Arizona's Iconic NASCAR Hub Combines Craft Beer, Racing Experiences, And A Foodie Scene In This Phoenix Suburb
Phoenix is surrounded by plenty of suburban neighborhoods and small communities with lots of character. For example, Deer Valley boasts a friendly community and a waterpark. But only one town in the Phoenix area is a true NASCAR hub, offering visitors the roar of the engines, exceptional craft beer, and an amazing foodie scene. Avondale lies about 20 miles west of Phoenix (roughly a 20- to 30-minute drive) and has a population estimated at nearly 97,000. Visitors typically fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and then head to the West Valley, skirting the Estrella Mountains to reach Avondale in just a few minutes.
Avondale is home to a culturally diverse population, including many immigrants who brought their customs and traditions. The diversity carries over to the local cuisine, making Avondale a foodie's dream city. With options ranging from Mexican to Caribbean to Vietnamese — and everything in between – there is something for every palate. In fact, the city even hosts the Foodieland Festival every year at the Phoenix Raceway, with more than 200 vendors offering food, retail items, live entertainment, and games in a family-friendly atmosphere. But of course, Avondale isn't just about food; the town also boasts a solid microbrewery presence and a growing craft-beer scene.
One-of-a-kind craft brewery lets you relive your childhood
Avondale may have only one microbrewery, but that might be all the town needs. 8-Bit Aleworks (formerly 8-Bit Brewery) opened its doors to the public in May 2015 and offers a great selection of small-batch craft beer that appeals to adults, along with old-school video games that bring out patrons' inner children. Named for the console video games (such as Nintendo) of his youth, this nostalgic brewery was dreamed up by Ryan Whitten and his wife, Krystina. It offers flagship brews, such as Black Mage (stout) and Hopsassins Creed (session IPA), as well as limited-time offerings.
Enjoy a pint — or a flight – on its patio or tasting room, which is decorated with video-game themed art. Arcade-style video games, a pinball machine, NES console games, and board games are also available. While the brewery doesn't serve food, it allows patrons to bring in outside food or have it delivered; the only restriction is that outside beverages of any kind are not allowed. The owners lean into the video-game theme in every detail: they use replica NES controllers as tap handles, and the music often includes video-game soundtrack songs performed by well-known artists, including Bob Marley, Metallica, and Taylor Swift. Be sure to spend at least one evening here — you're unlikely to have a bad time while holding a beer in one hand and an NES controller in the other.
Beer enthusiasts will also want to check out nearby Saddle Mountain Brewing Company in Goodyear, an often overlooked Arizona city with small-town charm and palm-lined streets. Saddle Mountain is a woman-owned craft brewery and scratch kitchen, known for both its beers and food.
The roar of the engines can be heard in Avondale
NASCAR is most often associated with the Deep South and southeastern United States (and with Prohibition-era bootleggers who are credited as predecessors to professional auto racing), but motorsports fans can enjoy a variety of racing in the Valley of the Sun. In January 1964, Phoenix Raceway's construction was completed, and racing officially came to Avondale. The track was designed by amateur racer Richard Hogue and has multiple configurations: A quarter-mile strip for drag racing, a one-mile "dogleg" oval, and a two-and-a-half-mile road course. Originally intended to accommodate open-wheel and sports car racing, NASCAR made its first appearance in Avondale in 1977 with the Winston West series, and the NASCAR Cup Series staged its first race there in 1988. Phoenix Raceway now hosts two NASCAR Cup Series races each year — one in spring and one in fall — and beginning in 2020, it served as the venue for NASCAR's Championship Weekend.
Visitors to Avondale will find that the track is used for more than just Cup series events. Drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series compete there as well. Ever dreamed of racing on a NASCAR track yourself? Your dreams can come true in Avondale. Phoenix Raceway offers "Track Laps for Charity," allowing participants to drive their own car for five pace-car-led laps. For a more immersive experience, the NASCAR Racing Experience gives you the opportunity to drive a NASCAR vehicle solo — no pace car, no instructor in the car (just your spotter via radio). But if you prefer off-road driving, check out the Arizona Peace Trail for a rugged adventure of a lifetime.