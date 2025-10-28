This Atlantic Coast Culinary Trail Is A Seafood Lover's Dream With Fresh Bites, Scenic Views, And Historic Stops
Thanks to its over 8,000 miles of shoreline, the Sunshine State is equipped to sate the hunger of the most ravenous of seafood lovers. Lobster, mahi-mahi, pompano, tuna, and Key West shrimp are only some of the delicious catches that this peninsula offers. Luckily, you don't have to embark on the ultimate coastal road trip to enjoy the best seafood bites in Florida: the Oceanside Seafood Tour has everything you need to get to know the famous Floridian delicacies, from fish tacos and crispy calamari to seafood crudo and Key West's signature dish, conch fritters.
Based in the laid-back, retro-style city of Flagler Beach, a breathtaking, crowd-free getaway, the Oceanside Seafood Tour promises three hours packed with the best local food offerings on a scenic route. Led by local guides, this tour's mission is to showcase the best bites from four establishments and have heaps of fun on the way. Organized by Fun Coast Food Tours, this excursion is one of six that the company offers.
Regardless of which spot on the Atlantic Coast you've picked for your holiday, it's easy to reach Flagler Beach from most main hubs. This unassuming beach town is almost smack in the middle between Jacksonville and Orlando, each about 75 miles away, and is a quick 25-mile drive from Daytona Beach, one of Florida's most-visited beach cities with a showing crime rating.
What you can expect from the Oceanside Seafood Tour
Put your comfy walking shoes on, and prepare to walk for about 2 miles on this seafood-filled walking tour. Over the course of three to three and a half hours, the Oceanside Seafood Tour will take you to four establishments over the scenic A1A Coastal Byway. While the restaurants can vary for each tour, you can expect a variety of Florida seafood offerings to try. Previous tours have included stops at Burrito Works Taco Shop for Baja-style fish tacos, The Anchor to savor its sesame-crusted ahi tuna and coconut shrimp, and Tortugas Kitchen and Bar, where you will dip into fried calamari or conch fritters. The last stop will fix your sweet craving with a slice of creamy, orange-filled sunshine cake or Key lime pie. Every step caters to seafood lovers who are curious to discover Flagler Beach's hidden culinary gems, curated lovingly by Fun Coast Food Tours owner and adopted Floridian Michelle Lamb.
For $75 per person, you will get to taste one small plate at each place in the itinerary and make a stop at the Flagler Beach Historical Museum, where the tour departs from. You'll be accompanied by a local guide throughout, keen to share insight and top tips on the area. Be ready for an early lunch (or late breakfast), as the tour starts at 11:30 a.m. A handy calendar shows you when the tour is running, and slots available — bear in mind reservations are required and can be made up to 24 hours in advance.
Where to stay and what else to do in Flagler Beach
Set aside the sumptuous seafood you can indulge in on the Atlantic Coast, and you will find Flagler Beach has its own little retro resort town vibe going on. If you want to find out more about its past, visit the Flagler Beach Historical Museum, where exhibits focus on the city's maritime commerce, tourism, and leisure activities (such as surfing), making a great informative stop for visitors.
You can find a lot about the place within the four walls of the town's small museum, but there's no better way to immerse yourself than, well, immersing yourself. Flagler County has 19 miles of beautiful shoreline, kept in clean conditions. Go for a sunrise swim at Beverly Beach, or trod through golden sand with your four-legged friend at the pet-friendly Flagler Beach South and North areas. The Gulf region may have award-winning beaches like St. Petersburg, but don't discount the Atlantic for a more meaningful stay, with fewer high rises and more laid-back beach days.
Flagler Beach has plenty of accommodations available to suit every traveling style, whether you want your own villa, campervan slot, or secluded cabana by the sea. For fans of tropical Floridian nature and habitats, the stunning Princess Place Preserve is a great option, boasting 1,500 acres of untouched nature reserve. Cabins or cottages are bookable via the reserve's website, with prices depending on the season. For a more classic beachside retreat, the Island Cottage Inn has beautiful views of Flagler Beach South and chic suites to relax after a long day of tasting Florida's best snacks.