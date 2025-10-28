Arizona's Iconic NASCAR Hub Combines Craft Beer, Racing Experiences, And A Foodie Scene In This Phoenix Suburb

Avondale may have only one microbrewery, but that might be all the town needs. 8-Bit Aleworks (formerly 8-Bit Brewery) opened its doors to the public in May 2015 and offers a great selection of small-batch craft beer that appeals to adults, along with old-school video games that bring out patrons' inner children. Named for the console video games (such as Nintendo) of his youth, this nostalgic brewery was dreamed up by Ryan Whitten and his wife, Krystina. It offers flagship brews, such as Black Mage (stout) and Hopsassins Creed (session IPA), as well as limited-time offerings.

Enjoy a pint — or a flight – on its patio or tasting room, which is decorated with video-game themed art. Arcade-style video games, a pinball machine, NES console games, and board games are also available. While the brewery doesn't serve food, it allows patrons to bring in outside food or have it delivered; the only restriction is that outside beverages of any kind are not allowed. The owners lean into the video-game theme in every detail: they use replica NES controllers as tap handles, and the music often includes video-game soundtrack songs performed by well-known artists, including Bob Marley, Metallica, and Taylor Swift. Be sure to spend at least one evening here — you're unlikely to have a bad time while holding a beer in one hand and an NES controller in the other.

Beer enthusiasts will also want to check out nearby Saddle Mountain Brewing Company in Goodyear, an often overlooked Arizona city with small-town charm and palm-lined streets. Saddle Mountain is a woman-owned craft brewery and scratch kitchen, known for both its beers and food.