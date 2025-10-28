This Atlantic Coast Culinary Trail Is A Seafood Lover's Dream With Fresh Bites, Scenic Views, And Historic Stops

Thanks to its over 8,000 miles of shoreline, the Sunshine State is equipped to sate the hunger of the most ravenous of seafood lovers. Lobster, mahi-mahi, pompano, tuna, and Key West shrimp are only some of the delicious catches that this peninsula offers. Luckily, you don't have to embark on the ultimate coastal road trip to enjoy the best seafood bites in Florida: the Oceanside Seafood Tour has everything you need to get to know the famous Floridian delicacies, from fish tacos and crispy calamari to seafood crudo and Key West's signature dish, conch fritters.

Based in the laid-back, retro-style city of Flagler Beach, a breathtaking, crowd-free getaway, the Oceanside Seafood Tour promises three hours packed with the best local food offerings on a scenic route. Led by local guides, this tour's mission is to showcase the best bites from four establishments and have heaps of fun on the way. Organized by Fun Coast Food Tours, this excursion is one of six that the company offers.

Regardless of which spot on the Atlantic Coast you've picked for your holiday, it's easy to reach Flagler Beach from most main hubs. This unassuming beach town is almost smack in the middle between Jacksonville and Orlando, each about 75 miles away, and is a quick 25-mile drive from Daytona Beach, one of Florida's most-visited beach cities with a showing crime rating.