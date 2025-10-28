Pennsylvania's Adorable Lakefront College Town Is A Cozy Retreat With Cabins And Local Shopping

Many cities worldwide share the same name. Naples is a seaside Florida city with a ritzy downtown, but also the birthplace of Neapolitan pizza in Italy. Edinburgh is Scotland's capital, but also a borough in Pennsylvania — actually, it's a homophone spelled as "Edinboro." Home to the Pennsylvania Western University campus, this destination isn't strictly a college town. Come summertime, vacationers flock to the shores of Edinboro Lake to cool off in the water. After a day spent in the sun, they head downtown for souvenir shopping and a satisfying meal. While this place isn't as famous as the city in Scotland, a getaway here has a different kind of vibe. The next time you hear someone saying, "I'm moving to Edinboro to study," they might be referring to this Pennsylvania borough.

Since Edinboro is situated close to the Lake Erie shoreline, driving from cities like Philadelphia, Allentown, and Lancaster takes over five hours. Pittsburgh, however, is located an hour and 40 minutes away. Residents of Brookville, a historic town with a Victorian Main Street full of eclectic shops, can reach the town within an hour and 45 minutes.

Those planning to visit during the colder months can book a room at Comfort Suites, The Seasons Inn at Nicks Place, or the 200-year-old A Place Inn Time. For a quintessential summer escape, enjoy a rustic cabin stay at Edinboro Lake Resort, where waterfront activities are right at your fingertips. The one-bedroom cabins sleep up to four people, while the two-bedroom cabins accommodate up to six guests. Each cabin comes with a kitchen, shower, and bathroom, with free access to non-motorized boats. The resort offers dog-friendly cabins so your canine friend doesn't miss out on the fun.