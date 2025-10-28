Pennsylvania's Adorable Lakefront College Town Is A Cozy Retreat With Cabins And Local Shopping
Many cities worldwide share the same name. Naples is a seaside Florida city with a ritzy downtown, but also the birthplace of Neapolitan pizza in Italy. Edinburgh is Scotland's capital, but also a borough in Pennsylvania — actually, it's a homophone spelled as "Edinboro." Home to the Pennsylvania Western University campus, this destination isn't strictly a college town. Come summertime, vacationers flock to the shores of Edinboro Lake to cool off in the water. After a day spent in the sun, they head downtown for souvenir shopping and a satisfying meal. While this place isn't as famous as the city in Scotland, a getaway here has a different kind of vibe. The next time you hear someone saying, "I'm moving to Edinboro to study," they might be referring to this Pennsylvania borough.
Since Edinboro is situated close to the Lake Erie shoreline, driving from cities like Philadelphia, Allentown, and Lancaster takes over five hours. Pittsburgh, however, is located an hour and 40 minutes away. Residents of Brookville, a historic town with a Victorian Main Street full of eclectic shops, can reach the town within an hour and 45 minutes.
Those planning to visit during the colder months can book a room at Comfort Suites, The Seasons Inn at Nicks Place, or the 200-year-old A Place Inn Time. For a quintessential summer escape, enjoy a rustic cabin stay at Edinboro Lake Resort, where waterfront activities are right at your fingertips. The one-bedroom cabins sleep up to four people, while the two-bedroom cabins accommodate up to six guests. Each cabin comes with a kitchen, shower, and bathroom, with free access to non-motorized boats. The resort offers dog-friendly cabins so your canine friend doesn't miss out on the fun.
Hit up the shops in Edinboro
There are plenty of opportunities for retail therapy in Edinboro for a variety of needs. Head to Gracie Jaye's for women's apparel like cardigans, jackets, dresses, vests, overalls, and more. Stock up on loungewear and fall boots before making your way to Earthshine Co. This boho-themed clothing store has everything from band T-shirts and embroidered denim jeans to quilted jackets and gold-plated necklaces. You'll also find ceramic mugs, sterling silver rings, and essential oils that make wonderful gifts. Looking for self-care products? Sealed by Nature has you covered with artisan soaps, face masks, body butters, and other products. Check out their craft kits if you're interested in making your own creations.
Those in search of vintage goods will find treasures at Yaas Mercantile. This antique store is full of home decor gems, retro jewelry, stylish clothes and boots, and stained glass art. If you haven't found that special item yet, perhaps The Green Eyed Lady has it. Whether you're interested in mid-century modern shelves, vintage artwork, cool postcards, or a new badge for your collection, you won't be leaving this spot empty-handed. Browse more home decor pieces and seasonal trinkets at The Cottage Rose — from centerpieces and lamps to ornamental teapots and chic cabinets, this entire place is eye candy.
Avid readers can swing by Book Trader to give new life to used books — they host reading time for kids, too. As for Yu-Gi-Oh!, Pokémon, and Magic: The Gathering enthusiasts, stop by Gold Star Anime and Games for all things collectibles and memorabilia. They offer cards, books, DVDs, plushies, model kits, and other related items. The best way to end your shopping spree is with a sweet treat from Edinboro Chocolaterie — indulge in coconut clusters, peanut butter meltways, and sugar-free chocolate.
There's a lot more to discover in Edinboro
What's a lake town without some splashing around? Pat Crawford Beach is where people usually go to swim and launch their kayaks. The sandy shore is ideal for beachside strolls, picnics, or lounging under the sun. Mike Onda Beach is another scenic area that gets all the attention during summer — besides swimming, you can enjoy boating, fishing, and hiking the surrounding trails. More waterfront views await at Peninsula Park. This verdant space is perfect for outdoor picnics, playing volleyball, and running around the playground, all while admiring Edinboro Lake vistas.
The grass is always greener at the golf course, so why not make a day out of practicing your swing at the Culbertson Hills Course? The 18-hole, par-72 course features fast-rolling fairways and gorgeous pine trees that make every stroke challenging yet picturesque. Those who prefer a museum tour will love the Hurry Hill Farm Maple Museum. This unique attraction tells you all about how maple syrup is produced, starting from its history and the technique behind extracting the woody, viscous liquid. Plan to go in March, and you'll also get a free maple syrup tasting experience.
Above all, you need to keep your stomach happy — fuel up in the morning at Flip Cafe by ordering a cinnamon roll French toast, sausage gravy and biscuits, or breakfast enchilada. Bean and Bear Café is your go-to for lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, matchas, and seasonal specialties. For dinner, Fat Willie's Wing House has every flavor you can think of, be it Hawaiian barbecue, hot chipotle, or garlic parmesan. Other spots worth checking out include Everest Restaurant, Charlie's Pub and Eatery, and Edinboro Hotel Bar. Extend your getaway by adding Clarion to your itinerary — the peaceful borough overlooking the Clarion River is 1.5 hours away.