The 'Recreation Center Of New Hampshire' Thrives In The Heart Of The Lakes Region With New England Charm And Water Fun

Gilford, New Hampshire is a year-round outdoor hub, with a range of activities for nature lovers and adventure seekers in every season. In spring the snow melts and trails dry out for hiking and wildlife spotting. Summer is best for lake life, with opportunities for recreation around every inlet. Autumn in the Lakes Region brings cool temperatures for camping and hiking. Winter transforms the region into a snowy outdoor paradise for skiing, snowboarding, tubing, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. No matter what time of year you visit, Gilford delivers top-tier outdoor adventure.

Hiking in the Belknap Mountains offers some of the best lake views in central New Hampshire. Trail options range from gentle forest walks to more challenging summit climbs. Several peaks in the range are accessible from Gilford, like the hike up Belknap Mountain leading to a historic fire tower and panoramic views of Lake Winnipesaukee. Mount Major is another popular peak for hikers, known for its short, steep trails but rewarding vistas of the lake and surrounding forests.

Lake Winnipesaukee is the crown jewel of the Lakes Region, and the best place for water fun. Its pristine waters are ideal for swimming and beach days, as well activities like kayaking, paddleboarding, canoeing, sailing, and motorboating. The best public access to the lake is at Ellacoya State Park, which features a sandy beach for swimming and a boat launch, all in view of the Sandwich and Ossipee Mountains. The adjacent campground has 38 campsites, including several that can accommodate RVs and trailers. Fishing is also popular in the area, with anglers aiming to hook species like salmon, smelt, rainbow trout, yellow perch, lake trout, small and large mouth bass, pickerel, and white perch.