Washington's Wind-Whipped Beach Is A Storm Watcher's Paradise With Crashing Surf And Wildlife

While the United States is full of mind-blowing natural wonders to satisfy your wanderlust, Washington might be one of the country's sneakiest states when it comes to hidden gems. The Evergreen State boasts several under-hyped destinations that make it a haven for hikers and nature-lovers of all kinds, from hidden trails leading to abandoned towns to secret state parks with abundant wildlife and forested campsites. If you prefer to spend your nature time by a shore, Washington's coast is known for being perfectly rugged and unimaginably scenic. It is also a hotspot for surfers, stormwatchers, and anyone else who enjoys the sound and sights of impressive crashing waves. One of the best places along the coast for these dramatic waves is Ocean Shores' North Jetty.

North Jetty is located at the entrance of Grays Harbor. The jetty is made of rocks and overlooks the waves meeting the sandy beach. Originally created as a way to keep the journey to Grays Harbor easy-access for boats, North Jetty took around nine years to construct and was officially finished in 1916. Over time, it gathered a significant amount of sand, resulting in the peninsula expanding out. Despite being a marvel in the region, it is also showing signs of wearing away from erosion.

North Jetty is one of the state's most peaceful hidden gems, and it's worth adding to your itinerary for a laid-back day trip. While you can reach the area without driving with a combination of train, bus, and/or taxi, the easiest way to get to Ocean Shores and North Jetty is by car. It is a 135-mile journey from Seattle, which is linked to many destinations by the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.