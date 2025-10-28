Situated Between Nashville And Knoxville Is The 'Golf Capital Of Tennessee' With Fun Shops And Mountain Vistas

Golf isn't for everyone. But for those of you who can't get enough of fairways, four irons, flop shots, and flags, Crossville will make you feel like you've died and gone to heaven. Whether you're a seasoned stick-wielder or a beginner still shanking every other shot, you'll love playing a round or two, or three, in these parts. More than half a million 18-hole rounds are played in Crossville every year. Drawn to the area's truly exceptional courses and mountain views, and welcomed time after time by big helpings of Southern hospitality, the visitor numbers are sure to continue to grow.

One Crossville option that should be on your radar is Heatherhurst Brae at Heatherhurst Golf Club. Rocking a championship layout that is pleasing to the eye and rewarding to play, its unique-in-the-area Zoysia grass delivers a gorgeous playing surface even at the height of summer. The front nine here is particularly challenging. Its fourth hole, featuring a double dogleg fairway and two forced carries over Otter Creek, is thought by some to be the toughest par-5 in Tennessee. Blending undulating terrain with heart-in-your-mouth bunker placement, you'll have to bring your A-game to master this scenic and well-reviewed course. If you've got the legs and arms for a 36-hole day, Heatherhurst's other course, Crag, has its moments too. Pausing to take in the beautiful view from its 17th tee is a must.

Sharing Fairfield Glade resort with the two courses mentioned above, just on the outskirts of Crossville, are three other championship golf courses. They are Dorchester, Druid Hills, and Stonehenge. Stonehenge's 6,549-yard par-72 layout is marked by the large stones found throughout, from which the course gets its name.