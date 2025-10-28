Montana's Underrated National Forest Is An Angler's Dream Destination With Pristine Waters And Diversity

Montana is home to several lively fishing hotspots, such as McGregor Lake, a spring-fed beauty in Kootenai National Forest, and the ever-popular Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park, both of which are also ideal hiking destinations. But what if you're looking to get away from the crowd and fish your vacation away at one of Montana's hidden gems? Then you can't do better than the 2.3 million-acre Lolo National Forest, an angler's dream with pristine lakes, rivers, ponds, and a wide diversity of fish species that will keep you on tenterhooks waiting for your next big catch. In all, there are 20 different fish species found in Lolo National Forest, making it a great place to explore as part of a long multi-day fishing trip.

As well as offering great fishing, Lolo National Forest provides a jaw-dropping landscape against which to cast, camp, and hike, with snowcapped mountains and lush forests made up of 17 conifer and five hardwood tree species, that are home to 300 bird species and 60 mammal species, including big game such as Rocky Mountain goats, bears, elk, moose, and whitetail deer. It's a great spot for backpacking, day hikes, biking, horseback riding, and hunting, all of which are popular activities at Lolo National Forest, but the site is especially rewarding when you take to the water in search of new fishing spots.