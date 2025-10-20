The 'Recreation Center Of New Hampshire' Thrives In The Heart Of The Lakes Region With New England Charm And Water Fun
New Hampshire is known for its natural beauty and charming towns with endless outdoor thrills, from towering mountains to lush forests and pristine lakes and rivers. The Granite State, as it's nicknamed, offers year-round outdoor opportunities in one of America's most spectacular fall foliage destinations. New Hampshire's rugged terrain and recreation opportunities make it an ideal playground for outdoor enthusiasts. In fact, the town of Gilford in the picturesque Lakes Region has been named the "Recreation Center of New Hampshire," and even adopted the phrase as its official town motto. Nestled on the shores of New Hampshire's largest lake in the White Mountain foothills, this lakeside paradise has outdoorsy activities perfect for every season.
Gilford is located in the heart of the Lakes Region on the southern side of Lake Winnipesaukee beneath the beautiful Belknap Mountains. This charming town offers a mix of lakefront beauty and mountain views, making it a prime destination for outdoor recreation. Just 2 hours north of Boston and under an hour from the city of Manchester, Gilford is best accessed by car since there aren't pubic transportation options like trains or busses to bring you directly to town. Flying into nearby airports like Manchester-Boston Regional or Portland International Jetport and renting a car makes it easy to access Gilford and the other charming, forest-filled towns of the Lakes Region.
New Hampshire's best lakeside recreation and outdoor activities for every season
Gilford, New Hampshire is a year-round outdoor hub, with a range of activities for nature lovers and adventure seekers in every season. In spring the snow melts and trails dry out for hiking and wildlife spotting. Summer is best for lake life, with opportunities for recreation around every inlet. Autumn in the Lakes Region brings cool temperatures for camping and hiking. Winter transforms the region into a snowy outdoor paradise for skiing, snowboarding, tubing, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. No matter what time of year you visit, Gilford delivers top-tier outdoor adventure.
Hiking in the Belknap Mountains offers some of the best lake views in central New Hampshire. Trail options range from gentle forest walks to more challenging summit climbs. Several peaks in the range are accessible from Gilford, like the hike up Belknap Mountain leading to a historic fire tower and panoramic views of Lake Winnipesaukee. Mount Major is another popular peak for hikers, known for its short, steep trails but rewarding vistas of the lake and surrounding forests.
Lake Winnipesaukee is the crown jewel of the Lakes Region, and the best place for water fun. Its pristine waters are ideal for swimming and beach days, as well activities like kayaking, paddleboarding, canoeing, sailing, and motorboating. The best public access to the lake is at Ellacoya State Park, which features a sandy beach for swimming and a boat launch, all in view of the Sandwich and Ossipee Mountains. The adjacent campground has 38 campsites, including several that can accommodate RVs and trailers. Fishing is also popular in the area, with anglers aiming to hook species like salmon, smelt, rainbow trout, yellow perch, lake trout, small and large mouth bass, pickerel, and white perch.
Craft beer, cozy cabins, and activities in the heart of the Lakes Region
As the safest state in America for a stress-free vacation, New Hampshire is the ideal destination to kick back and relax. After a day on the lake, retreat to one of Gilford's cozy cabins or charming bed and breakfasts. Sundeck Cottages offers fully-furnished private cabins with lakefront views and vintage vibes. The Ames Farm Inn sits on 135 acres, including a quarter mile of beachfront on Lake Winnipesauke. They have 17 lakeside cottages as well as rooms in the main inn and apartments, along with 23 boat slips, two boat launches, and a seasonal restaurant serving breakfast and lunch. Average nightly rates in Gilford range from about $160 to $360 per night for hotels or cabin rentals.
The Lakes Region's idyllic mountain lakes and unbelievably charming New Hampshire towns are full of activities, food, and fun. Just a short drive north of Gilford in the town of Meredith is the world's largest arcade. Perfect for rainy days or a break from the lake, Fun Spot boasts a collection of more than 600 games, a huge bowling center, an 18-hole mini-golf course, and two restaurants for endless family fun. For a more serene experience, venture north to the town of Moultonborough's scenic mountaintop mansion and museum with trails and waterfalls.
Situated between two of New Hampshire's prettiest lakes, the local food and beverage scene in Gilford and Laconia has excellent options for every meal. Wayfarer Coffee Roasters is known for fabulous espresso and coffee drinks, along with breakfast sandwiches, pastries, and lunch options. Country Cook'n at the Lakeside restaurant in Gilford offers breakfast classics and homestyle American fare in a cozy atmosphere. For a taste of local craft beer and creative brew pub cuisine, the taproom and beer garden at Twin Barns Brewing Company in Meredith is a must-visit.