Phoenix's Underrated Neighborhood Is An Affordable Arizona Gem With Friendly People And A Charming Waterpark
The thriving city of Phoenix, Arizona, has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. From hidden wonders like the area's sprawling canal system with scenic paths and waterfalls to an abundance of recreation opportunities outside the city limits. Because of this, there is always something new to experience, no matter how many times you visit. As home to over 1.67 million people and split into 15 urban districts called Villages, in Phoenix there is a unique experience to be had in many corners of the city.
Whether you enjoy traveling along scenic trails — including the one inside the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport — or finding waterfalls in the middle of the city, so much about Phoenix is unexpected. One particularly underrated area of Phoenix is Deer Valley, a still-developing residential area complete with friendly locals and a charming waterpark. The neighborhood is conveniently located about 25 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and it's also crossed by the main thoroughfares of Interstate 17 (also known as the Black Canyon Freeway) and State Road 101.
Phoenix is full of neighborhoods that have personalities all their own, and Deer Valley doesn't disappoint. For example, Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is one of Deer Valley Village's highlights, offering respite from temperatures well into the 100 degrees Fahrenheit range. But it's the friendly people and relative affordability that truly makes Deer Valley stand apart.
Affordable homes and friendly folks abound in Deer Valley
A key selling point of this Phoenix suburb is the fact that Deer Valley is relatively affordable. Homes in Deer Valley average around $227,767, with the median rent coming in at $1,386. Compared to the greater Phoenix area, Deer Valley is significantly more affordable, per Areavibes, which notes that Phoenix's median home price is $250,800. The majority of homes are also owner-occupied — with more people owning their homes than the national average — but renters make up around 31% of residents.
Deer Valley also has a reputation for being safe for families; CrimeGrade suggests Deer Valley is safer than 71% of neighborhoods. While crime can happen anywhere, Deer Valley has one of the higher grades with a B+ on a scale of A to F. Deer Valley is also considered to be one of the top neighborhoods to live in Phoenix, factoring in the area's public schools, housing, amenities for families, and other metrics. Deer Valley is still growing, but currently, 30% of its demographic is families with children.
Family-friendly features in this Phoenix community include highly-rated public schools, various parks, and significant diversity. Multiple highly-reviewed parks, like Paseo Highlands Park, Deer Valley Park, and Werner's Field Park, are clean and offer well-maintained facilities. Not to mention, Hurricane Harbor Phoenix makes for a fun day out; the Six Flags theme park has thrilling water rides, cabana rentals fit for family relaxation, and plenty of rides for the younger kids, too. Plus, just outside Deer Valley, there is more to see and explore.
What to see and explore in and around Deer Valley
Beyond the waterpark and suburban parks, Deer Valley also has a range of recreational opportunities to choose from, between the boundary of Deer Valley and the upscale neighborhood of Desert Ridge. Just outside Deer Valley is the Sonoran Preserve Desert Vista Trailhead, which leads to an open desert park with plains full of cactuses. Also nearby is the Cave Buttes Recreation Area, a nature preserve where you may also see folks flying model airplanes. For even more family-friendly recreation, head to Deem Hills Recreation Area; it has hiking trails, but also athletic areas and play equipment for kids.
Deer Valley also boasts some unique landmarks within its designated borders. Ancient petroglyph sites are one noteworthy attraction, while the Deer Valley Airport is a hub of its own. Although the airport doesn't offer commercial passenger service, it is home to multiple flight schools and is therefore one of the busiest general aviation airports in the U.S. — making it an excellent location for plane spotting.
Of course, the greater Phoenix area is full of adventures of a different kind, with relaxing resort experiences, plus an upcoming billion-dollar resort with awe-inspiring amenities planned for nearby Glendale. Development is also slated for Deer Valley's future, with city officials predicting growth in various business sectors. In fact, over 86,000 jobs exist in Deer Valley, and the area is expected to develop even more as industries grow and families move in. Whether you plan to relocate to friendly Deer Valley or simply want to stop by for a visit, it is an underrated home base for exploring everything that Phoenix has to offer.