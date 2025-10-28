Situated Between Nashville And Knoxville Is The 'Golf Capital Of Tennessee' With Fun Shops And Mountain Vistas
Known as the Cradle of Country Music, Knoxville is where iconic performers such as Roy Acuff, Chet Atkins, and Dolly Parton took their first steps in the industry before moving to Nashville (Music City, U.S.A.). Sandwiched between these two significant locations in the history of recorded sound, you'll find Crossville. Located just under 70 miles from Knoxville and just over 110 miles from Nashville, today it boasts the title of Tennessee's Golf Capital. On top of being the ideal spot for the Tiger Woodses, Scottie Schefflers, and Rory McIlroys of the world to hang out, Crossville also has more than enough attractions to keep outdoor enthusiasts and shop-til-you-drop types happy from sunrise to sunset.
Nestled within the beauty of the Cumberland Plateau, the city is home to several spectacular championship-level golf courses for amateurs to double bogey on. Throw into the mix the fact that pretty close to Crossville you've got Cumberland Mountain State Park, Big South Fork National River & Recreation, and the trails and cascading waterfalls of Fall Creek Falls State Park, and the pull of the place may start to feel undeniable. Satisfy the urge to visit by flying into either Nashville International Airport or, for exclusively domestic flights, either McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville or Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (88 miles away).
Play golf under the mountain vistas in Crossville
Golf isn't for everyone. But for those of you who can't get enough of fairways, four irons, flop shots, and flags, Crossville will make you feel like you've died and gone to heaven. Whether you're a seasoned stick-wielder or a beginner still shanking every other shot, you'll love playing a round or two, or three, in these parts. More than half a million 18-hole rounds are played in Crossville every year. Drawn to the area's truly exceptional courses and mountain views, and welcomed time after time by big helpings of Southern hospitality, the visitor numbers are sure to continue to grow.
One Crossville option that should be on your radar is Heatherhurst Brae at Heatherhurst Golf Club. Rocking a championship layout that is pleasing to the eye and rewarding to play, its unique-in-the-area Zoysia grass delivers a gorgeous playing surface even at the height of summer. The front nine here is particularly challenging. Its fourth hole, featuring a double dogleg fairway and two forced carries over Otter Creek, is thought by some to be the toughest par-5 in Tennessee. Blending undulating terrain with heart-in-your-mouth bunker placement, you'll have to bring your A-game to master this scenic and well-reviewed course. If you've got the legs and arms for a 36-hole day, Heatherhurst's other course, Crag, has its moments too. Pausing to take in the beautiful view from its 17th tee is a must.
Sharing Fairfield Glade resort with the two courses mentioned above, just on the outskirts of Crossville, are three other championship golf courses. They are Dorchester, Druid Hills, and Stonehenge. Stonehenge's 6,549-yard par-72 layout is marked by the large stones found throughout, from which the course gets its name.
Check out the fun and diverse shops in Crossville
Once you're done playing golf in the Crossville area, try living your best outdoorsy adventure life in Cumberland Mountain State Park, a dreamy 1,720-acre patch of nature where hikers, campers, mountain bikers, and watersports enthusiasts can play to their hearts' content. After you've exhausted yourself in the great outdoors, make sure you find some time for retail therapy. Crossville is a place where historic stores and trendy boutiques stand alongside one another. Shopping in this corner of Tennessee can quickly go from browsing antiques and quilts one minute to inspecting distinct clothing and fun holiday souvenirs the next.
Awaiting you in downtown Crossville is the much-loved Cahoots – Two Gals General Store with its eclectic fusion of old and new. Step through the door of this charming establishment, located in a building that dates back a century, and you'll find a head-spinning array of purchasable goods. Selling everything from eccentric gifts and boho-western fashion pieces to pottery, apothecary, and antique items, a wander through this trove of riches is like going on your very own treasure hunt.
When it comes to scooping up antiques in Crossville, Rocking Horse Antique Gallery is also well worth a visit. Thanks to the meticulous layout, perfectly tuned atmosphere, and its highly impressive collection of eye-catching discoveries, it's no exaggeration to say that the store — like an art gallery or history museum — is tailor-made for leisurely browsing. Caught the Tennessee antique bug in Crossville? Luckily, you can continue antiquing in the historic and underrated town of Clinton, just over 60 miles away, or the delightful small, charming Southern town of Bell Buckle, which is a little less than 100 miles away.