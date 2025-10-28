Arizona's Off-The-Grid Wonderland Is A High Country Retreat With Cool Lakes, Camping, And Breezy Trails

Six stunning lakes within driving distance. You might think we're talking about Minnesota, but this hidden paradise is actually in Arizona. With easy access to lakes, campgrounds, and miles of scenic trails, you may never want to leave the town of Forest Lakes and the surrounding area of northeastern Arizona. Its name is a simple reflection of the landscape: the vast Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and its proximity to all those lakes. That's pretty easy to remember — especially once you get there. Prefer boondocking or dispersed camping? You'll find plenty of secluded spots to live your best unplugged life. While the town itself isn't off-grid, amenities are limited, so you'll need to be prepared. The trade-off is wide-open adventure and small-town charm in a community that's just a few miles across and home to only a few hundred residents.

Tucked between Heber-Overgaard and Payson, the town known as the gateway to the Mogollon Rim, Forest Lakes is surrounded by one of Arizona's most striking geologic areas (aside from the Grand Canyon, of course). The Rim, as most locals call it, is a 200-mile escarpment (or geologic cut) running from Flagstaff in Northern Arizona to the New Mexico line. Picture this: The pine forest here was once covered by an ancient ocean hundreds of millions of years ago. Evidence of this past can still be seen along the drive, both in the jaw-dropping views and the fossils you can find — and keep — to help you remember this trip.