the chance to spot seals, whales, and more interesting rocks along the shore. Note that Damon Point may be closed to the public during dangerous tidal conditions. Another option to extend your day trip is to walk along Ocean Shores beach or head over to nearby Westport, another great spot for storm watching. You'll want to check out Westport Light State Park to enjoy sand dunes, try out some fishing, or enjoy the grilling facilities in warmer weather. And if you can't get enough of moody skies and beach days, make space for another Washington sandy getaway named one of America's best beaches: Ruby Beach.