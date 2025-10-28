Arizona's Off-The-Grid Wonderland Is A High Country Retreat With Cool Lakes, Camping, And Breezy Trails
Six stunning lakes within driving distance. You might think we're talking about Minnesota, but this hidden paradise is actually in Arizona. With easy access to lakes, campgrounds, and miles of scenic trails, you may never want to leave the town of Forest Lakes and the surrounding area of northeastern Arizona. Its name is a simple reflection of the landscape: the vast Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and its proximity to all those lakes. That's pretty easy to remember — especially once you get there. Prefer boondocking or dispersed camping? You'll find plenty of secluded spots to live your best unplugged life. While the town itself isn't off-grid, amenities are limited, so you'll need to be prepared. The trade-off is wide-open adventure and small-town charm in a community that's just a few miles across and home to only a few hundred residents.
Tucked between Heber-Overgaard and Payson, the town known as the gateway to the Mogollon Rim, Forest Lakes is surrounded by one of Arizona's most striking geologic areas (aside from the Grand Canyon, of course). The Rim, as most locals call it, is a 200-mile escarpment (or geologic cut) running from Flagstaff in Northern Arizona to the New Mexico line. Picture this: The pine forest here was once covered by an ancient ocean hundreds of millions of years ago. Evidence of this past can still be seen along the drive, both in the jaw-dropping views and the fossils you can find — and keep — to help you remember this trip.
Hitting the road for adventure
To reach Forest Lakes and Arizona's White Mountains from out of state, most visitors fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and rent a car or RV. The drive is about two hours via Arizona State Route 87 and Forest Service Road 238. In the summer, expect weekend traffic as Phoenix-area residents head for the cooler mountain air. Sitting at an elevation of 7,500 feet, the area provides calmer summer temperatures and snow in winter, making it a year-round destination. If you have the time, take it slow and explore the small towns along the way. One area worth stopping for is the Indian Gardens Paleo Site where you can dig for fossils like clam-shaped shells, shark teeth, and other remnants of the ancient ocean. Signs at the site will help you identify what you find, and it's yours to keep.
If camping is part of your plan, there are plenty of options to choose from. The national forest offers both developed campgrounds with bathrooms and free dispersed camping spots that have no fees and no facilities. To make reservations for developed sites, just visit the government's website. When in doubt you can call the forest service office. You'll also want to check for fire restrictions and other alerts to ensure your safety.
If sleeping under the stars in the woods isn't your thing, no problem. You can also find comfortable vacation cabins for groups of all sizes. The Forest Lakes Lodge is also a great option. They've been serving guests since 1983 and still take their reservations with a phone call.
Lake life in Forest Lakes
Once you've settled in, pick a lake to explore. No way to get out on the water? No problem. Rentals on the Rim, a locally owned startup in Forest Lakes, offers kayaks, paddleboards, and inflatables for rent, with online booking and delivery available to cabins and campgrounds. They'll even rent you a hammock if lounging by the water sounds better than paddling (or if you want to sleep in one). Many of the lakes also have hiking and biking trails nearby, making them easy to enjoy whether you're on the water or not. Woods Canyon Lake offers boat rentals and is stocked with fish, but be sure to get your Arizona Fishing License if you plan to catch your dinner. Kids under 10 fish for free.
Other local favorites include Black Canyon Lake, Willow Springs Lake, Bear Canyon Lake, and Knoll Lake. If you're up for a real adventure, try Chevelon Canyon Lake, about an hour north of Forest Lakes. It's not easy to get to, which means fewer crowds. You'll need a high clearance vehicle for the long, bumpy road. Once you park, you'll have to hike a mile in to get to the water — but from the comments on Google, it's worth every step. Just remember you'll have to hike back to the car.
After all that fun, stop at the Forest Lakes General Store for fresh-baked pies and other local treats. For a sit down meal, try the 260 Roadhouse, named for Arizona Route 260, where it's located. To keep the fun going, head to the hidden gem of Show Low to check out the local history museum.