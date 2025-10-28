Montana's Underrated National Forest Is An Angler's Dream Destination With Pristine Waters And Diversity
Montana is home to several lively fishing hotspots, such as McGregor Lake, a spring-fed beauty in Kootenai National Forest, and the ever-popular Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park, both of which are also ideal hiking destinations. But what if you're looking to get away from the crowd and fish your vacation away at one of Montana's hidden gems? Then you can't do better than the 2.3 million-acre Lolo National Forest, an angler's dream with pristine lakes, rivers, ponds, and a wide diversity of fish species that will keep you on tenterhooks waiting for your next big catch. In all, there are 20 different fish species found in Lolo National Forest, making it a great place to explore as part of a long multi-day fishing trip.
As well as offering great fishing, Lolo National Forest provides a jaw-dropping landscape against which to cast, camp, and hike, with snowcapped mountains and lush forests made up of 17 conifer and five hardwood tree species, that are home to 300 bird species and 60 mammal species, including big game such as Rocky Mountain goats, bears, elk, moose, and whitetail deer. It's a great spot for backpacking, day hikes, biking, horseback riding, and hunting, all of which are popular activities at Lolo National Forest, but the site is especially rewarding when you take to the water in search of new fishing spots.
Exploring the waters of Lolo National Forest
Lolo National Forest is interspersed with a great variety of bodies of water, each of which provides distinct habitats for a diverse assortment of fish species. In all, the forest contains five major rivers, more than 100 lakes, and over 1,000 streams in which to cast. The larger bodies of water, such as the Bitterroot River, contain a huge range of native fish species listed by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks as "bull trout, westslope cutthroat trout, mountain whitefish, northern pike minnow, longnose sucker, largescale sucker, longnose dace, redside shiner, peamouth, and Columbia slimy sculpin." The Bitterroot and other rivers, such as the Clark Fork, also contain desirable non-native species like rainbow trout, brown trout, and largemouth bass.
But the waters of Lolo National Forest aren't only suitable for fishing. They are great spots for a wide range of activities, from canoeing, boating, and water skiing, to simply enjoying some cool swimming between leisurely periods spent relaxing and unwinding in the pristine Montana landscape. The ideal spot to go to is the Clearwater Chain of Lakes, an area popular with boaters and swimmers.
Getting to Lolo National Forest and where to stay
There are many ways to reach Lolo National Forest, and visitors could enjoy a long vacation there while only exploring a small portion of what it has to offer. Missoula International Airport is just to the southeast of Lolo National Forest, and represents perhaps the best point of arrival for those arriving by air.
The city itself also serves as a useful base for visitors, as it is within daytripping distance of the forest while offering great food options and other conveniences. Known as a recreation hotspot with a bustling craft beer scene, Missoula is also where you will find several accommodation options, including several right downtown and within walking distance of shops, dining, and the river. For a hotel with a touch of class, try The Wren, rated 4.9 stars on Tripadvisor.
But for the full outdoor experience at Lolo National Forest, your best option is to camp. The Forest Service lists 20 campgrounds throughout Lolo National Forest, and several of them are located on the shores of popular fishing lakes, meaning you can simply unzip your sleeping bag, throw on your waders, and begin casting as soon as you wake up. There is also a collection of cabins for rent in the forest, ranging from mountain-top lookouts to historic log cabins. The cabins can be reserved online, and the nightly rate is generally $75 to $115, depending on which site you choose.